US college campuses experiencing epidemic of swatting calls following shooting death of Charlie Kirk

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — College campuses across America are experiencing an epidemic of hoax calls about bogus shootings and other emergencies following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk this week.

These calls — known as swatting — panicked at least a dozen schools as police rush to campuses, chasing phantom threats with many of them being racially motivated and targeting historically Black colleges and universities.

Activities froze in places like Virginia State University after a swatting call and at Southern University in Louisiana, where classes have already been cancelled through the weekend, another swatting call put the entire campus on high alert.

Police say they must respond to these hoax calls about campus shootings as if they are real as the shootings become more and more common.

The concern, authorities say, is twofold. Swatting wastes law enforcement resources but also ends up sending heavily armed officers into student spaces with guns drawn, a problem highlighted just this week when a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was shot during a swatting response and had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital.

While these hoaxes mostly ended up being false alarms, experts note that these types of hoaxes are not only a serious crime with substantial penalties for those involved but can also put first responders and bystanders at risk.

“Swatting is not a benign endeavor. Law enforcement is taking it seriously…when they are identified, they are arresting them and prosecuting them,” said John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and a former acting undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security.

Bob Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, said these calls can range from a “simple prank” to revenge, or even a pursuit of notoriety. But regardless of the motive, there are serious penalties at stake for those placing these swatting calls, Boyce said.

Federal charges can include false information and hoaxes; which could lead to up to five years in prison with a “substantial fine;” interstate transmission of threat; which could lead to up to 20 years in jail if there is an injury involved; and wire fraud, which constitutes a “substantial penalty, incarceration and fines,” Boyce said.

In a statement to ABC News last month, the FBI said they are aware of the recent swatting incidents and are “working with our law enforcement partners.”

“The FBI is seeing an increase in swatting events across the country, and we take potential hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Knowingly providing false information to emergency service agencies about a possible threat to life drains law enforcement resources, costs thousands of dollars, and, most importantly, puts innocent people at risk,” the agency said.

ABC News’ Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump advisers make push for Eric Adams to get ambassadorship to exit NYC mayoral race: Sources
New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the media during a press conference at City Hall on March 03, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Advisers to President Donald Trump have been making efforts over the last few weeks to persuade New York City Mayor Eric Adams to end his reelection bid, sources tell ABC News, and the push has gained momentum in recent days with a potential ambassador post in Saudi Arabi being floated among the options to get Adams to drop out.

Sources tell ABC News the talks are fluid and could fail, but point to a recent in-person meeting between Trump adviser Steve Witkoff and Adams in Florida as a clear push to get this done.

Adams is said to be weighing his options, including opportunities in the private sector, though sources caution for now that a decision is not imminent.

The Florida meeting was first reported by The New York Times.

“Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I’ve ever wanted. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward,” Adams said in a statement reacting to reports of the discussions Friday.

“While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker,” Adams said.

Sources tell ABC News the Trump team has been hearing from Republican donors in New York pleading with Trump aides to get involved out of fear that Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who currently leads in polling, could win the November contest.

“Then it’s on to Sliwa, but that’s a tougher nut,” one source familiar with the efforts told ABC News, referring to Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, who has publicly vowed to stay in the race.

“I’d prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City,” Trump said Thursday night when asked by reporters for his thoughts on the New York City contest. “So I would, I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one. And I think that’s a race that could be won.”

If Adams and Sliwa were to exit, that would mean Mamdani’s remaining major rival would be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running on the independent line after losing the June Democratic primary.

Cuomo, sources told ABC News, was spotted Friday morning meeting with political activist and power broker Al Sharpton, who has not made any endorsement in the race.

The deadline set by the New York City Board of Elections to finalize names on the November ballot is Sept. 11. Adams’ name would remain on ballot if he doesn’t end his campaign before then.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lone wolf actor biggest threat to 4th of July festivities in New York, San Francisco: FBI, DHS bulletins
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A lone wolf actor poses the biggest threat to Fourth of July celebrations in New York and San Francisco, according to multiple intelligence bulletins obtained by ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are concerned about the potential for copycat attacks from the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day, as well as homegrown extremists.

“We are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year’s Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans and continued [foreign terrorist organizations] messaging calling for attacks against Western targets,” both bulletins say.

Those who could be inspired by terrorist organizations who are in the U.S., are of concern for law enforcement, according to the bulletins.

In New York, officials are concerned about individuals “motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal grievances.”

“Of these actors, US-based violent extremists supporting FTOs and [Domestic violent extremists] not linked to FTOs represent two of the most persistent threats,” the bulletins say. “Lone offenders, in particular, remain a concern due to their ability to often avoid detection until operational and to inflict significant casualties.”

In San Francisco, “malicious actors, including violent extremists and criminals, could potentially exploit or target First Amendment-protected demonstrations via mass casualty or opportunistic attacks; dangerous, destructive, or disruptive activity; or other criminal disruptions, as we have seen with other events in the past,” according to DHS.

“We remain concerned that these malicious actors and violent extremists may attempt to create public safety hazards using weapons, chemical irritants, bodily fluids, or other hazardous materials, and enter and disrupt designated event areas that are closed to public access,” say both bulletins dated June 23, 2025.

Authorities are also concerned about drones, which may pose a danger to participants, attendees and law enforcement, authorities say.

The conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas is also of concern, and authorities cite last month’s Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, and bias against the Jewish community as an indicator.

“Individuals with grievances linked to the conflict could also perceive large gatherings, such as Independence Day celebrations, as opportunistic targets symbolic of the West in general,” according to the law enforcement bulletins.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gifford Fire continues to rage in California, burning 82,000 acres and accompanied by 2 other emerging wildfires
Smoke from the Rosa Fire rises in Riverside County, California, Aug. 4, 2025. Cal Fire

(SOLVANG, Calif.) — The Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Central California that has destroyed over 82,000 acres in five days, continues to rage and is now accompanied by two additional fires emerging nearby, according to officials.

Since it started on Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned 82,567 acres and has only reached 7% containment, prompting evacuation orders for those in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said.

While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said over 800 structures are threatened by this wildfire.

Nearly 2,000 personnel have been dispatched to help fight the flames, with “great progress made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire” on Monday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Winds could potentially reach 20 mph on Tuesday, which could “test lines already constructed,” officials said.

Warmer weather on Thursday and Friday could increase the “fire behavior” and pose a threat to the already raging flames, officials said.

On Tuesday, officials said they will deploy helicopters to “deliver very significant water drops” and will establish two new base camps to allow personnel to “more efficiently access the fire perimeter.”

An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County continues to remain in place “until conditions improve,” according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The fire is also impacting those outside of California, with smoke from the flames filtering into the Las Vegas Valley, “reducing visibility and air quality,” according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

Officials expect smoky conditions in the Las Vegas area “for at least another couple of days.”

Along with the Gifford Fire, firefighters are now also battling two additional flames in Central California that began on Monday — the Rosa Fire and the Gold Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Rosa Fire, which is situated within Riverside County, has prompted evacuation orders and has destroyed 1,200 acres as of Tuesday, according to Cal Fire. The Gold Fire, which is located in San Bernardino County, is centered around “steep, rugged terrain in the northern area of the Mountaintop Ranger District” and has burned 348 acres, Cal Fire said.

As of Tuesday, the Rosa Fire is 5% contained and the Gold Fire is 0% contained, officials said.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.