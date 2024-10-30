US economy grew at robust pace in third quarter

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust pace over three months ending in September, slowing slightly from the previous quarter but continuing to dispel any concern about a possible slowdown. The fresh report marks one of the last major pieces of economic data before the presidential election.
U.S. GDP grew at a 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September. That figure fell slightly below economists’ expectations.
Economic growth was fueled by surge in consume spending, an uptick in exports and strong federal government spending, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said.
The new data arrived weeks after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate a half of a percentage point. The landmark decision dialed back a years-long fight against inflation and offered relief for borrowers saddled with high costs.
Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of about 9% in 2022, though it remains slightly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.
Meanwhile, the labor market has proven resilient. Employers hired 254,000 workers in September, far exceeding economist expectations of 150,000 jobs added, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%, hovering near a 50-year low.
(NEW YORK) — Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday in the immediate aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel.
The spike in prices is expected to push up the price of U.S. gasoline, experts told ABC News.
Drivers could face a price increase of between 10 and 15 cents per gallon, experts estimated. The national average price of a gallon of gas currently stands at $3.20, AAA data showed.
A further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran could send oil and gas prices significantly higher, said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, a professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Houston.
“Clearly this will have a huge impact on gas prices,” Krishnamoorti told ABC News. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Iran said the attack on Tuesday was retaliation for a wave of assassinations carried out by Israel over the last several weeks targeting Hezbollah leaders. Israel will have a “significant response” to Iran’s attack, an Israeli official told ABC News.
While sanctions have constrained Iranian oil output in recent years, the nation asserts control over the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about 15% of global oil supply.
Passage through the Suez Canal, another important shipping route for crude oil, could be impacted by further attacks, as happened with Yemen-based Houthi attacks on freight ships earlier in the war, Krishnamoorti said.
Despite a recent uptick, the price of oil stands well below a 2022 peak reached when the blazing-hot economic rebound from the pandemic collided with a supply shortage imposed by the Russia-Ukraine war. Gas prices, meanwhile, have plummeted in recent months.
The U.S. set a record for crude oil production in 2023, averaging 12.9 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a federal agency.
The surge in U.S. production would help limit the impact of a possible supply disruption, though oil prices are set on a global market, where a major supply shock could not be entirely accounted for with U.S. oil output, Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.
“This is less troubling than it would’ve been a generation ago,” Fitzgerald said. “Today, we export more crude oil than we import.”
If both sides deescalate, the price of crude oil could quickly drop back to where it stood before the Iranian attack on Tuesday, Fitzgerald added.
“There would be no lasting importance of that,” Fitzgerald said.
The rise in oil prices comes at a relatively quiet period in the U.S. gasoline market. Drivers have enjoyed a sharp decline in gasoline prices over recent months, in part due to sluggish demand for gas as the busy summer traveling season has given way to an autumn slowdown.
Still, a regional war in the Middle East could upend the market and spike prices, experts said.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel, calling it a “breaking point” on Tuesday and urging President Joe Biden’s administration to respond.
Graham called for oil refineries to be “hit and hit hard” and said his prayers are “with the people of Israel.”
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack from the White House Situation Room. Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles.
ABC News’ Allison Pecorin and Jordana Miller contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Amazon is expanding its grocery footprint, simplifying online shopping and launching a “new no-frills brand” to help consumers stretch their dollar, while taking aim at rival retail competitor Walmart.
On Wednesday, the retail tech giant, which owns Whole Foods as well as its own grocery service Amazon Fresh, announced expanded Prime member savings both in-store and online, the launch of a new private label brand, Amazon Saver, and enhancements to the online user experience.
“We’re always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,” Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement. “With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh — whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”
What is Amazon Saver?
Amazon’s new private label brand, Amazon Saver, will offer an array of grocery staples from crackers and cookies to canned fruit and condiments.
Most Amazon Saver items will be priced under $5, and Prime members will get an additional 10% off these products.
“Amazon Saver complements our selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a wide range of grocery products,” the company said in a press release. “We’ve just started to roll this new private label out with several products, and will add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time.”
As of time of publication, some items include a 42-ounce can of oats for $3.99, several flavors of 15-ounce coffee creamers for $3.49 each, and a 15-ounce can of traditional pizza sauce for $1.09.
Hitha Herzog, retail expert and chief research officer of H Squared Research, told ABC News’ Good Morning America that as a parent company, “Amazon has several different brands and grocery silos within the grocery umbrella — and with Amazon Saver, we are talking just basics.”
“What is different about Amazon is that the logistics of them handling the product to the customer is at the top. They are able to get this product very quickly,” Herzog said.
The new line from Amazon takes on other budget-friendly private labels like Great Value from Walmart, Good & Gather from Target, and Bowl & Basket from ShopRite.
Food prices post-pandemic continue to rise
Food prices have been volatile for both the at-home and away from home categories, with two of the six major grocery indexes — meats, eggs and produce, as well as dairy — on the rise, even as inflation cooled, according to August Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While there are some signs of stabilization after rapid increases during the last three years out of the COVID-19 pandemic — which resulted in massive supply chain issues with labor shortages from farms and producers to manufacturing and distribution — the cost of food is still a considerable expense.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, families spent more than 11% of their disposable income on food in 2023, with a little over 5% of that going to groceries.
(NEW YORK) — Shares in former President Donald Trump’s social media company fell more than 12% Wednesday morning on the heels of Tuesday’s presidential debate, which a CNN poll indicated was won by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, were trading Wednesday at the lowest level since the company first went public — a drop of more than 70% since a closing high of $66.22 on March 27.
As of noon, the company’s shares were selling for $16.29.
For some investors, Trump Media serves as a bellwether for the former president’s odds in the upcoming presidential election. When Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York in May, the company’s stock price tumbled — but the stock surged in the days following the July presidential debate and the assassination attempt on the former president.
Analysts have said that the company’s stock performance is removed from the financial outlook of the company, which reported losing more than $16 million over a three-month period ending in June during which it only brought in $836,000 in revenue.
The stock price has been buoyed by a number of passionate individual investors who bought shares in the company to support Trump or because they believe in the company’s mission.
Next week, Trump faces a pivotal choice about his investment in the company. The lockup provision that barred him from selling his shares for the first six months since the company went public expires next week, meaning that Trump could begin selling his shares in the company as early as Sept. 19.
According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Trump owns approximately 115 million shares of the company, which are worth nearly $2 billion based on Wednesday’s stock price.
On paper, Trump has lost more than $4 billion in his stake over the last six months as the company’s stock price has declined.
A representative for Trump Media & Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.