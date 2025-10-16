US-China rare Earth minerals fight explained

US-China rare Earth minerals fight explained

Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty

(WASHINGTON) — Just weeks before the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, China dramatically expanded its restrictions on rare earth minerals, a move the Trump administration sees as a sharp escalation in China’s efforts to tighten its grip on global manufacturing.

China’s new rules, which apply to all countries, are set to take effect in phases on Nov. 8, then Dec. 1.

“It is an exercise in economic coercion on every country in the world,” Ambassador Jameison Greer said Wednesday during a press conference alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “This will give China control over basically the entire global economy and the technology supply chain.”

The move prompted Trump to threaten 100% tariffs on all products from China starting Nov 1st. So far, Beijing hasn’t shown any public indication that it’s pulling back on its controls, but Bessent remains sanguine.  

“I am optimistic that this can be de-escalated. Ultimately, we are confident in the strong relationship between President Trump and President Xi,” Secretary Bessent said. ” We’ve had substantial communication with the Chinese over the past few days, and we believe that there will be more forthcoming this week.”

Some experts say Beijing is playing hardball to increase its leverage in these upcoming talks, while undercutting U.S. efforts to boost its industrial base.

Bessent said Wednesday that Trump is still expected to meet with Xi in South Korea despite the tariff threats.

The Chinese government stated on Sunday that it does not want a trade war, but it will also not shy away from it.

“On the tariff issue, China’s position remains consistent: we do not want a trade war, but we are not afraid of one,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Sunday. “If the U.S. persists in its course, China will resolutely take appropriate countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

China’s move to restrict rare Earth minerals could have global implications.

The restrictions affect a wide swath of the U.S. and global economy. Rare earths are key to producing computer chips, which are needed for many things like smartphones and AI systems. They’re also critical to making magnets to power drones, robots and cars. Rare earths are also crucial for defense technology, including F-35 fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, and radar systems.

The restrictions mean that foreign firms must obtain Chinese government approval to export products that have even trace amounts of certain rare earths that originate from China.

Given that China is overwhelmingly dominant in this sector, this could have major national security implications.

Ambassador Greer gave an example on Wednesday, saying that “if a car is built in America and sold in Mexico, you would need to seek approval from China before making a sale because of the chips in the car.”

The broad scope of this rule from China is similar to how the U.S. has implemented export restrictions to control chip production around the world that uses American technology.

The sweeping new restrictions are a sign, some analysts say, that China wants the U.S. to roll back its own export controls, and that this fight is about more than just tariffs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

DOJ meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee
DOJ meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty

(WASHINGTON) — A senior Department of Justice official is meeting with longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday in Tallahassee, Florida, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The meeting between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Maxwell is occurring in downtown Tallahassee at the U.S. attorney’s office, which is located inside the federal courthouse, sources familiar with the matter said.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. She is serving her sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee.

Blanche arrived at the federal courthouse around 9 a.m. ET. He shook his head and said “no” when asked if he had anything to say ahead of his meeting with Maxwell.

Maxwell’s attorneys were also seen entering the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

“We’re looking forward to a productive day,” David O. Markus, Maxwell’s appellate lawyer, told ABC News. He declined further comment.

The Justice Department said earlier this week that the meeting between Blanche and Maxwell would occur “in the coming days.”

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said in the statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on X earlier this week.

Maxwell’s attorney confirmed earlier this week that they were in discussions with the government about the visit, saying in a statement that “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.”

Separately, on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena for Maxwell for a deposition to occur at the prison on Aug. 11.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” Comer wrote in a statement Wednesday.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Newly appointed US attorney will attempt to charge James Comey despite prosecutors finding no probable cause: Sources
Newly appointed US attorney will attempt to charge James Comey despite prosecutors finding no probable cause: Sources
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Washington D.C., June 8, 2017. Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s handpicked U.S. Attorney in Virginia is planning to ask a grand jury in the coming days to indict former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress, despite prosecutors and investigators determining there was insufficient evidence to charge him, sources with direct knowledge of the probe told ABC News. 

Earlier this week, prosecutors presented Lindsey Halligan — Trump’s former personal attorney whom he appointed to lead the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia — with a detailed memo recommending that she decline to bring perjury and obstruction charges against Comey, the sources familiar with the memo said.

A monthslong investigation into Comey by DOJ prosecutors failed to establish probable cause of a crime — meaning that not only would they be unable to secure a conviction of Comey by proving the claims beyond a reasonable doubt, but that they couldn’t reach a significantly lower standard to secure an indictment, the sources said.

According to Justice Department guidelines, prosecutors are generally barred from bringing charges unless they can prove a defendant will “more likely than not be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by an unbiased trier of fact and that the conviction will be upheld on appeal.”

Despite their recommendations, Halligan — who has never prosecuted a criminal case in her career as an insurance lawyer — plans to present evidence to a grand jury before the statute of limitations for the alleged offense expires next week, the sources said. 

Comey’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Halligan’s apparent plan to seek charges against Comey follows a clear directive from Trump, who over the weekend directly called for prosecutions against Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Texas Republicans propose new congressional maps that could allow GOP gains
Texas Republicans propose new congressional maps that could allow GOP gains
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

(TEXAS) — New congressional maps were proposed by Republican state legislators in Texas on Wednesday, following a push by President Donald Trump for maps more favorable to Republicans to help the GOP keep the majority in the U.S. House in 2026.

The maps come as Texas lawmakers continue meeting for a special legislative session called for by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who set an agenda that included considering congressional district redistricting “in light of Constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Trump has said he wants Republicans to pick up five new seats in Texas and others elsewhere; Democrats have decried the maneuver and said it risks hurting minority voters. Blue-state governors have said they’re considering mid-decade redistricting in response.

The state legislative bill that contains the maps, filed by Republican Texas state Rep. Todd Hunter on Wednesday morning, says it would supersede “all previous enactments or orders adopting congressional districts for the State of Texas” and would take effect first in the 2026 primary and general elections – meaning that if adopted successfully, it would impact the 2026 midterms.

The new map could net Republicans between three and five seats if enacted, analysts told ABC News.

David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst for The Cook Political Report, told ABC News that three of the seats in the map, he said, have been fully redrawn to favor Republicans, while two in south Texas that are currently held by Democratic Representatives Henry Cuellar and Vincente Gonzalez may still be feasible for Democrats to hold onto.

More broadly, Wasserman pointed to how Republicans made inroads among Hispanic voters in 2024 and that the map reflects how they likely assume those changes will be durable. “Republicans have very little to lose here, because this map doesn’t really weaken any of their own incumbents,” he said.

Republicans won a narrow three-seat majority last November and currently hold 219 seats to Democrats’ 212. Currently, four are vacant.

The Texas congressional delegation currently has 25 Republican House members and 12 Democratic House members. (One seat, formerly held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, has been vacant since he died in March.)

While any details of the bill and map plan could change in committee meetings, state House floor debate, or after future litigation, the current proposal shows that multiple Democratic members could be made more vulnerable.

Some of those are among five sets of members from opposing parties being redistricted into the same district; and two Democrats – U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Rep. Lloyd Doggett – would be redistricted into the same district.

(These members could run in different districts, retire from the House, or run for a different office – there’s no guarantee they’ll face each other if the map goes through.)

There is no set timing for specifically when the bill needs to go through the motions in the legislature, but the special legislative session, which began July 21st, can only last 30 days and thus ends August 20. Gov. Greg Abbott could call for further special sessions.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of the Texas legislature, as well as on both the House and Senate special session redistricting committees.

One major Republican voice appears to be giving support to the endeavor.

Vice President JD Vance, in a since-deleted tweet, criticized how most of the districts in Democratic-dominated California are not Republican even though four-tenths of voters in the state vote Republican. (Trump received almost 40% of the vote in California in 2024.) “Every GOP-controlled state should be following the Texas example,” he added.

In a subsequent tweet, Vance removed the reference to Texas and simply wrote after discussing the Republican vote in California, “How can this possibly be allowed?”

Legislative Democrats have said they’re keeping their options open as to how they might respond to any new maps. Multiple Texas state Democrats have said they would consider walking out of the special session or helping break quorum to delay or stymie efforts by legislative Republicans, but they would need 51 Democrats to break quorum and would accrue financial penalties.

Some of the members of Congress potentially affected by the new map slammed it as a power grab by Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, criticizing how the state’s 35th and 37th congressional districts effectively get merged in the new map, wrote, “By merging our Central Texas districts, Trump wants to commit yet another crime — this time, against Texas voters and against Martin Luther King’s Voting Rights Act of 1965. United, we will fight back with everything we’ve got.”

In a statement to ABC News, former Attorney General Eric Holder slammed efforts to redistrict in Texas, and says he doesn’t oppose Democratic efforts to fight back.

Holder runs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

“In this moment steps must be taken to respond to the authoritarian measures being considered in certain states and now so brazenly taken in Texas,” said Holder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.