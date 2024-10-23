US Embassy in Sri Lanka issues attack alert after ‘credible’ threat against tourists
(LONDON) — The U.S. Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, issued a warning to citizens late on Tuesday based on “credible information” warning of an attack in the southeast of the country.
The embassy said in a post on its website that the threat was related to “popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area,” an area of famous and well-visited beaches known for its surfing.
“Due to the serious risk posed by this threat, the embassy imposed a travel restriction on embassy personnel for Arugam Bay effective immediately and until further notice,” the embassy wrote.
U.S. citizens, it added, “are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice.”
The embassy did not offer any more information about the nature or source of the threat.
The notice urged citizens to report all suspicious activity to local authorities, keep a cell phone or other form of communication close by and monitor local media for updates.
The State Department lists Sri Lanka as a “Level 2” nation in its risk advisory guide, meaning Americans there should “exercise increased caution.”
The State Department’s latest advisory for Sri Lanka was issued on Oct. 2 and noted that protests relating to the “economic and political situation in Sri Lanka can erupt at any time.”
“In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters,” it added. “U.S. citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, that could turn violent with little or no warning.”
“Terrorist attacks have occurred in Sri Lanka, with little or no warning,” it added, targets having included tourist hotspots, transportation hubs, shopping areas, government facilities and entertainment venues, among others.
“The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in remote areas,” the advisory said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea) — Pope Francis boarded an Australian Royal Air Force C-130 on Sunday and flew over the pristine jungles of Papua New Guinea, travelling to the faraway settlement of Vanimo as the 87-year-old continues reaching out to what he likes to call the “peripheries” of the Catholic Church.
He was warmly welcomed with a series of traditional performances. Speaking to a crowd of about 20,000, the Pope praised the missionaries doing God’s work in the remote region, where communities often depend on them for healthcare, education, access to running water, and electricity.
“You are doing something beautiful, and it is important that you are not left alone,” he said.
The pontiff brought close to a tonne of humanitarian aid, medicine and toys with him. He was gifted a traditional feathered headdress that he chose to wear for part of the event.
The Pope then met with a group of missionaries from Argentina, including one he personally knows, Father Miguel de la Calle, who told Vatican Media people had been “walking for days” to see the Pope.
“People are coming from all over — from the jungle, the mountains, from Indonesia across the border, from other provinces,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the Pope held mass in Port Moresby, to a packed stadium of about 35,000.
“Brothers and sisters, you who live on this large island in the Pacific Ocean may sometimes have thought of yourselves as a far away and distant land, situated at the edge of the world,” he said. “Today the Lord wants to draw near to you, to break down distances.”
This comes as Pope Francis continues the most ambitious trip of his pontificate; a 12-day, four country, two continent odyssey. Religious harmony was a key part of the Pope’s message on this first leg of his 12-day trip.
Papua New Guinea marks the furthest from Rome he’s ever been.
The Pope’s next stop: Timor-Leste, where over 97% of the population identifies as Catholic.
(BEIRUT) — Israel targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike Friday on Beirut, according to a senior U.S. official.
At least two people were killed and 76 others were injured in the strike, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Nasrallah and some of his lieutenants were in Beirut making a quick visit when the strike took place, according to the official. Israel let the U.S. know less than an hour before this strike that it was going to target Nasrallah, the official said.
Israel used bunker busters — a munition designed to penetrate targets underground — in the strike, according to an Israel official familiar with the strike.
It’s unclear whether the strike was successful.
After speaking at the United Nations on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly back to Israel on Friday night, sooner than originally planned, according to his office.
“Don’t let Nasrallah drag Lebanon into the abyss,” Netanyahu said during his address to the U.N. an hour before the strike. “We’re not at war with you. We’re at war with Hezbollah, which has hijacked your country and threatens to destroy ours. As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice. … Israel must defeat Hezbollah.”
President Joe Biden said he had “no knowledge” of or “participation in” the attack on Beirut.
“We’re gathering more information and I’ll have more to say when I have more information,” Biden told reporters on the tarmac Friday.
The U.S. had no involvement or advanced warning of the Israeli strike, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart as the operation was “already underway,” Singh said.
“This operation happened within the last few hours. We are still assessing the event, and don’t have any additional information or any further specifics to provide at this time,” Singh said.
After the attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement calling the U.S. “an accomplice” in Israel’s attack and both should be held accountable.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack is a “flagrant violation of the rules and regulations of international law as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity and national security of Lebanon [and] is considered a war crime.”
Residents in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Galilee were told to reduce outside movements, avoid gatherings and stay near protected areas.
The U.K. government said citizens “in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available flight,” in a post on X.
A huge plume of smoke could be seen over a residential area of Beirut on Friday as Israel claimed it struck Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the city.
“Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the central headquarter of the Hezbollah terror organization that served as an epicenter of Hezbollah’s terror,” the IDF said in a statement, before accusing Hezbollah of intentionally building the headquarters amid civilian infrastructure.
“Hezbollah’s central headquarter was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahia in Beirut as part of Hezbollah strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields,” the IDF said.
Exchanges continued between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday. More than 700 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday, according to Lebanese officials.
More than 118,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Monday, according to the United Nations.
“The relentless airstrikes have pushed tens of thousands from the South, southern suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa to safer locations in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and the North,” the United Nations said in a statement Friday. “Movements peaked on both Monday and Tuesday, creating congestion and chaos. They have continued more gradually as many people are still looking for homes and shelter.”
A missile was fired into a Beirut neighborhood on Thursday, according to video released by the Israeli military. The strike, which hit a southern Beirut suburb, killed the head of one of Hezbollah’s air force units, Mohammad Surur, according to the military.
Separately, at least 19 people were injured after a missile from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels was intercepted over central Israel late Thursday, according to Israeli authorities.
Speaking at the United Nations on Friday, Netanyahu sought to rally international support as Israeli officials say they are planning for a potential ground invasion into Lebanon.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the number of civilian victims of Israeli strikes in recent days “absolutely shocking” and called on both Israel and Hezbollah to stop attacks across the border.
France is “opposed to Lebanon becoming Gaza again,” Macron said.
Reacting to Netanyahu’s comments Thursday, in which the Israeli prime minister signaled he was unwilling to agree to a cease-fire, Macron said he thought those remarks were not definitive.
“We will continue our contact and close coordination with our American partners, all our mobilized partners, including Canada, and by communicating with the Israelis ourselves, we will do everything to ensure that this proposal is accepted,” Macron said.
Speaking Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib renewed calls for a cease-fire in Lebanon amid concerns Israel is preparing for a ground invasion.
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukraine now controls over 80 Russian settlements, including the town of Sudzha, since launching its major incursion into the Kursk region last week, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.
Ukrainian troops have advanced more than 21 miles inside Russia and are now in control of 82 settlements and approximately 444 square miles of territory in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Thursday.
Ukraine has also set up its first military office in the region, Syrskyi said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message Thursday that a Ukrainian military commandant’s office is being established in Sudzha following “the completion of the liberation of the town” from the Russian military.
“Several other settlements have also been liberated. In total, there are already more than 80 of them,” he said.
Ukrainian forces have continued to advance since launching their incursion into Russia. As of Tuesday, Zelenskyy said 74 communities — which are largely small villages and hamlets — were under Ukrainian control in the Kursk region.
Syrskyi said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had completed search-and-destroy operations for Russian forces still in Sudzha, the main border town from which Ukrainian forces have been expanding their bridgehead inside Russia.
Amid the advance, mass evacuations are underway in the Kursk region and elsewhere.
Over 720 people have left border areas in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Thursday.
Provisional accommodation centers in 14 regions have received 9,500 people, including more than 6,500 in the Kursk region, the ministry said.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Thursday that the military is “allocating additional forces” among its measures to increase security in regions bordering Ukraine.
“We are talking, first of all, about increasing the efficiency of the troop command and control system in interaction with other law enforcement agencies and the administration of the Belgorod region, about identifying responsible officials, as well as allocating additional forces and means that will be sent to carry out the main tasks,” Belousov was quoted by the defense ministry as saying.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian forces have been trying to advance towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk for months, inching forward incrementally.
The head of the Civil Military Administration in Pokrovsk said Thursday that the “enemy almost approached our community to the city of Pokrovsk” and was a little more than six miles from the outskirts of the city.