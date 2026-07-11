Uptown incubator closes as tenants relocate

The organization managing Martinsville’s business incubator is winding down operations at the West Piedmont Business Development Center as tenants relocate and officials plan renovations for an undisclosed future use. C-PEG said about 75% of tenants have found new locations, aided by local property owners offering comparable rents. Although the Church Street facility is closing, C-PEG said it remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs and is seeking a new home for its modernized incubator program.