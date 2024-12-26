Unticketed passenger caught on Delta Air Lines flight on Christmas Eve

Unticketed passenger caught on Delta Air Lines flight on Christmas Eve
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

(SEATTLE, Wash.) — A month after a woman was caught stowing away on a Delta Air Lines flight headed to France, ABC News has confirmed another unticketed individual was caught on a flight headed to Hawaii, this time on Christmas Eve.

The recent stowaway was apprehended after boarding a flight from Seattle to Honolulu on Dec. 24, according to the airline.

Delta flight 487 was taxiing for departure when it returned to the gate after the crew learned of an unticketed passenger onboard. The identity of the individual has not been released.

“As there are no matters more important than safety and security, Delta people followed procedures to have an unticketed passenger removed from the flight and then apprehended,” Delta said in a statement to ABC News.

The flight was delayed more than two hours as TSA conducted additional security checks and rescreened all passengers, according to the airline.

Law enforcement responded to Seattle–Tacoma International Airport and detained the unticketed passenger.

According to the airport officials, the stowaway exited the plane after it returned to the gate, and the Port of Seattle Police located them in a terminal restroom with the help of video surveillance.

The passenger was arrested for trespassing and booked into South Correctional Entity jail, according to Seattle Tacoma International Airport authorities.

In their investigation, airport authorities found that the stowaway had gotten through a TSA security checkpoint the evening before the flight without a boarding pass but was properly screened otherwise.

TSA said in a statement to ABC News it is working with the Port of Seattle Police on this incident.

Additionally, Delta said the investigation is ongoing, but preliminary findings suggest the passenger boarded the plane without showing a boarding pass at the gate.

News of the second Delta Air Lines stowaway comes after Svetlana Dali, a Russian national, was caught stowing away on a Delta Air Lines flight from the United States to France in November.

Dali had snuck aboard Delta Flight 264, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and was bound for Charles-de-Gaulle International Airport in Paris.

According to a statement from the French Interior Ministry at the time, “She was not admitted to French territory due to lack of a valid travel document (visa) and was placed in the waiting area for the time necessary for her re-routing to the United States since she held a valid US residence permit.”

Just over a week later, Dali was arrested again on Dec. 4 after cutting off her ankle monitor and trying to sneak into Canada, law enforcement sources told ABC News at the time.

The person she was staying with in Philadelphia discovered the bracelet cut and alerted authorities.

Dali was apprehended in Buffalo, New York, while aboard a Greyhound bus trying to cross into Canada.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dangerous, record-breaking heat hits the West
Dangerous, record-breaking heat hits the West
David McNew/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Dangerous, record-breaking heat is ongoing in the West, with the temperature in Phoenix reaching the triple digits every day for the last three weeks.

Phoenix climbed over a scorching 110 degrees on 80 days in 2024 — shattering the record set last year with 55 days of temperatures over 110 degrees.

The heat spreads across the Southwest and the South this weekend, with temperatures soaring to the 90s in cities including Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas.

There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

Meanwhile, as Florida cleans up from the devastation left by Hurricane Milton, lingering river flood warnings are ongoing for parts of Florida and Georgia.

Choppy seas are also keeping the rip current risk high for many beaches in Georgia and Florida’s east coast.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Harden’s restaurant Thirteen named in wrongful death lawsuit
James Harden’s restaurant Thirteen named in wrongful death lawsuit
Houston Chronicle via Getty Images, FILE

(HOUSTON, Tex.) — A restaurant owned by NBA player James Harden in Houston, Texas, has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed this week.

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court on Monday, alleges that the restaurant, Thirteen by James Harden, caused Christian Daniel Herrera’s intoxication and provided him with alcohol in excess that led to a fatal car accident.

Cassaundra Jackson, the mother of Taylar Jackson, one of the seven victims in the fatal accident in November 2023, filed the lawsuit alleging that the restaurant “had a statutory duty to refrain from providing alcohol to an obnoxiously intoxicated person,” according to court documents. She is seeking more than $1 million in damages, court documents show.

The restaurant allegedly served Herrera alcohol to the point where he became “obnoxiously intoxicated,” and became a danger to himself and others, the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Herrera allegedly left the restaurant driving his vehicle, disregarded a red light and T-boned a vehicle, ultimately killing Taylar Jackson, 30, and six other victims, including 25-year-old Herrera.

The victims also include Izuchu Oragwu, 31; Frank Johnson, 31; Zachary McMillian, 32; NFL cornerback Derek Hayden, 33, and Lauren Robinson, 32, according to the Houston Police Department.

ABC News has reached out to lawyers for Cassaundra Jackson and Harden.

In a statement to Houston ABC station KTRK, the restaurant said: “We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident. We were just made aware of the filing of this lawsuit. We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nevada politician Robert Telles sentenced to life for killing journalist Jeff German
Nevada politician Robert Telles sentenced to life for killing journalist Jeff German
K.M. Cannon/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Robert Telles, the former Nevada politician convicted of murdering journalist Jeff German in September 2022, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

The former Clark County public administrator was found guilty in August of fatally stabbing German to death after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter reported on alleged corruption in his office, which ended his political career and his marriage. German’s story detailed an allegedly hostile work environment in Telles’ office — including bullying, retaliation and an “inappropriate relationship” between Telles and a staffer — all of which Telles denied.

Following his conviction in August, the jury sentenced Telles to 20 years in prison. On Wednesday, Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced him to additional eight to 20 years for enhancements of murder of a person over 60 and use of a deadly weapon. Having already served two years behind bars, Telles will become eligible for parole in 26 years.

Days after German was found dead outside his Las Vegas home in September 2022, Telles was taken into custody. Police said DNA evidence found in Telles’ home tied him to the crime scene, and a straw hat and sneakers — which the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance footage — were found cut up in his home. His DNA was also found on German’s hands and fingernails, police said.

Ahead of the judge’s ruling on Wednesday, Telles addressed the court, extending his “deepest sympathies” to German’s family but continuing to maintain his innocence.

“I understand the desire to seek justice and have somebody accountable for this, but I did not kill Mr. German,” Telles said.

German’s brother, Jay German, also spoke Wednesday, remembering him as a beloved brother, uncle, and friend to many who miss him.

“He was our leader, and we’re never going to see him again,” he said.

Jay German pushed for enhanced sentencing for Telles, saying the family would worry for their safety if Telles were released.

“We have a lot of anxiety about the future safety of our family, and the children of our family, if Robert Telles were to be released after just 20 years incarceration,” he said.

In a press conference after the hearing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Telles had shown no signs of remorse or acceptance of his guilt.

“We got what we wanted: a life sentence and max on the enhancement,” Wolfson said.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, German was the only journalist killed in the United States in 2022, with a total of at least 67 journalists killed around the world that year.

Previously, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo called the case against Telles “unusual,” saying that “the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”

“It is troublesome because it is a journalist. And we expect journalism to be open and transparent and the watchdog for government,” Lombardo said. “And when people take it upon themselves to create harm associated with that profession, I think it’s very important we put all eyes on and address the case appropriately such as we did in this case.”

In a statement published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal following Telles’ conviction in August, the paper’s executive editor Glenn Cook praised the guilty verdict “as a measure of justice” for not just German, but “slain journalists all over the world.”

“Jeff was killed for doing the kind of work in which he took great pride: His reporting held an elected official accountable for bad behavior and empowered voters to choose someone else for the job,” Cook wrote. “Robert Telles could have joined the long line of publicly shamed Nevada politicians who’ve gone on with their lives, out of the spotlight or back in it. Instead, he carried out a premeditated revenge killing with terrifying savagery.”

“Let’s also remember that this community has lost much more than a trusted journalist,” Cook added. “Jeff was a good man who left behind a family who loved him and friends who cherished him. His murder remains an outrage. He is missed.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.