US cases of norovirus on the rise with double the rate of positive tests since August

Nearly 14% of tests came back positive for norovirus during the most recent week ending Nov. 15, compared to roughly 7% about three months ago.
Test positivity is a metric used to identify how many people are confirmed to have norovirus after an illness is suspected.
Health experts have said that, like other measurements, test positivity is imperfect as it depends on the number of tests that are ordered, which can vary.
Last December saw a record-breaking rate of norovirus cases in the U.S. with nearly 25% of tests coming back positive. Cases had been trending down since then but have begun to rise in recent weeks, CDC data shows.
Electronic health records data from Epic Research show that Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming are some of the states currently experiencing the highest number of norovirus cases. Emergency department visits have been on the rise since July, Epic Research data shows.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that is the most common cause of viral gastroenteritis, which is an inflammation of the inside lining of the gastrointestinal tract.
Although it’s often referred to as the “stomach bug” or “stomach flu,” norovirus illness is not related to influenza.
Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., causing 58% of foodborne illnesses each year, and responsible for about 2,5000 outbreaks annually, according to the CDC.
The most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea. Patients, however, can also experience fever, headaches and body aches.
Typically, an infected person will develop symptoms between 12 to 48 hours after being infected. However, norovirus typically resolves quickly and, in most healthy adults, lasts one to three days, according to the CDC.
Health experts say the best way to prevent getting norovirus is to wash hands with warm soap and water for 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer alone does not work well against norovirus.
The CDC says people should wash their hands after using the toilet or changing diapers as well as when eating, preparing or handling food.
(NEW YORK) — A large new study conducted in Spain and Italy found that beta blockers, drugs often used to slow the heart rate and lower blood pressure, did not provide clear benefits for heart attack patients whose hearts were still functioning well.
The results of the study, known as REBOOT, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday and presented during the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
The REBOOT trial enrolled more than 8,400 patients recovering from a heart attack whose heart function was above 40% and assigned them to either take a beta blocker or no beta blocker within two weeks of leaving the hospital.
Over the course of approximately 3.7 years, there was no significant difference when it came to rates of death from any cause, repeat heart attacks or hospitalization for heart failure between the two groups, according to the study.
In a “subanalysis” of the study, published in the European Heart Journal, researchers specifically looked at outcomes involving the approximately 1,600 women from the original REBOOT trial and isolated their results.
In this case, beta blockers were associated with an increased risk of death from all causes for these women, compared to women who were not taking beta blockers. In contrast, no excess risk was associated with beta blocker use in men.
However, the authors advised that the results should be interpreted with caution as the women enrolled in REBOOT trial were generally older, sicker, and received less treatment for heart attacks than men.
Second study points to benefits of beta blockers Results from another clinical trial called BETAMI-DANBLOCK — also published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine — appeared to yield yet another finding about beta-blocker use after a heart attack.
Results from this trial of more than 5,000 adults diagnosed with a heart attack and either mildly decreased or intact heart function demonstrated that those treated with beta blockers had fewer new heart attacks in the 3 and 1/2-year study period compared to those who did not take beta blockers after their initial heart attack.
Notably, there was no difference in rates of death, heart failure, stroke or other major heart issues between the two groups.
“The major driver was a reduction in non-fatal heart attack at follow-up,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an interview with ABC News.
While it is important to acknowledge that the BETAMI-DANBLOCK study found a potential benefit in beta blocker use, it had some limitations. This was a smaller-scale study that combined two clinical trials into one because separately they were not able to enroll enough patients. Different rules for who could join each of the studies in each country may have skewed the results, as well.
“REBOOT was a cleaner study in terms of protocol and inclusion criteria,” said Dr. Steven Pfau, professor of cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.
Notably, REBOOT challenges over 40 years of standardized practice, which calls for patients admitted to the hospital for a heart attack to be started on beta blockers before or shortly after they are discharged.
Cardiologists’ methods for treating heart attacks and opening blockages in the coronary arteries in a timely fashion have improved drastically over the past 10-20 years, experts say. That’s why, in an age of improved medical therapies and procedural interventions for heart attacks, such as better-performing coronary artery stents, it may be time to rethink the long-standing guidance on beta-blocker use, according to some experts.
“Beta blockers were developed at a time before routine reperfusion therapy for acute heart attacks and the evolution of more potent medications, and care has really evolved,” said Fonarow.
Pfau said that neither study makes a compelling case for beta blockers versus no beta blockers for this select group of patients.
“If beta blockers do have an effect, it is probably small, given the other therapies we have,” he said. “It fits the discussion for both studies that, with the way we currently practice, beta blockers potentially add very little to outcomes after a heart attack for patients with preserved heart function and no other pre-existing reason to be on a beta blocker.”
If patients can take beta blockers safely, they should keep using them for now, Fonarow advised. But he also called for more studies to understand which patients benefit the most from this type of medication.
(NEW YORK) — Ahead of a key meeting amongst the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisors — now with 12 members hand-picked by health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. — doctors, health officials and advocates are raising alarms that the panel could reverse a decadeslong guideline of vaccinating infants against hepatitis B at birth.
On camera on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor specialized in treating liver diseases and chair of the Senate committee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said the American people should not have confidence in the advisory panel’s decision if they recommend against the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss the hepatitis B vaccine recommended at birth, a shot that decades of research has shown is safe and has virtually eliminated hepatitis B among babies in the United States.
At the last ACIP meeting in June, the advisory panel casted doubt about the necessity of the hepatitis B shot recommended at birth to all babies, comments that sparked concern among physicians.
In testimony on Wednesday, ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez said she was fired because she refused to rubber-stamp future changes Kennedy wished to make to the childhood vaccine recommendations, without a careful review of the evidence herself.
On Thursday, ACIP plans to discuss the hepatitis B birth dose and is expected to vote on a new recommendation, according to a draft of the meeting agenda.
Doctors and advocates told ABC News that the hepatitis B birth dose is still an essential recommendation and delaying it may lead to gaps in insurance coverage, growing health disparities, confusion and an increase in preventable hepatitis B infections.
Doctors call the hepatitis B vaccine ‘one of the cornerstones’ of prevention In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy praised the success of the recommendation to give babies a hepatitis B vaccine at birth.
“Before 1991, as many as 20,000 babies, babies, were infected with hepatitis B in the United States of America, and that changed when the hepatitis B vaccine was approved for newborns,” Cassidy said.
“Now fewer than 20 babies per year get hepatitis B from their mother. That is an accomplishment to make America healthy again, and we should stand up and salute the people that made that decision, because there’s people who would otherwise be dead if those mothers were not given that option to have their child vaccinated.”
“The hepatitis B birth dose is one of the cornerstones of our hepatitis B prevention policy,” Dr. Sean O’Leary, an infectious disease specialist and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on infectious diseases, said in a press briefing following the last ACIP meeting in June.
The CDC currently says a timely administration of a hepatitis B vaccine is essential to help prevent transmission of the virus from mother to child at birth. While efforts to test for this virus during pregnancy have improved detection, cases can still be missed, or documentation may be inaccurate or incomplete.
Doctors and public health experts said that the hepatitis B shot is currently recommended for all babies at birth because the risk if a baby is missed is too high.
“A child that is infected at birth has a 90% chance of going on to develop chronic active hepatitis B. Of those children, of those 90%, 25% of them will then go on to die of the disease,” O’Leary said.
The first hepatitis B vaccine was licensed in 1981, and the ACIP recommended a vaccine dose universally for all babies in 1991. The hepatitis B birth dose “acts as a safety net, reducing the risk for perinatal transmission when the [hepatitis B] status of the parent is either unknown or incorrectly documented at delivery,” the CDC said.
“Because the stakes were so high, because you’re so much more likely to get cirrhosis or liver cancer if you get this virus as a young child, that’s why [there’s a] birth dose,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told ABC News. “We did a dramatic job of virtually eliminating the disease in young kids.”
Doctors say a risk-based hepatitis B vaccine strategy didn’t work in the past Before 1991, hepatitis B shots were only given to infants considered high risk; however, this strategy missed many cases.
“Four to five decades of implementation science shows us that risk-based vaccine recommendations in this case, don’t work,” Chari Cohen, DrPH, MPH, president of the Hepatitis B Foundation, told ABC News.
“We were not very good at identifying all kids at high risk as there were other factors for which we were not accounting and because of imperfections in the system,” Dr. Gary Freed, a professor of pediatrics, health management and policy at the University of Michigan, told ABC News.
“To make sure no high-risk infants were missed, a universal hepatitis B vaccine strategy was adopted,” Freed told ABC News.
In 1999, there was a temporary pause in the universal recommendation, in favor of a risk-based recommendation for a brief period that year. At least one child in Michigan died of hepatitis B infection that year, who was missed, according to a CDC MMWR report, due to improper documentation.
Cohen said the birth dose doesn’t just protect babies from getting the virus from their mother but protects babies from getting it through close contacts who may not know they are infected.
“You only have 24 hours to save a baby from getting Hepatitis B if they’re born to a positive mom. However, you’re also trying, trying to prevent early childhood exposure, especially among families who don’t know that there’s a family member or a caregiver that has hepatitis B,” Cohen said.
Dr. Su Wang, a primary care doctor and person living with chronic hepatitis B who is a spokesperson for the Hepatitis B Foundation, knows how easily people can get missed from both sides of the healthcare system.
“We certainly cannot count on our system in the U.S., the way it is, our broken healthcare system to actually even identify those who are at risk, much less those who don’t have an identified risk. You just couldn’t imagine all the different ways that people can fall through the cracks,” Wang said.
“It’s a huge burden on somebody to have to have [hepatitis B] for the rest of their life, especially if it starts in childhood,” Wang said. “You could prevent all that with a simple vaccine.”
Wang learned she was living with hepatitis B when she tried to donate blood in college and later found out that she likely contracted the virus from a family member when she was a baby.
“This does happen, household transmission,” Wang said. “When I think about my case, I think the birth dose is something that would have helped me.”
Ending the recommendation may also worsen health disparities On Tuesday, American health insurers pledged to cover the cost of all vaccines based on previous recommendations by the ACIP that were in place as of Sept. 1. While this may protect access for many kids with private health insurance, it may leave a critical gap for kids who rely on no-cost vaccines through the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), if the recommendation is reversed.
The CDC said over half of all American kids were eligible for shots through the VFC program in 2023. If ACIP no longer recommends a hepatitis B shot at birth, a majority of these kids may lose access.
“Fifty percent of newborns who are going to be eligible for Vaccines for Children may not have the vaccine any longer available to them,” Michaela Jackson, MS, program director of prevention policy for the Hepatitis B Foundation, told ABC News. “Policy changes can seem very, very small on the surface, but they have long-reaching impacts on the ground.”
Hepatitis B rates have improved but remain a ‘silent epidemic’ The recommendation for all babies to get the hepatitis B shot at birth has virtually eliminated this disease in young kids, but the virus still remains a “silent epidemic” in the U.S., Offit said.
Before universal vaccination at birth, it was estimated that 200,000-300,000 new hepatitis B infections occurred annually in the U.S. from 1980-1991 and over 1 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection, who were potentially infectious to others.
CDC data shows that there were at least 2,214 reports of acute hepatitis B cases in the U.S. in 2023, which corresponds to an estimated 14,400 acute infections with the virus, after adjusting for unrecognized or underreported infections. There were over 17,000 newly reported chronic hepatitis B cases and nearly 1,800 hepatitis B-related deaths that year.
It’s estimated that up to 2.4 million people are living with chronic hepatitis B in the U.S., many asymptomatic and unaware of their diagnosis.
“There’s a lot more hepatitis B in this country than we people realize. Risk is much higher than people know it is,” Cohen said.
The virus is contagious and spreads through contact with blood or body fluids from a person infected with the virus, according to the CDC. A person can be asymptomatic for many years and spread the infection.
There are medications people can take to slow down the virus, but there’s no cure.
“Until we have a cure for Hepatitis B, it is critically important to prevent it,” Cohen said.
The Hepatitis B Foundation has voiced grave concern that the recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth will be reversed by the current ACIP.
“For decades, the birth dose recommendation has prevented thousands of Americans from a devastating and life-threatening illness. It is a critical part of our nation’s strategy to eliminate hepatitis B and protect the health of future generations,” the foundation said in a statement in June.
The organization called for a “zero-tolerance policy for perinatal hepatitis B transmission in the U.S.”
“We cannot allow a preventable, cancer-causing virus to destroy more lives. The health of our children and the integrity of our public health system deserve better,” the statement said.
In a letter to the ACIP ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the pharmaceutical company Merck, which makes one of the FDA-approved hepatitis B vaccines that can be given at birth, said 330 million doses of its shot have been distributed worldwide since its approval in 1986 and “have been evaluated in over 30 clinical studies enrolling approximately 13,000 participants.
Among these studies, 12 post-approval studies included 3,646 neonates, newborns, infants and children.”
“The safety profile of RECOMBIVAX HB has been well established and closely monitored for more than 35 years. Merck remains vigilant in monitoring scientific literature, healthcare reports and other data sources to ensure the continued safety of RECOMBIVAX HB,” Merck said.
Wang said $0.20 per shot could prevent a lifetime of suffering. “It’s not just a liver disease, you know, it affects your life completely.”
(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Richard Besser explains why he and other former directors of the CDC wrote an op-ed criticizing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s handling of the CDC and public health. Nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are speaking out, saying Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is endangering the health of Americans.
Seven former directors and two former acting directors — whose tenures stretch back to the administration of former President Jimmy Carter — published an op-ed in The New York Times on Monday, just days after the ousting of the CDC’s new director Dr. Susan Monarez.
Sources told ABC News that Kennedy and Stefanie Spear, his principal deputy chief of staff, called on Monarez to support changes to COVID vaccine policy and the firings of high-level staff, which Monarez would not commit to.
The directors said Monarez’s removal is the latest in a series of actions that could have a “wide-ranging impact” on “America’s health security.”
One of the co-authors, Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and acting director of the CDC during the administration of former President Barack Obama, said he and his colleagues are stunned at what they’ve seen.
“What we are seeing taking place in the Department of Health and Human Services, and at CDC in particular, is not businesses as usual,” he told ABC News. “There are always changes, different policy priorities when administration changes. But what we’re seeing under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.] is something different altogether.”
“He has come into his role as Secretary of Health and Human Services with a strong agenda that is centered on dismantling our vaccine system in America and limiting people’s access to these life-saving, health-preserving interventions,” Besser added.
HHS did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.
In the op-ed, the former directors point to several decisions made by Kennedy including the firing of thousands of federal health workers, touting unproven treatments as measles was spreading in the U.S., and canceling $500 million in federally funded mRNA vaccine research.
The directors also referenced Kennedy’s removal of all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with his own hand-selected members, many of whom have shared vaccine-skeptic views.
Besser said the ousting of Monarez, along with the resignation of at least four top leaders, compelled him and his colleagues to speak out.
He told ABC News that their departures leave the U.S. vulnerable to every day health challenges as well as public health threats.
“We can’t predict when the next pandemic will be here, but we know there will be future pandemics,” Besser said. “There will be other infectious threats. There will be other public health challenges, and with this Secretary performing in the way that he is, it puts us all at risk.”
He said he and the co-authors “don’t agree on everything, but we agree that our federal public health system is in major jeopardy. The CDC, which had been looked to as the world’s leading public health institution, is on life support and needs our attention immediately.”
The op-ed called on Congress to oversee HHS, which it has authority to do. It echoes a social media post from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), who said the departure of CDC leaders require oversight from the Senate committee he chairs.
The former directors also called on state and local governments to fill funding gaps left behind by some of Kennedy’s actions.
“We represent individuals who served in every administration from Jimmy Carter through Donald Trump, Republicans and Democrats, and we were unified in our feeling that what we’re seeing is extremely alarming and that Congress needs to step up and perform its oversight function,” Besser told ABC News. “And so, we’re hoping that our voices will add to some of the other voices that have been calling this out and that Congress will do its part.”