US economy grew more than expected in 3rd quarter

Person shopping (Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy expanded more than economists expected over a recent three-month period, recording robust growth despite concerns about sluggish hiring and cash-strappped shoppers, federal government data on Tuesday showed.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge in gross domestic product (GDP) over three months ending in September, the U.S. Commerce Department said. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

The GDP reading stemmed in part from a rise in exports and a drop-off in imports, which may have resulted from tariffs issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

The government’s GDP formula subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of total goods and services.

The strong economic growth in the third quarter appeared to defy fears about the sluggish labor market, which some observers have viewed as a warning sign for the wider economy.

Hiring slowed sharply in recent months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% in November from 4.4% in September. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level since 2021.

Meanwhile, inflation has hovered nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Those conditions have put the Fed in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

Earlier this month, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point in an effort to boost hiring. The move amounted to the third rate cut this year, bringing the Fed’s benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Interest rates have dropped significantly from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks tick higher on 1st day of government shutdown
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks ticked higher in midday trading on Wednesday, just hours after a government shutdown began, defying fears among some observers about the economic risk posed by a potentially prolonged impasse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 71 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 jumped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.1%.

The uptick extended a period of resilient performance for markets, which shrugged off the looming impasse a day earlier. Each of the major indexes ticked up on Tuesday, including a record high for the Dow.

The shutdown coincides with a rough patch for the U.S. economy, at least by some key metrics. A recent hiring slowdown has stoked recession fears, while inflation has proven difficult to fully contain.

Fresh hiring data on Wednesday morning deepened concern about the labor market. Private sector employment declined by 32,000 jobs in September, registering well short of economists’ expectations of 45,000 jobs added, according to data firm ADP research.

A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage for the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending, analysts previously told ABC News.

The impact of a shutdown could be more significant this time around, however, since the wobbly economy may strain under the weight of a potentially prolonged interruption, while a halt in the release of key economic data could make it more difficult for policymakers to steer the economy, they added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Outage at Cloudflare temporarily disrupts access to some popular websites
The Cloudflare logo appears on a smartphone screen and as the background on a laptop computer screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Web infrastructure company Cloudflare said Tuesday it resolved an issue on its network, which had curtailed access to some popular websites for several hours.

“A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved,” Cloudflare said on its status page at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Dane Knecht, Cloudflare’s chief technology officer, posted an apology for the outage around that time, ruling out the possibility of a cyberattack.

“I won’t mince words: earlier today we failed our customers and the broader Internet when a problem in [Cloudflare’s] network impacted large amounts of traffic that rely on us. The sites, businesses, and organizations that rely on Cloudflare depend on us being available and I apologize for the impact that we caused,” Knecht said in a post on X. “This was not an attack.”

Artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and social media platform X, which where temporarily down or limited earlier Tuesday, appeared to be available for users as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Hours earlier, Cloudflare had issued an alert about a problem affecting “multiple customers.”

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said at around 7 a.m. ET.

Minutes later, the company said it had begun to resolve the issue. “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” Cloudflare said.

Cloudflare helps companies handle user traffic, including efforts to respond to cyberattacks and load information.

On Tuesday morning, a landing page on X alerted ABC News to an “internal server error,” urging users to “visit cloudflare.com for more information.” A similar warning appeared on ChatGPT’s website, telling ABC News to “please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed.”

X did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Neither did OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks move lower, erasing morning rally driven by Nvidia earnings
Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks ticked downward in midday trading on Thursday, wiping out a rally earlier in the day driven by blockbuster earnings from chip giant Nvidia and a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 60 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Those returns marked a reversal from highs earlier in the day. Previously, the Dow had risen 1.2%, while the S&P 500 had jumped 1.8% and the Nasdaq had spiked 2.5%.

Shares of Nvidia, the $4.7 trillion juggernaut behind many of the chips fueling artificial-intelligence products, ticked down 0.1% in midday trading after having surged upward earlier in the day.

A stock market selloff over recent days underscored the uncertainty looming over the economy as some investors warned of an AI bubble. The earnings blowout from Nvidia late Wednesday appeared to rebuke such concerns, however, temporarily reviving enthusiasm for an AI trade that has propelled much of the market gains this year.

The S&P 500 has soared 15% in 2025, while the Dow has climbed 10%. The Nasdaq has increased 19% this year.

Investors also appeared to draw optimism from a jobs report on Thursday morning, which showed far more hiring than economists’ expected. The fresh data defied a hiring slowdown that took hold over the summer.

The U.S. added 119,000 jobs in September, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure marked an acceleration from the previous month, and it exceeded an average of nearly 100,000 jobs added per month over the first half of 2025.

The report included a downward revision for the month of August, however, slashing performance from 22,000 jobs gained that month to 4,000 jobs lost.

An earnings release from Walmart on Thursday morning also exceeded revenue expectations, offering some reassurance about the health of consumer spending.

Inflation has picked up in recent months while hiring has ratcheted down, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

Those economic conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment.

In recent months, concern has tilted toward strain in the labor market, prompting the central bank to reduce interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

On Thursday morning, markets appeared to digest the news as favorable toward a potential interest rate cut at the Fed’s meeting next month. The odds of a quarter-point rate cut ticked up from 33% on Wednesday afternoon to 43% on Thursday morning, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.