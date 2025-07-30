US economy grew more than expected as Trump’s tariffs took hold

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (L) held a press briefing on the outcome of weekend trade talks with China in Geneva, Switzerland on May 12, 2025. (Photo by Beyza Binnur Donmez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. economy expanded more than expected as President Donald Trump’s tariffs took hold over recent months, federal government data on Wednesday showed.

U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP, increased at a 3% annualized rate over three months ending in June. The figure marked a sharp acceleration from an annualized contraction of -0.5% over the first three months of 2025.

The reading amounted to sturdy economic growth, suggesting the economy has continued to avert a significant tariff-induced cooldown. A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

To some degree, however, Trump’s levies have blurred the GDP findings.

The government’s GDP formula subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of total goods and services. Changes in the reading on this account reveal neither underlying economic weakness nor strength.

The measure of the GDP fell over the first three months of the year, largely due to a surge of imports as firms stockpiled inventory to avoid far-reaching tariffs. Conversely, a drop-off in imports over the second quarter may have inflated the second-quarter GDP figure.

The GDP growth “primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP,” the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy so far has largely defied fears of a tariff-induced downturn.

The unemployment rate stands near a historically low level and job growth remains robust, though it has slowed from previous highs. Inflation has climbed over the last two months but it remains below where it stood when Trump took office.

In the months following Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, in April, consumer sentiment declined to its lowest level in years, raising concern about a possible pullback in consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity.

Consumer sentiment has ticked up for two consecutive months, however, as Trump has rolled back some of his steepest tariffs. Consumer spending has proven fairly resilient.

Wednesday’s fresh GDP data arrived hours before the Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest decision on interest rates.

An overwhelming 97% of investors believe interest rates will hold steady, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

In theory, sturdy economic growth eases pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates, since consumers and businesses appear undeterred by high borrowing costs. If growth begins to slow, the Fed could seek to lower interest rates as a means of boosting economic performance.

The Fed has adopted a wait-and-see approach as it continues to observe the effects of Trump’s tariffs.

“Despite elevated uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Nintendo Switch 2 races to record sales, driven by Mario Kart World’s blockbuster debut
Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a turbo-charged start, thanks to a little help from Mario and his friends in Mario Kart World, smashing its own sales record by becoming the fastest selling Nintendo game system ever with more than 3.5 million units sold in just four days.

Nintendo sold an estimated 2.7 million units of the original Nintendo Switch in its first month when it launched in March 2017, but have now managed to move over 3.5 million units in just 96 hours, an almost 30% increase in sales in a much shorter period, the company said.

The Japanese company released the latest sales numbers on Wednesday and are aiming to sell 15 million units by March next year, putting them on track to meet or exceed expectations in the coming weeks and months.
“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the next generation console for the company, its first new system release in eight years, and features a larger screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display, a faster processor that allows for enhanced graphics and performance, as well as redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality, Nintendo said. The system also debuts the new GameChat2 feature where players can voice or video chat and share game screens with friends online.

“You’ll probably see a first batch of people who can’t live without it,” van Dreunen said. “If you’re a die-hard [Switch] fan, it’s like standing in line for the new Harry Potter book or movie,” Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and writer of the SuperJoost Playlist, a games industry-focused newsletter, told ABC News last week.

“Nintendo is making a carefully calculated bet with the Switch 2 that will pay off,” van Dreunen continued. “While some might have hoped for a more revolutionary device, Nintendo’s evolutionary approach shows deep market understanding … The console’s focus on accessible and social gaming — rather than competing with Microsoft and Sony on technical specs — underscores Nintendo’s commitment to shared experiences for all ages.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 system launched alongside the first brand new Mario Kart game in 11 years called Mario Kart World, featuring an interconnected world where you can drive virtually anywhere with dynamic weather conditions, new game modes and up to 24 drivers at once — the most in the 33-year-old series history.

Nintendo is hoping to build a base, as well as excitement for its new system, ahead of next month’s launch of a new 3D platforming game starring Donkey Kong called Donkey Kong Bananza, which Nintendo says will let players “unleash their inner Kong as they smash and bash their way through a wild, mayhem-packed action adventure.”

After its global launch last Thursday, Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for the retail price of $449.99, and is also available as a bundle with a digital download of “Mario Kart World” for $499.99.

Stocks soar as US and China agree to slash tariffs
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks soared at the open of trading on Monday, just hours after the U.S. and China announced an agreement to slash tariffs for 90 days as the world’s two largest economies negotiate a wider trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,005 points, or 2.4%, while the S&P 500 jumped 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.8%.

Best Buy, an electronics retailer that previously warned of tariff-induced price hikes, saw shares surge more than 10%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by White House advisor Elon Musk, jumped more than 5%.

The U.S. agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China committed to reduce tariffs on U.S. products from 125% to 10%.

The previous set of sky-high tariffs had threatened a surge in prices and a possible U.S. recession, experts told ABC News.

The move marks the latest rollback of far-reaching tariffs initiated by President Trump during a Rose Garden ceremony on April 2 that the president dubbed “Liberation Day.”

Days after the announcement, Trump suspended so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of countries.

“Increasingly, it’s as if the last 6 weeks have been a bad dream and never actually happened,” Deutsche Bank told clients on Monday in a memo shared with ABC News.

The U.S.-China accord came two days after an hours-long discussion between U.S. and Chinese officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday.

Jonathan Pingle, chief U.S. economist at Swiss investment bank UBS, on Monday estimated the reduction in U.S. levies on China would bring average U.S. tariffs down from 24% to 14%.

In a statement to ABC News, Pingle described the agreement between the U.S. and China as a “cooling off.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Linda Yaccarino steps down from role as CEO of Musk-owned X
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Linda Yaccarino said she is stepping down from her role as CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Yaccarino, who previously served as an advertising executive at NBCUniversal, took the helm of X two years ago.

In post on X announcing her departure, Yaccarino thanked Musk for the opportunity.

“When [Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” Yaccarino said.

Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, who runs Tesla and Space X, named Yaccarino as CEO in May 2023, just months after Musk acquired X in a $44 billion deal.

At the time, Musk transitioned to a role as the company’s executive chairman and chief technology officer, but he appeared to continue closely tracking activities on the platform, where he boasts 222 million followers.

At the outset of her tenure, Yaccarino faced an advertiser boycott against X over concerns about hate speech and other content on the platform.

In July 2023, Musk said advertising revenue had plummeted 50% since he’d acquired X less than a year earlier.

In a post on Wednesday, Yaccarino described challenges navigated during the early part of her time atop the company.

“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence,” Yaccarino said. “This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform.”

Before her role at X, Yaccarino oversaw an international team of about 2,000 employees, according to the NBCUniversal website.

Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years, rising through the executive ranks to become chairman of global advertising and partnerships in 2020.

Before NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as an advertising executive at Turner Broadcasting Company for almost 20 years.

When Yaccarino joined X, the move came months after Musk pledged to step down as the head of the company as soon as he found someone “foolish enough to take the job.”

Yaccarino, who often posts on X multiple times per day, said on Wednesday that she plans to continue using the platform.

“I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world,” Yaccarino said, addressing her former colleagues. “As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

