Upcoming ‘upgrade’ to Holocaust Museum exhibit on US response to Nazi Germany sparks some staff concerns: Sources

Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — An exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum that takes a critical look at the United States’ response to Nazi Germany is slated to temporarily close after Labor Day for upgrades, sparking concern among some staff over what potential changes could be made amid President Donald Trump’s sweeping review of museums and their programming, sources tell ABC News.

On Sept. 2, the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to temporarily close its “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit through Feb. 2026 to conduct an “upgrade,” according to an internal email sent to staff in June and obtained by ABC News.

The staff-wide email, sent after Trump signed an executive order in March directing federal agencies and the Smithsonian to eliminate what he called divisive and “anti-American” content from museums and national parks, informed staff that exhibit teams at the museum would work to “upgrade the gallery and the exhibition.”

“The current plan is to close the exhibition on September 2, 2025 (the day after Labor Day) and reopen on February 28, 2026 (just before the busy season),” the email read. “Once closed, Technical Services, Operations, Exhibit Experience, and Collections Services will work together to upgrade the gallery and the exhibition. Once the work is completed, ‘Americans and the Holocaust’ can remain open through 2032 with little to no additional support. Please feel free to reach out with questions and concerns.”

The email does not state specifically if or what would be upgraded or list any planned changes to the exhibit’s editorial content. It was sent to staff prior to the Trump administration’s recent letter to the Smithsonian Institution requesting a “comprehensive internal review” of eight of its museums. While the Holocaust Memorial Museum is not part of the Smithsonian Institution, it receives millions in federal funding as well as private donations.

Sources tell ABC News that news that the temporary closure of the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit has increased concerns among some staffers who had been worried about the museums’ direction under the new administration, after Trump in April fired and replaced five Democrats appointed to the board of the museum.

The concern also comes as other Holocaust museums are facing criticism over editorial changes, including New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, which reportedly removed images of Trump from an exhibit on hate speech last September. The museum’s vice chair told Jewish Currents that the exhibit opened just “prior to the election” and that she felt the museum “should not have any political candidates in any of our exhibits.”

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum confirmed the planned closure of the exhibit and told ABC News that “there are no changes to the editorial content.”

“The Americans and the Holocaust exhibition was originally scheduled to be open for five years and has now been on display for more than seven. As a result, the gallery and exhibition needed work such as HVAC systems repairs, upgrading audio visual equipment and interactive tables, renewing copyrights that expired, and other maintenance,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore in 2024 we made the decision to close it temporarily during our lower visitation season to do this work which will be completed over the next few months so that the exhibition can remain open into 2032.”

A White House official told ABC News, “There are no plans to review the Holocaust Museum” and said that the closure of the exhibit is unrelated to the administration’s review of the Smithsonian museums.

In its letter to the Smithsonian Institution earlier this month, the White House lists eight museums that will be part of its initial Smithsonian review, and does not include the Holocaust Memorial Museum. “Additional museums will be reviewed in Phase II,” the letter says.

The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit, introduced in 2018 to mark the museum’s 25th anniversary, presents a critical look at how the United States responded to the Holocaust and how factors like “the Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism, and antisemitism shaped responses to Nazism and the Holocaust in the United States,” according to the museum’s public website.

One section of the exhibit examines “Obstacles to Immigration” and details how the 1924 National Origins Act was “designed to exclude ‘undesirable’ European immigrants, especially Italians, Slavs, and Jews.”

“Jews who hoped to flee Germany and Nazi-occupied territories faced additional obstacles,” the exhibit currently reads. “The Nazi regime implemented policies intended to pressure Jews to leave, but forced them to surrender most of their assets before doing so. At the same time, those who wished to immigrate to the United States had to prove that they would not become an economic burden after they arrived, which usually required finding a U.S. sponsor.”

The exhibit states that world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, “himself a refugee from Germany,” said in 1941 that the United States had created a “wall of bureaucratic measures” that prevented immigration.

One part of the exhibit asks, “Could the Allies have stopped the killing?” and states, “Beyond the military goal of defeating Nazism, the United States could have publicized information about Nazi atrocities, pressured the Allies and neutral nations to help endangered Jews, and supported resistance against the Nazis. These acts together might have reduced the death toll but would not have prevented the Holocaust.”

The exhibit also includes a copy of the Treasury Department’s report to then-President Roosevelt, which described the mass murder of Europe’s Jews as “one of the greatest crimes in history,” and states that “State Department staff had tried to ‘cover up their guilt’ through lies and misrepresentations.”

Since taking office, President Trump has sought to leave his mark on the museum, which sources say has heightened some staff concerns that an overhaul could be underway. His firing of Holocaust Museum board members appointed by President Joe Biden included the removal of Doug Emhoff, the former second gentleman of the United States, and led to Trump naming eight new board members.

Weeks after the new board members were put in place, staffers received the email informing them that the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit would be closing in September.

In recent months, some Trump-appointed members of the museum’s board, known as the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, have publicly called for an overhaul of the museum. Board member Martin Oliner, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, penned a June op-ed titled “Make the Holocaust Memorial Council great again,” in which he said that “in its current form” the museum was not fulfilling its “important role.”

“Thankfully, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made combating antisemitism a priority of his second term, appears to understand these challenges and has begun cleaning house at the museum,” the op-ed stated.

Oliner, wrote that “the museum was designed when it was thought that antisemitism was a thing of the past, and it has moved on to combating other types of hate,” arguing that “a planned $150 million renovation of the main exhibit hall could make the museum even more woke and disconnected, a liberal monument to the dangers of immigration enforcement and conservative politics.”

The museum needs to show that “antisemitism is the world’s oldest hatred” and “teach its visitors about the story of Jewish survival,” Oliner wrote.

Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding
Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding

(MIAMI) — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.

The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.

South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.

A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.

Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.

More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening — along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.

Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.

A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.

On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.

Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.

The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.

2 men charged in connection with boat collision that killed 15-year-old wakeboarder
2 men charged in connection with boat collision that killed 15-year-old wakeboarder
Adler Family

(MIAMI) — Two men face charges in connection with a deadly boat collision that killed a 15-year-old girl who was wakeboarding in Florida last year, authorities announced.

Ella Adler, 15, had fallen in the water while being towed in Biscayne Bay in the Miami area on May 11, 2024, when another boat struck her and didn’t stop, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.

The alleged operators behind the vessels involved in the incident have since been charged following a “thorough investigation,” the FWC said Tuesday.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 79, the alleged operator of the boat that struck the teen, has been charged with two misdemeanors for careless operation of a vessel, according to the FWC.

Edmund Richard Hartley, 32, the alleged operator of the vessel towing Ella, has been charged with four misdemeanors for careless operation of a vessel, the commission said.

They are both accused of violating U.S. Coast Guard navigational rules on responsibility and look-out, while Hartley is additionally charged with violating rules regarding risk of collision and action to avoid collision, the FWC said.

“The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ella Adler,” the FWC said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with them as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss.”

The FWC said it brought the charges against the men in late April. Both suspects have since pleaded not guilty and are set to appear in court in Miami-Dade County on June 30 for a trial hearing, online court records show.

An attorney for Alonso, who goes by Bill, said they were “surprised” to learn about the charging decision.

“What happened last year was an absolute tragedy. But it was not Bill’s fault,” his attorney, Lauren Krasnoff, said in a statement Tuesday. “Bill is an experienced and cautious boater and that is how he acted that day. FWC explicitly told us that they did not find Bill’s actions caused the accident. Because of that, we were very surprised to learn about the citations.”

“We understand that FWC is under a lot of pressure from recent events. But now, after telling us that Bill was not to blame, we will need to get to the bottom of this charging decision a year later,” she added.

ABC News has reached out to Hartley’s attorney for comment but has not yet received a response.

In the wake of the incident, investigators seized the boat believed to have struck Ella following a dayslong search, the FWC said. At the time, Alonso said he had “no knowledge” of the accident and is “devastated” to learn he may have been involved, according to his attorney.

“This is the worst possible tragedy and before saying anything else, we want to express our deepest sympathies to Ella Adler’s family and friends,” Krasnoff said at the time.

Alonso was boating by himself at the time of the incident and had “no knowledge whatsoever of having been involved in this accident,” she said.

“If he hit Ella that day, he certainly did not know it,” Krasnoff said, adding that he “absolutely would have stopped” if he realized he had.

He is “absolutely devastated by the loss of this intelligent, accomplished and beautiful young woman,” she said.

Ella was a student at Ransom Everglades School, a college-prep day school in the Miami area, and had appeared in more than 100 performances with the Miami City Ballet.

“The world lost a star this weekend. Ella was beautiful and shined brightly,” her parents, Amanda and Matt Adler, said in a statement to ABC News last year. “In her 15 years she gave us more light than we could have ever dreamed.”

Heat advisories in effect from Texas to New Hampshire as dangerous temperatures move in
Heat advisories in effect from Texas to New Hampshire as dangerous temperatures move in
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Heat advisories are in effect from Texas to New Hampshire as dangerous temperatures grip the eastern half of the U.S.

In the Northeast on Thursday, the heat index — what temperature it feels like with humidity — is forecast to skyrocket to 105 degrees in Washington, D.C.; 103 degrees in Philadelphia; 97 in New York City; and 93 in Boston.

In the South, an extreme heat warning has been issued south of Memphis, Tennessee, and in eastern Arkansas and western Mississippi.

The heat index will soar to a life-threatening 103 degrees in Charlotte, North Carolina; 106 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee, and Shreveport, Louisiana; 107 in Memphis; and 108 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jackson, Mississippi.

The heat will dissipate after Thursday, but it’s expected to return next week, with nearly two-thirds of the eastern U.S. facing warmer than normal temperatures.

