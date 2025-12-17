US economy flashes warning signs in new data, some analysts say

Men work in construction in Manhattan on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The federal government released two major economic reports this week, easing a backlog of data pent up by the 43-day government shutdown.

The data flashed some warning signs, showing the unemployment rate had ticked up to its highest level in four years and retail sales had stalled at the outset of the holiday season, some analysts told ABC News. Even so, the reports offered bright spots and elicited a dose of skepticism about numbers released after a weeks-long delay, analysts added.

The latest snapshot of the economy arrives at a wobbly period, landing amid a slowdown of hiring alongside an uptick of inflation.

The jobs report on Tuesday “paints a sobering picture of a job market that may officially be turning frigid after a prolonged cooling period,” Laura Ullrich, director of economic research in North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab, told ABC News in a statement.

Even so, Ullrich acknowledged, “the incomplete and unconventional jobs report may always need an asterisk attached to it.”

Mark Blyth, professor of political economy at Brown University, echoed that view, saying the fresh numbers should be taken with more than a few grains of salt.

“Eventually you’re just left with salt,” Blyth told ABC News.

The U.S. added 64,000 jobs in November, which marked a significant decline from 119,000 jobs added in September, the most recent month for which complete data is available, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% in November from 4.4% in September. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level since 2021.

Partial data for October — limited by the government shutdown — showed a staggering loss of 105,000 jobs that month, though the decline owed largely to employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer by the federal government earlier this year.

“The October payrolls figure is jarring,” Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at JP Morgan Wealth Management, told ABC News in a statement.

A retail sales report on Tuesday also sounded a cautionary note about consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Retail sales were left unchanged in October from September, meaning performance remained flat despite the ramp up of the holiday season, U.S. Census Bureau data showed.

“October was supposed to be the big holiday shopping kickoff,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News. “About half of holiday shoppers planned to begin making purchases before the end of October, but consumer pullbacks elsewhere left October retail sales right where they were in September.”

“Retail sales seem to be losing momentum at a crucial time of year,” Rossman added.

To be sure, the fresh data offered up some positive signs. As in previous months, the health care sector stood out as a robust source of hiring in November, adding 46,000 jobs, the BLS said. The construction and social assistance industries also contributed to the uptick in hiring.

Unemployment ticked up due to a larger number of people searching for work and in turn counting toward the tabulation, rather than a rise in the count of people out of work altogether, the Royal Bank of Canada economics team told ABC News in a statement.

On Tuesday, the White House touted continued growth in the labor market.

“The strong jobs report shows how President Trump is fixing the damage caused by Joe Biden and creating a strong, America First economy in record time. Since President Trump took office, 100% of the job growth has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans — exactly where it should be,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Retail sales, meanwhile, demonstrated some areas of strength. Core retail sales, which strips out volatile items like auto fuel, exceeded economists’ expectations, Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told ABC News in a statement.

“Even if October’s retail sales data is dated, it reinforces a central theme for investors and the Fed: The resilience of US consumers,” Kenwell added.

The fresh jobs data arrived less than a week after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point in an effort to boost the sluggish labor market. The move amounted to the third rate cut this year, bringing the Fed’s benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Interest rates have dropped significantly from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell touted the rate cut as an effort to improve the labor market, but he suggested the central bank may be cautious about further rate reductions.

“We’re well-positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said.

Former student stabs 3 staff members, plants 2 pipe bombs in California attack: Police
KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — A former student at a school in California allegedly stabbed three staff members and planted two pipe bombs before being arrested, police said.

The Torrance Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred on Monday at approximately 8:15 a.m., when, they said, a former student from the Switzer Learning Center allegedly stabbed a total of three staff members and attempted to stab a fourth before fleeing the scene.

“Two of the victims were quickly transported to Harbor General Hospital and are currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” the Torrance Police Department said. “Third victim was treated on the scene by Torrance Fire Department.”

Following the incident, the suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement officials, which is when he told them that “he had placed two pipe bombs in the vicinity of 208 Street and Amapola Avenue,” according to the Torrance Police Department.

“Two devices were located, and they were determined to be incendiary devices, which were rendered safe by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad,” police said in a follow up statement later Monday. “Following a thorough investigation and assessment of the area, we are pleased to report that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad completed its investigation and determined the area safe.”

Police did not reveal the name, age or potential motive of the attack but did say that their investigation is currently open and ongoing.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we appreciate the public’s cooperation during this ongoing investigation,” police said.

“The Torrance Police Department would like to thank the community and the media for its cooperation and understanding during this situation,” authorities continued. “The safety and security of our community members is our utmost priority, and we also appreciate the prompt response from all assisting agencies involved.”

Visitor dies after becoming unresponsive on roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe
Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A visitor at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Florida became unresponsive in the middle of a roller coaster ride and later died at the hospital, park officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the person, whose name hasn’t been released, was riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resorts park and became unresponsive in the middle of the ride, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts.

The person was taken to the hospital when the ride stopped and was later declared dead, park officials said.

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” said Universal Orlando Resorts. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.”

As a precaution, Stardust Racers will remain closed while the investigation, which is being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is underway, park officials said.

The sheriff’s office has not commented on the investigation.

Rain expected to return to the Pacific Northwest after short break
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another atmospheric river is forecast to pound the Pacific Northwest with several inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday just after a short break in the rain.

Most river levels in Washington and Oregon are now beginning to fall and forecast to remain below major flood stage in the next few days.

A break in heavy rain is forecast on Saturday for Washington and Oregon, but rain will be back on Sunday with the heaviest falling Monday and Tuesday. 

Some rivers are forecast to rise again on Wednesday due to this next atmospheric river event. There is no end in sight for this pattern — this is a classic La Nina pattern, and this is a La Nina winter.

Some models are forecasting another 5 to 10 inches of rain in the next seven days for the Pacific Northwest. 

Eastern arctic blast
Snow and cold alerts are issued for 27 states from Montana to New Jersey and down to Georgia.

A fast-moving storm system is expected to drop several inches of snow on Saturday into the night from the Midwest to the Northeast. 

Snow will fall mostly in the Midwest from Iowa to Ohio and Indiana on Saturday, missing Chicago but hitting hard Indianapolis and Cincinnati where a winter storm warning has been issued. 

Parts of the Midwest could see up to a half a foot of snow.

Later Saturday, in the early evening, snow and rain will arrive to I-95 corridor. 

Rain will change to snow in New York City and Philadelphia late Saturday with heaviest snow falling after midnight and into the early morning hours.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for 1 to as much as 4 inches of snow.

If New York City and Philadelphia get at least 2 inches of snow, this would be the heaviest snow this early in the season since 2018.

Washington D.C. already saw snow this season, and is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches.

The snow is over by mid morning for the East Coast as the bitter cold takes over.

Extreme cold watches and warnings have been issued from the Dakotas all the way to Alabama.

In the Dakotas and Minnesota, the wind chill could drop as low as 45 below zero with actual temperature in the 20s below zero.

Even for Charleston, South Carolina, an extreme cold watch has been issued, where the wind chill could drop to 10 degrees.

