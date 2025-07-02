US dollar is off to its worst start in 50 years. Here’s why that matters for you.

(NEW YORK) — The United States dollar is suffering its worst start to a year in more than five decades, likely triggering a price hike for some everyday items and a jump in expenses faced by travelers abroad, some analysts told ABC News.

The greenback has fallen more than 10% in value this year relative to a group of foreign currencies that belong to top U.S. trading partners.

Investors have fled U.S. dollars out of fear inflation could devalue the currency, especially as Congress has moved forward with a large spending bill set to worsen a decades-long trend of ballooning U.S. debt, analysts said.

Even more, they added, President Donald Trump’s fluctuating trade policy and sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve have prompted uncertainty about the nation’s economic stewardship, eroding trust in the dollar as the world’s preeminent “safe haven” asset.

Here’s what to know about the weakening of the U.S. dollar and what it means for you:

Why has the U.S. dollar weakened this year?

The value of the U.S. dollar – like most assets – is set by supply and demand.

For decades, the U.S. dollar has garnered eager demand due to the strength and stability of the U.S economy, which offers foreign investors a safe place to park their funds. In periods of global economic or political crisis, the U.S. dollar often receives a burst of interest from asset holders.

As a result, the value of the U.S. dollar has proven robust for generations.

The unusually sharp decline at the outset of this year owes in part to concern about a resurgence of inflation, which would reduce the spending power of the dollar and put downward pressure on its value, analysts said.

Trump’s tariff policy has stoked worry about price increases, since importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden in the form of higher prices. A potential increase in the national debt could also push up inflation, as the U.S. issues bonds to cover the cost burden.

“If I’m a central bank holding half a trillion dollars of U.S. Treasuries, essentially the value of that would decline with more inflation if I don’t take action now. If I think it might happen, I might shift to other assets like gold or the [Japanese] yen.”

Investors’ faith in the continued stability of the U.S. economy has also diminished, analysts said, pointing to growing U.S. debt, fluctuating tariffs and Trump’s attacks on the central bank.

Paolo Pasquariello, a professor of finance at the University of Michigan, attributed the decline of the dollar to “the recent erratic policy making by U.S. authorities.”

U.S. Treasuries, Pasquariello said, are no longer viewed as quite as safe an asset, meaning investors are less likely to “park their money during normal times and especially during times of distress.”

What does a weaker U.S. dollar mean for you?

A weaker U.S. dollar could result in higher prices for imported goods and steeper costs for travelers abroad, analysts said.

The anticipated rise in prices for U.S. consumers stems from the uptick in costs faced by importers paying for goods in U.S. currency. A foreign firm would likely demand a higher price since the dollars paid by a customer carry less purchasing power than they previously did, analysts said.

“If you’re buying light fixtures from a firm in India and they’re taking dollars, and they get fewer rupees for those dollars, they’re going to start to charge more dollars,” Richard Michelfelder, a professor of professional practice at Rutgers University, told ABC News.

The potential surge in the price of imports could compound the inflation risk posed by tariffs, analysts said, but the dollar-related price hike would hit just about every import entering the U.S.

“If you go online and buy a product that doesn’t come from the U.S., the price is likely to go up,” Michelfelder said.

A weaker dollar also means U.S. travelers abroad are likely to face higher costs since what’s in their pocket will exchange at a lower rate with foreign currencies, analysts said.

“If it takes more dollars to buy a euro and you’re going to Europe, everything you buy will cost more,” Michelfelder said.

The decline in the dollar does deliver some benefits, however. Foreign buyers face lower prices for purchasing U.S. goods, meaning exporters could receive a boost as their products become more competitive on the global market.

The favorable outcome for exporters could improve employment in industries like car manufacturing or advanced technology, while the relative strength of foreign currencies could bring additional tourists and expand the hospitality sector, Michelfelder said.

Winners of Trump’s meme coin contest potentially include foreign investors
(WASHINGTON) — The race to win tickets to an exclusive crypto dinner gala with President Donald Trump at his private golf club in Virginia on May 22 ended with top 220 holders of the Trump meme coin winning invitations to the black tie gala, the coin’s official X account announced Monday.

A “leaderboard” of the top 220 holders appearing on the website did not display the identities of the winners, but it listed numerous wallets that some crypto experts have linked to possible foreign individuals and entities, heightening concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from the Trump family’s businesses and foreign interests.

According to the meme coin’s website, the top 25 “VIP holders” were also invited to what it described as an “Exclusive Reception before Dinner” and a “Special VIP Tour.”

As the Trump family stands to potentially take in tens of millions of dollars from the coin’s transactions and possibly even more from its ownership of the coin, the price of Trump’s meme coin has been in constant fluctuation over the past three weeks, with numerous supporters and crypto enthusiasts flocking to purchase the coin to secure a seat at the gala while numerous others sell the coin to profit off the hype.

The coin’s price dropped rapidly on Monday as the competition ended, and was priced at $12.59 as of 4 p.m. ET. When the gala competition was first announced last year, the coin’s price jumped by more than 55% and later reached a high of nearly $16.42, according to Coinbase.com.

While fluctuations in the Trump coin’s price have resulted in massive profits for a fortunate few, hundreds of thousands of investors have reportedly lost money on the coin. According to CNBC’s reporting of blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis’ data, roughly 764,000 crypto wallets have lost money on Trump meme coin investments, while 58 wallets have made millions from their Trump coin investments.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Although the coin’s website had earlier advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 coin holders, as of Monday afternoon it simply said “Special VIP tour,” without mentioning the White House. Additionally, the website included a disclaimer saying the tour is being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself is appearing as a “guest.”

In its social media announcement about the conclusion of the contest, the post also announced a “rewards points program” and the awarding of “exclusive NFTs” for the winners.

According to crypto experts, the wallet of the top coin holder — nicknamed “Sun” and currently holding roughly $16.6 million worth of the Trump meme coin — is owned by a foreign crypto exchange advised by Chinese billionaire Justin Sun, who recently moderated a panel discussion between Eric Trump and Zack Witkoff at a crypto conference in Dubai, where Witkoff announced the other Trump family crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, had partnered in a $2 billion business deal with an Abu Dahbi state-backed investment firm. Justin Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Sun is also one of World Liberty Financials’ biggest investors, purchasing $75 million worth of its coin the day before Trump’s inauguration earlier this year. A month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun, who along with his companies has denied wrongdoing.

The second top holder, a Singaporean entity identified by crypto experts as likely being MemeCore, and nicknamed “MeCo,” has been more vocal about their race to secure a VIP ticket — publicly soliciting followers to send Trump coin to their wallet so they can achieve “#1 on the $TRUMP leaderboard” and “conquer the entire meme space,” with the promise of returning the tokens after the event.

In all, the top 220 folders hold a total of 13.7 million Trump coins, valued at nearly $14 million as of 4 p.m. ET Monday, according to Coinbase.com.

Notably, 17 out of the top 220 coin holders on the leaderboard, including one in the top 25, appeared to hold zero Trump coin as of Monday afternoon — possibly meaning that they sold their holdings before the contest ended.

Experts say this is possible because the top 220 holders were chosen based on “time weighted holdings,” which were calculated based on “both the amount and duration” of one’s holdings from April 23 through May 12. “The longer you hold, the higher your weighted score becomes,” the website says.

It’s not clear if the zero Trump coin holders will get invited to the event.

Inflation cooled but egg prices soared in March, before Trump’s tariff escalation
(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.4% in March compared to a year ago, marking a cooldown during a period that preceded the recession warnings and market turmoil following President Donald Trump’s recent escalation of tariffs. The reading came in lower than economists expected.

Even as overall cost hikes slowed, egg prices soared 60% higher than a year prior. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The cooldown is owed in part to a drop in energy prices, as gasoline prices fell about 6% from the previous month, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Food prices rose 0.4% compared to the previous month, however, putting upward pressure on the cost of living.

Core inflation — a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices — increased 2.8% over the year ending in March, which registered the lowest one-year gain in that index since March 2021, data showed.

The fresh data arrives a day after a day after Trump paused some tariffs and U.S. stocks rallied.

In February, year-over-year inflation rose 2.8% compared to a year prior.

Trump last week issued 10% tariffs on imports from nearly all countries, as well as so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 nations — but Trump announced a 90-day pause of those reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

Alongside the pause of some tariffs, Trump announced additional tariffs on China, increasing the cumulative duties on Chinese goods from 104% to 125%. The escalation came in response to a fresh round of tariffs from China that raised levies on U.S. goods to 84%.

Economists widely expect the tariffs that remain in place to increase prices for some consumer goods, though the exact timing and extent of the price hikes remain unclear.

Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Trump’s tariffs were partly to blame for price increases that had taken place in February.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

Hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and accelerating job growth from the previous month, government data last week showed.

Key indicators “still show a solid economy,” Powell said on Friday.

However, tariffs threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News, before Trump paused “reciprocal tariffs” for 90 days.

Far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

‘I’m in ruins,’ teary Mike Lindell tells judge in Smartmatic sanctions hearing
 (WASHINGTON) — Election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell continues to refuse to pay more than $50,000 in sanctions he has been ordered to pay to voting software company Smartmatic over “frivolous” election claims — alleging he’s left with no money after numerous legal battles.

“I’m in ruins,” a teary Lindell said through a Zoom screen during a motion hearing in the U.S. District Court in Washington on Wednesday, pleading to Judge Carl Nichols to allow him to wait until after the final judgement comes out to make any payment in the case, which he has already lost.

Last month, Smartmatic filed a motion to hold Lindell in contempt, alleging the MyPillow CEO has been dodging his court-ordered payment of $56,369 to Smartmatic for months.

Lindell, however, insisted that he does not have the means to pay the amount due to various financial difficulties he has suffered over the last few years due to what he again claimed was “lawfare” waged against him for trying to “secure the election.”

“I borrowed everything I can. Nobody will lend me any money anymore,” Lindell claimed. “I can’t turn back time … but I will tell you, I don’t have any money.”

Lindell claimed he was recently forced to lay off hundreds of MyPillow employees, lost multiple MyPillow warehouse units over the past two years and even owes millions of dollars to the IRS for what he described as a COVID-era employee retention credit.

He claimed he has “nothing” except for two houses, which he claimed are in the process of being liquidated, and a truck.

He even claimed he can no longer adhere to a previously proposed plan of making monthly installments of $5,000.

After listening through Lindell’s plight, Nichols acknowledged that these claims are “non-verifiable representation” at the moment and gave Lindell until Friday to file under seal financial statements and other documents to prove his claims.

“I have nothing to hide,” Lindell said as he agreed to do so and added he wants Smartmatic to see the financial situation he’s in as well.

Smartmatic’s attorney said his client would prefer to see the payment made in a lump sum as soon as possible but acknowledged he would respect the judge’s ruling.

