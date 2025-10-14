US conducts another lethal strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela, Trump says
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he ordered another deadly military strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela in what appears to be the fifth such strike in the Caribbean Sea, killing six people.
Both Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released video of the attack, which showed what appeared to be a speed boat hit by a sudden explosion. Trump said the vessel was affiliated with an unnamed “designated terrorist organization conducting narcotrafficking.”
Trump said, “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics” and “was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks …” was in “International Waters” and that “six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike.”
Since Sept. 2, Trump has ordered military strikes on at least five boats in the Caribbean Sea that the administration insists were carrying drugs to the U.S. According to the government’s account, the military has killed 27 people.
The use of lethal of military force against drug boats is unprecedented, with past administrations relying on law enforcement to interdict drug shipments. While posting videos on social media of the strikes, Hegseth and Trump have not provided details on who was killed, their nationalities, what kinds of drugs they were carrying, or exactly where they were headed.
Instead, Trump has told lawmakers that he sees drug traffickers as “terrorists” and “unlawful combatants” and that the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with the cartels.
Trump has ordered the Pentagon to create a new military task force “to crush the cartels” carrying drugs to the U.S., an indication that the administration is planning to expand military operations in Latin America even as lawmakers and independent experts have questioned the legality of using military force against criminal organizations.
Last week, in a post on X, Hegseth said U.S. Southern Command will lead the “counter-narcotics Joint Task Force.”
“At the President’s direction, the Department of War is establishing a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility to crush the cartels, stop the poison, and keep America safe,” Hegseth wrote. “The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold.”
SOUTHCOM referred all questions on the strike to the White House, which declined to say who exactly was in the boat and where exactly the boat was located.
(BEIJING) — Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 30 people in Beijing, after a year’s worth of rain fell in less than a week, according to state media.
Beijing authorities said they have relocated a further 80,000 residents as rain continues.
Eight people were also killed in the neighboring Hebei Province, after a landslide struck a rural village, with four others still missing, according to state media. Officials said that all residents of the affected village will be relocated as a safety precaution.
The storms dropped more than 6 inches of rain on average across Beijing by midnight Tuesday, with two other towns recording as much as 21 inches of precipitation, according to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory. This has come following a summer of extreme weather across China, with record heat waves in the east and heavy flooding in the southwest.
Districts across China have been evacuated, with state media reporting that in Beijing’s Mentougou District about 15,000 people have been evacuated, with all major tourist sites closed. In the Pinggu District, more than 12,800 people have been relocated, with authorities setting up 40 emergency shelters in gyms, schools, hotels and village offices, officials told state media.
State media reported that 34 teams, involving over 1,000 personnel have been deployed for flood response in the Pinggu region, which is about 44 miles northeast of Beijing.
In response to the disaster, President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of residents and property, saying: “Emergency response must be activated and carried out at the earliest possible moment to fully protect people’s lives and property.”
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday allocated 350 million yuan, or about $47 million, in central government disaster relief funds to nine provincial-level regions.
The rainstorm alert in the capital was cancelled Tuesday as the rain shifted eastward, although the city remains on its highest level of flood control emergency response, according to state media. Showers were still forecast through the afternoon and into the evening.
(LONDON) — An 18th-century portrait stolen by the Nazis during WWII is believed to have resurfaced in the most unexpected place: hanging above a sofa in a coastal Argentinian home and discovered not by law enforcement or a museum, but spotted in a photo on a real estate website.
The painting, “Portrait of a Lady” by Italian baroque artist Giuseppe Vittore Ghislandi, belonged to Jacques Goudstikker, a prominent Dutch-Jewish art dealer whose collection of more than 1,100 works was seized after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands in 1940. Senior Nazi officials, including Hermann Göring, acquired hundreds of pieces, according to the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).
The potential discovery is the result of years of work by Dutch daily newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD) investigative journalists Cyril Rosman, Paul Post and Peter Schouten, who have been pursuing the case for nearly a decade.
Rosman said the team began tracing Friedrich Kadgien, Göring’s financial adviser and close confidant, several years ago.
“Kadgien escaped to South America at the end of the war,” Rosman told ABC News. “We knew from archival documents that he brought diamonds, jewelry, and two stolen paintings with him. We’ve spent years trying to piece together his life here and where those paintings ended up.”
Kadgien died in Buenos Aires in 1978. His two daughters inherited properties in Mar del Plata, where the investigation eventually led the AD journalists.
After years of dead ends, the AD team resolved to make one final attempt. They sent Peter Schouten, AD’s correspondent in Argentina, to visit the property.
“I rang the bell. Nobody answered but we saw movement inside,” Schouten recalled. “Then we noticed a ‘For Sale’ sign in the garden.”
Back at his hotel, Schouten looked up the property listing together with his husband, a producer for international media who often assists in his investigations.
“We were scrolling through the photos when my husband suddenly said, ‘Look, isn’t that the painting?’” Schouten said. “I told him, ‘No, that can’t be true. The Dutch government has been looking for this painting for 80 years … it can’t just be hanging above a sofa in Mar del Plata.’ But there it was.”
Rosman, reviewing the same images from the Netherlands, had the same reaction.
“I was scrolling through the listing, looking for photos of the father or maybe some old documents,” Rosman said. “I didn’t expect to find one of the paintings we’d been searching for just sitting there in the living room. It was surreal.”
AD immediately sent the images to the RCE, which maintains official records of Nazi-looted art. Annalies Kool, a provenance researcher at RCE, told ABC News that the agency is “almost certain” the painting is the missing “Portrait of a Lady” but cannot 100% confirm it without examining the work in person.
“According to post-war declaration forms, we know that Kadgien possessed this painting,” Kool said. “Given that he fled to Argentina after the war and we now see it hanging in the living room of his daughters, we assume it has remained within the family for the past 80 years.”
Kool explained that the RCE cross-referenced the photo with the original wartime records. “The measurements match, the composition matches, and visually it aligns with the archival images,” she said. “But we would need to examine the back of the painting to confirm. There could be labels or marks proving it came from the Goudstikker collection.”
However, AD didn’t rely solely on the real estate listing photos to identify the painting. “We obtained additional images from inside the house from a separate source,” Schouten confirmed. “That gave us the second verification we needed before publishing.”
AD said they repeatedly attempted to speak with Kadgien’s daughters via email, Instagram, and WhatsApp. “After weeks, one of them finally responded,” Schouten said. “She asked what we wanted, said she was busy, and then blocked us.”
Shortly afterward, the listing real estate agency, Robles Casas y Campos, removed the photos showing the painting, as well as the entire listing itself.
Goudstikker’s heirs are represented by U.S. attorneys Yael Friedman and Amelia Cuneo of Friedman, Norman & Friedland, LLP. Friedman confirmed to ABC News that their client, Marei von Saher, Goudstikker’s 81-year-old daughter-in-law and sole heir, intends to pursue a formal restitution claim for “Portrait of a Lady.”
“Our client does intend to make a claim,” Friedman said. “She is the sole heir of Jacques Goudstikker’s estate and her goal is to recover the artworks that were looted by the Nazis from her father-in-law.”
Kool also said that a second missing painting – a 17th-century floral still life by Dutch artist Abraham Mignon – was listed in Kadgien’s possession in post-war declarations. Investigators believe it appears in a 2012 Facebook photo posted by one of Kadgien’s daughters, though its ownership and provenance remain unclear.
Friedman clarified that their claim will only target the Ghislandi portrait, not the second Mignon painting, because that work was not part of the Goudstikker collection.
“I have been on this quest since the late 1990s. My family’s goal is to locate and recover each and every artwork looted from Jacques Goudstikker’s collection and restore his legacy, von Saher told ABC News in a statement provided through her lawyers.
“This is the kind of case you dream of,” said Arthur Brand, the Dutch art detective often called “the Indiana Jones of the art world.” “A painting stolen in WWII, thought lost for decades, suddenly pops up on a real estate website in Argentina, hanging above a sofa,” Brand said. “You can’t write a better script.”
Brand added that the discovery highlights the unpredictable nature of recovering looted art: “You can find them anywhere – auction catalogues, archives, attics, even real estate listings.”
Rosman believes this case is only the beginning. “Hundreds, maybe thousands, of Nazi fugitives fled to Argentina after the war,” he said. “Who knows how many more looted artworks ended up here, quietly passed down through families?”
Brand agreed: “This case shows something important,” he said. “Thousands of Nazi-looted works are still out there, hanging in living rooms, passed down quietly through families. Argentina was a haven for many who fled Europe after the war – who knows how many masterpieces are still hidden here?”
(LONDON) — As Israel’s military prepared last month to launch its ground offensive into Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces published a warning about al-Kawthar Tower, a residential high-rise in the city.
Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arab-language spokesperson, shared on social media a satellite photo with the building highlighted in red. Leave now, he said at about 10 a.m. local time, adding, “The defense army will attack the building soon due to the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside it or adjacent to it.”
By the time the afternoon began, an Israeli airstrike had reduced that building and another one-time residential high-rise like it to piles of rebar and concrete.
Those systematic warnings and strikes — which came weeks ahead of the second anniversary of the brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group that launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed more than 1,200 — were just two of many as Israel continued its campaign to “crush” Hamas, in the words of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel, in the second year of the war, continued hunting militants throughout the Gaza Strip, proceeding at times in block-by-block sweeps of neighborhoods and buildings. Like the al-Kawthar Tower, many buildings and much infrastructure have been destroyed in the process. Hospitals, schools-turned-shelters and sprawling “tent cities” of displaced people have all been routinely attacked. The United Nations in March described the damage as “unprecedented,” saying at that time that some 51 million tons of rubble covered the enclave.
Many have died, including thousands of noncombatants, according to officials at government agencies run by Hamas. By Sunday, two days prior to the war’s second anniversary, the death toll in the strip had risen to 67,139, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said.
An average of 27 children have been killed each day over the past two years, the strip’s media office said on Monday.
A broadening conflict and Trump’s helping hand
A ceasefire deal came into effect a day before President Donald Trump took office in January. As the president’s second term began, he said he would seek to be a “peacemaker and unifier.” He said he wanted to measure success by the wars the U.S. ended and “perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”
Trump has in months since pushed for a resolution to the war between Israel and Hamas. He hosted Netanyahu at the White House and dispatched Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Tel Aviv and Qatar to assist in negotiations.
But still, the sinews of the conflict have stretched wider in the last year. Although the military said its focus has remained on destroying Hamas in Gaza, the IDF also launched significant air, ground and sea campaigns into Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iran. As of the war’s second anniversary, Israeli troops are still occupying recently seized territory in Lebanon and Syria — plus conducting air and artillery strikes in both.
“Together, we pushed back our enemies’ plans of destruction,” Netanyahu said on social media on Saturday. “From Gaza to Rafah, from Beirut to Damascus, from Yemen to Tehran, together we have achieved great things.”
He added, “From victory to victory — we are changing the face of the Middle East together. Together we will continue to act to ensure the eternity of Israel.”
Israeli forces have used U.S.-provided weapons and intelligence throughout its recent regional conflicts. Trump in June ordered U.S. fighter and bomber aircraft to launch an attack on several key nuclear facilities in Iran — assisting Israel in an intense and broad airstrike and covert operations campaign it had already launched against Tehran. Trump in a speech after the strikes said, “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”
Trump also told ABC News he thought the attacks had been “excellent” and suggested there was “more to come.”
Accusations of ‘genocide’ against Israel, UN commission says Israel has, since the first months of the conflict, been accused of systematically killing noncombatants, including claims that its actions in Gaza amount to a genocide, according to an independent U.N. commission and the Palestinian Authority president.
Those claims continued to dog Israel in the second year of its conflict, as civilian casualties in Gaza climbed, mass hunger spread and the IDF repeatedly forced large numbers of Palestinians to relocate. As Israel opened aid routes in July, the IDF said in a statement that that there is “no starvation in Gaza.”
The International Association of Genocide Scholars, for example, passed a resolution in September saying Israel’s “policies and actions” in Gaza “meet the legal definition of genocide,” established by the U.N. in 1948, the organization said in a release.
Human Rights Watch said in a statement late last month, “Israel’s actions in Gaza should have long ago triggered the ‘duty to prevent’ under the Genocide Convention, but states have failed to act decisively.”
Israel has vociferously rejected all allegations of genocide, framing its critics as anti-Semitic or — in Netanyahu’s words — “useful idiots” in the service of both Hamas and Iran.
Those accusations continued into the summer and fall of this year, as another group, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations, warned that the “worst-case scenario of famine” was unfolding in Gaza.
“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” the IPC warning said. “Latest data thresholds have been reached for food consumption in the Gaza Strip, and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.”
Netanyahu’s office called that determination “an outright lie” and “a modern blood libel.”
International outrage built as the killing of civilians at or close to aid sites — including those organized by the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — by Israeli forces happened on multiple occasions. The U.N. and other aid groups refused to collaborate with the GHF. U.N. experts said the group was an “utterly disturbing example of how humanitarian relief can be exploited for covert military and geopolitical agendas in serious breach of international law.”
The experts alleged an “entanglement of Israeli intelligence, U.S. contractors and ambiguous non-governmental entities” with the GHF.
The organization’s executive chairman told ABC News in June that he “fundamentally” disagrees “with the premise that our operation is somehow disproportionately imperiling people.”
The IDF repeatedly rejected claims that it had intentionally fired on hungry civilians. Israeli military and political officials, plus the GHF, blamed Hamas or other Palestinian actors for the violent and desperate scenes near the aid sites.
A peace deal takes shape under Trump Since returning to office in January, Trump has twinned his push for a peace deal with apocalyptic threats against Hamas. The president has framed a possible ceasefire agreement as one part of a wider Middle East accord, and “something special” for the whole region.
The president has secured buy-in from key Arab and Muslim states, his efforts energized by his criticism of Israel’s audacious and unsuccessful effort to assassinate top Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya in an airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha.
The 20-point peace plan presented by Trump and Netanyahu at the White House on Sept. 29 appears a far cry from his February “Gaza Riviera” redevelopment scheme, which he said would see the U.S. “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, overseeing its reconstruction with Palestinians relocated outside of the strip.
The new proposal foresees a transfer of power to a technocratic Palestinian government backed by a temporary “International Stabilization Force,” manned by Arab and other international partners to oversee the security of Gaza. The new government would also be overseen by the “Board of Peace” transitional body, chaired by Trump with other members including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The IDF, though, would remain along the Gaza perimeter and in the southern Philadelphi frontier crossing, while retaining freedom of military action throughout the strip. Hamas leaders would be allowed to leave the strip, but the organization would have to fully disarm.
Hamas on Friday gave a positive initial response, signifying its readiness to free all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners if “the field conditions for the exchange are met.”
But the group said more negotiations will be needed before it can agree to a full peace deal. This week, Hamas, Israeli and U.S. representatives will gather in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh for further ceasefire talks.
In any settlement, those responsible for post-war Gaza face a daunting reconstruction task.
Entire towns have disappeared from Gaza over the past two years. The U.N. reported in September that 78% of Gaza Strip buildings had been partially or fully destroyed. An ABC News visual analysis of satellite imagery and more than 200 verified social media videos showed that 88% of Gaza’s schools are destroyed or damaged.
In Gaza City, where the al-Kawthar Tower and others were brought down last month, more than 50 such “terror towers” were destroyed before the ground invasion began, Israel said. Netanyahu in a statement, said those towers coming down was “just a start.”
“We brought down 50 terror towers in two days, and this is just the opening for the independent operation of the ground maneuver in Gaza City,” Netanyahu said as the Gaza City invasion began.
The U.N. warned in a statement that the operation to seize Gaza City would be “catastrophic” for civilians.
When Netanyahu spoke of the potential deal on Saturday, he again lauded the strong military action in the city, saying, “As a result of the intense military pressure we applied and the diplomatic pressure, Hamas was pressured into agreeing to the plan we presented.”
And U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has several times discussed the difficulties that lie ahead, even if a deal is made to pause or end the fighting.
He said last month that “when all is said and done, there is still a group called Hamas, which is an evil group that still has weapons and is terrorizing.” He added, “there is still the hard work ahead of, once this ends, of rebuilding Gaza in a way that provides people a quality of life that they all want.”
“Who’s going to do that?” Rubio added. “Who’s going to pay for it? And who’s going to be in charge of it?”