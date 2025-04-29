Uptown traffic changes start Thursday

From the city of Martinsville:

Beginning May 1, 2025, the City of Martinsville will implement several key traffic changes in the Uptown area to improve safety and streamline vehicle flow. These adjustments include the removal of select traffic signals and the installation of stop signs and flashing red lights at certain intersections.

The following updates will take effect:

Moss Street and Church Street: The existing traffic lights will be removed and replaced with 4-way stop signs.

Walnut Street and Church Street: The current stoplight will be removed. A stop sign will be installed for vehicles turning left from Walnut onto Church Street.

Broad Street and Church Street: All traffic lights at this intersection will be converted into flashing red lights in every direction, creating an all-way stop.

Know the Rules: Flashing Red Lights and Stop Signs

A flashing red light means stop completely, just as you would at a stop sign. Proceed only when it is safe and after yielding the right-of-way.

At 4-way stops, the first vehicle to arrive has the right-of-way. If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the one to the right goes first.

When making a left turn from Walnut onto Church, be sure to stop and yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians before turning.

City officials encourage drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to use caution as everyone adjusts to the new traffic patterns. Signage will be clearly posted in all affected areas, and additional patrols will be present during the first weeks of the transition to assist with safety and traffic flow.