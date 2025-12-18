US admits failures in deadly mid-air crash at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A large portion of the damaged plane fuselage is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. government admitted some failures and accepted liability for its role in the deadly Jan. 29 mid-air crash over the Potomac River between a commercial jet and an Army helicopter, according to a filing in a civil suit, but pushed back on a number of claims that were made.

The filing came in response to a suit brought by the family of one of the 67 people killed in the crash between a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight operated by a regional carrier. The family’s lawsuit serves as the “master complaint” on behalf of all deceased passengers.

The regional jet and Black Hawk helicopter both crashed into the icy Potomac River after colliding in midair, launching an overnight search and rescue mission, with no survivors found. Sixty-four people were on the plane and three Army soldiers were aboard the helicopter, which was on a training flight at the time, officials said.  

The government attorneys, in their 209-page filling on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, said that the pilots of both the Black Hawk and the regional jet “failed to maintain vigilance so as to see and avoid each other.”

And it admitted that the Black Hawk pilots’ failure to maintain vigilance was “a proximate cause” of the accident.

“The United States admits that it owed a duty of care to Plaintiffs, which it breached, thereby proximately causing the tragic accident on January 29, 2025,” the government said in the filing.

The government also conceded that the air traffic controller at Reagan National Airport did not comply with regulations that state “[i]f aircraft are on converging courses, inform the other aircraft of the traffic and that visual separation is being applied.”

But it did not concede, as alleged, that the actions of the controller were responsible for the crash.

“The United States denies that any alleged negligence of the air traffic controllers on position in Washington Tower during the accident was a cause-in-fact and a proximate cause of the accident and the death of DECEDENT,” the filing says.

And it denied, as alleged in the suit, that the extremely busy airspace above Reagan National Airport presented an “accident waiting to happen.”

The government conceded that while the airspace above Reagan National is “busy at times and the risk of midair collision cannot be reduced to zero” and “that aircraft have come into close proximity to other aircraft within the Class B airspace near DCA on certain occasions” it did not admit to “collective failures” that led to the crash.

The original lawsuit as it was filed says that among the factors known to the military was that there had been “a substantial number of ‘near miss’ events in and around DCA, which were required to be analyzed to ensure that a mid-air collision did not occur and required Defendants to exercise vigilance when operating and/or controlling aircraft in the vicinity of DCA.” 

But the government denied the statement that those known misses “were required to be analyzed to ensure that a mid-air collision did not occur and required Defendants to exercise vigilance when operating and/or controlling aircraft in the vicinity of DCA.” 

An attorney for one of the plaintiffs in the case, Rachel Crafton, said in a statement responding to the U.S. filing, “These families remain deeply saddened and anchored in the grief caused by this tragic loss of life.”

“We continue to investigate this matter to ensure all parties at fault are held accountable, and we await additional findings from the NTSB in an anticipated January 26 hearing on this matter in Washington, D.C,” said attorney Robert A. Clifford, who represents Crafton. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its final report with the probable cause and its recommendations by the anniversary of the crash on Jan. 29, 2026. 

District Judge Ana C. Reyes, who was appointed in 2023, is presiding over the case, according to court records. 

Editor’s Note: A prior version of this story incorrectly attributed allegations from the family’s “master complaint” to the U.S. government, which had reprinted those allegations in its Wednesday filing in order to respond to them.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 men charged with murder in ‘ambush-style’ shooting of 22-year-old singer: DA
Ajax9/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Three men have been charged with murder in the “ambush-style” shooting of a 22-year-old Latin singer, officials said Wednesday.

The victim, Maria De La Rosa, was known professionally as DELAROSA, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which announced the charges in the fatal shooting that occurred in the Northridge neighborhood over the weekend.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the suspects allegedly approached a parked car, “demanded money, then opened fire, striking all three occupants,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

De La Rosa was taken to a hospital where she died from gunshot wounds, police said. The other two victims suffered critical injuries, prosecutors said.

Two of the suspects — Francisco Otilio Gaytan and Benny LiconGomez, both 27 — were arrested over the weekend, while an arrest warrant has been issued for the third — 21-year-old Eduardo Lopez, prosecutors said.

The three suspects, all of Northridge, have each been charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

LiconGomez is being held on $2,280,000 bail and is set to be arraigned on Wednesday. Gaytan’s bail was set at $2,180,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, 2026.

Lopez’s bail has been set at $2,205,000, with an arraignment to be scheduled at a later date.

If convicted as charged, the suspects face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “My Office will pursue this case aggressively to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for this senseless and deadly violence.”

De La Rosa was a Latin singer growing in popularity with about 40,000 Instagram followers.

The victim’s mother, Deyanira De La Rosa, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC that her daughter had been out with friends when they were shot.

“How do [you do] that to her?” her mother said. “Who do this to her? Because this is not normal.”

“She was so young,” her mother said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Forecast tropical storm may bring flooding, wind to Southeast next week
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A storm system closing in from the Atlantic Ocean is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda by the end of this weekend, and could bring storm surges and high winds to the Southeast U.S. coastline early next week.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that the storm — currently officially known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, or PTC Nine — was northwest of the eastern tip of Cuba as of 5 a.m. ET, moving northwest at around 7 mph and forecast to cross the central and northwestern Bahamas this weekend.

The storm is expected to approach the southeastern U.S. coast early next week. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the central and northwestern Bahamas.

PTC Nine is expected to develop into a tropical depression on Saturday and a tropical storm around Saturday night or early Sunday. When it becomes a tropical storm, it will take the name Imelda.

Rain associated with the storm is expected to impact eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, Jamaica and the Bahamas, with flash and urban flooding forecast through the weekend, the NHC said. Mudslides are possible in higher terrain, it added.

Expected rainfall is around 4 to 8 inches for the Bahamas, 8 to 12 inches and localized totals up to 16 inches for eastern Cuba, and 2 to 4 inches of additional rain for other parts of Cuba, as well as Jamaica and Hispaniola.

Up to 3 feet of storm surge is also expected for the coastlines in the northwestern Bahamas.

As the system approaches the U.S., coastal Georgia, the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states may all see flash, urban and river flooding, the NHC said.

The storm is expected to be at or near Category 1 hurricane intensity when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, the NHC said, bringing storm surge and wind.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto has rapidly intensified to become the third major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The NHC said Saturday that Humberto is expected to “remain a powerful major hurricane through early next week.”

Humberto is still expected to track west of Bermuda on Tuesday through Wednesday and stay hundreds of miles west of the U.S., eventually turning northeast and back out to sea without a landfall.

Swells generated by the hurricane will begin affecting portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Bermuda this weekend, the NHC said in its latest update.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 National Guard members dead after shooting near White House: West Virginia governor
(WASHINGTON) — Two National Guard members are dead after being shot in downtown Washington near the White House, according to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” Morrisey said.

“Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act,” Morrisey said.

The two National Guard members were a woman and man, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the situation.

A suspect is in custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said, and the scene has been secured. A man believed to be suspect in critical condition, the law enforcement official said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshalls, ATF and the FBI, responded to the shooting. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her agency was working with local authorities to gather more information.

According to a D.C. police official, there was an active shooter incident reported at 2:20 p.m. ET at the entrance to the Farragut West Metro station.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

A White House official confirmed the White House is currently on lockdown. Trump is currently in Florida, where he is spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago club.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote on his social media platform on Wednesday afternoon. “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

The National Guard was deployed to the nation’s capital as part of President Trump’s federal takeover of the city in August. According to the most recent update, there are 2,188 Guard personnel assigned to D.C.

On Tuesday, during the traditional turkey pardon, Trump touted his administration’s takeover of D.C. He said it was “one of our most unsafe places anywhere in the United States. It is now considered a totally safe city.”

“You could walk down any street in Washington and you’re going to be just fine. And I want to thank the National Guard. I want to thank you for the job you’ve done here is incredible,” Trump said at the event.

Vice President JD Vance addressed the shooting on Wednesday as he spoke to troops in Texas, where he was spending the day serving meals to soldiers and their families ahead of Thanksgiving.

“We’re still learning everything. We still don’t know the motive,” Vance said.

“It’s a somber reminder that soldiers, whether they’re active duty reserve or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” the vice president said. “And as a person who goes into work every single day in that building and knows that there are a lot of people who wear the uniform of the United States Army, let me just say very personally thank them for what they’re doing.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.