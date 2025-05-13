US bans livestock imports from Mexico due to spread of flesh-eating pest

Ramdan Fatoni/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — All imports of live cattle, horse and bison from the southern border have been banned due to the spread of a flesh-eating pest in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Sunday.

“The protection of our animals and safety of our nation’s food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance,” USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a press release.

The secretary cited New World Screwworm (NWS), a parasitic fly, as the reason for the suspension of imports. The name refers to the way in which maggots screw themselves into the tissue of animals with their sharp mouth hooks, causing extensive damage and often leading to death.

Panama saw NWS infections among livestock rise from an average of 25 cases annually to over 6,500 in 2023. Since then, the disease has spread further north, breaking a previously established barrier that contained the pest to South America for decades, the USDA said.

Infections have been detected in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize.

More recently, a case was reported in Mexico late last year, which also shut down the border for live animal trade. Imports resumed earlier this year after an agreement between the U.S. and Mexico to mitigate the threat of the disease.

The continued spread and threat of NWS led to the current shutdown, which will continue on a month-by-month basis, “until a significant window of containment is achieved,” the USDA said. The disease was recently detected in remote farms about 700 miles from the U.S. border.

Eradicating the disease is possible through a technique in which male screwworm flies are sterilized and then released into the environment to mate with females until the population dies out. This process was used to rid the U.S. of NWS in the 1960s.

The eradication efforts yielded estimated economic benefits of nearly $800 million annually for American livestock producers in 1996, with an estimated $2.8 billion for the wider economy, according to the USDA.

U.S. agriculture officials are working to release sterile flies by both air and ground along parts of Southern Mexico and in other regions in Central America.

“Once we see increased surveillance and eradication efforts, and the positive results of those actions, we remain committed to opening the border for livestock trade,” Rollins said. “This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety.”

Child accidentally damages million Rothko at Rotterdam museum
Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen/ Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

(ROTTERDAM, Netherlands) — Literally marked by a child’s hand, one of the Netherland’s most valuable paintings is now undergoing restoration after being accidentally damaged in a museum in Rotterdam.

The work in question — Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8 (1960) by Mark Rothko — sustained several visible scratches in its unvarnished lower paint layer when a young child brushed against it during a visit to the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen — a publicly accessible art storage facility connected to Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen.

The incident occurred at the Depot, that allows visitors to view thousands of works in a visible-storage environment, where much of the collection is accessible without traditional exhibition barriers.

To many, it feels less like a formal gallery and more like a backstage pass to the museum’s inner workings — a space where masterpieces are visible, but not always protected in the traditional sense.

The Rothko work was on display as part of Lievelingen, an exhibition featuring 70 beloved collection highlights, from Bruegel to Dalí, while the main museum is currently closed for renovations until at least 2030.

“The work by Rothko has suffered damage: a number of visible scratches in the unvarnished paint layer,” confirmed museum spokesperson Vincent Cardinaal. “It happened because a child, in an unsupervised moment, touched the lower part of the work. There was no intent. This was not vandalism.”

The child, reportedly under the age of five years old, had simply waved a hand too close to the canvas during what the museum later called an “unguarded moment.” The painting has since been removed from view and transferred to the museum’s conservation lab.

“We are currently researching the next steps for treatment and expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future,” Cardinaal added.

This is not the first time a Rothko painting has been damaged in a public museum. In 2012, a Polish man named Vladimir Umanets wrote on Black on Maroon (1958) at the Tate Modern in London, using black ink to sign his name and added the phrase “This is Yellowism.”

Umanets said it was part of his art movement, but he was arrested and sent to prison for two years. It took 18 months and about $250,000 to repair the painting, showing just how hard it is to fix even small black marker damage on a Rothko.

The museum has declined to release photos of the damage or reveal who will cover the costs.

“We never disclose information regarding valuation, security, or insurance,” Cardinaal said. “That is standard policy — not just here, but across most major museums in Europe.”

Though the painting has never been auctioned, one East European art collector has estimated its value between $50 and $60 million.

Acquired by the museum in 1970 — the year Rothko died — it is one of just two of his works held in public collections in the Netherlands.

Art crime expert Arthur Brand, known for recovering stolen masterpieces, said the damage — though minor — underscores the fragility of Rothko’s unvarnished surfaces.

“This wasn’t a protest or criminal act. It was a child being a child,” Brand said. “But Rothko’s surfaces are incredibly sensitive. A single swipe can mean months of restoration and tens of thousands in costs.”

Brand estimated the conservation work could range from $50,000 to $150,000 but explained that the bigger picture should not be lost.

“We should protect these works — absolutely — but we also need to let kids be around art. That’s how they fall in love with it,” he said.

A curator familiar with European museums and their display philosophy, who asked not to be named, offered a broader perspective.

“Given how exposed some of these works are, it’s almost surprising that these accidents don’t happen more often.”

The incident has revived questions about the risks of displaying high-value art in open-access settings. Still, the museum stands by its approach.

And as the scratched Rothko awaits restoration, Brand summed it simply.

“In every crowd of 100, there’s always one person — or in this case, one tiny hand — capable of a very big accident.”

Canada, Europe hit back after US metals tariffs kick in
Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The European Union and Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on Wednesday after the Trump administration’s metals duties went into effect, broadening a trade war with several of America’s top trading partners.

The U.S. at midnight began imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all trading partners, with no exceptions or exemptions, the White House said.

Global trade tensions rattled U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 330 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.25%.

Officials representing the European Union said member states would place countermeasures on some 26 billion euros, or about $28 billion, worth of U.S. goods. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement that the EU “must act to protect consumers and business.”

“Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said. “These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States.”

Canada followed by announcing tariffs on about 29.8 billion Canadian dollars, or about $20.7 billion, in U.S. goods expected to be imported, government officials said. The U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than any other country.

“Our sole focus is to stand up for Canada interests, Canadian jobs and Canadian workers,” Dominic LeBlanc, minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, said in a press conference in Ottawa.

The Canadian tariffs will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, LeBlanc said. They were designed to be proportional to the U.S. tariffs, he said.

The European measures were also designed to match the scope of those U.S. tariffs, which the European Union said would be worth about $28 billion. The countermeasures were expected to begin on April 1 and be fully in place by April 13, the commission said.

“In the meantime, we will always remain open to negotiation,” von der Leyen said.

The countermeasures comprise two steps, the first of which is to restore on April 1 a set of previously suspended 2018 and 2020 countermeasures against the U.S. on a range of products.

For step two, member states will then put in place by mid-April new countermeasures targeting about 18 billion euros worth of U.S. goods entering the bloc.

Those new countermeasures will target both industrial and agricultural products, including steel and aluminum, home appliances, wood products, poultry, beef and other food imports, according to a fact sheet released on Wednesday.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade commissioner, said European officials would continue working with their U.S. counterparts toward a “win-win” outcome, but the “unjustified tariffs on our exports will not go unanswered.”

“We should be making this great relationship stronger, not weaker,” he said in a statement.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Ukraine and allies ready for ‘full unconditional’ 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, foreign minister says
(Valentyn Semenov / EyeEm/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Ukraine and its allies “are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire” with Russia “for at least 30 days” beginning on Monday, the Ukrainian foreign minister said Saturday.

“Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday. If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X.

The European Union supports “the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, the head of the EU’s main executive body said Saturday, adding that the “ball is now in Russia’s court.”

“It must be implemented without preconditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X. “We stand ready to maintain strong pressure on Russia and impose further biting sanctions in the event of a breach of a ceasefire.”

The United Kingdom, France and Germany are saying they — with U.S-backing — are demanding Russia’s Vladimir Putin accept a 30-day ceasefire or they will all together increase sanctions on Moscow and increase military support to Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “all of us here, together with US, are calling Putin out.” If he is “serious” about peace then “he has a chance to show it now by extending the VE Day pause into a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire,” Starmer said.

