US embassy in Syria tells Americans to leave, warns of ‘potential imminent attacks’

(Holger Leue/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The American embassy in Syria has warned all U.S. citizens to leave the country due to “the increased possibility of attacks” during the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of March, which marks the end of Ramadan in the Muslim world.

The embassy posted a notice to its website late on Friday cautioning citizens of potential attacks targeting “embassies, international organizations and Syrian public institutions” in the Syrian capital Damascus.

“Methods of attack could include, but are not limited to, individual attackers, armed gunmen, or the use of explosive devices,” the embassy notice said. “Leave Syria now,” it added.

The State Department’s current travel advisory for Syria is at level 4 — its highest alert meaning Americans are advised not to travel to the country for any reason.

“This advisory remains in effect due to the significant risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict and unjust detention,” the embassy said in its latest notice.

The U.S. embassy in Damascus suspended operations in 2012 shortly after civil war erupted between former President Bashar Assad’s regime and a patchwork of rebel groups. Assad was deposed late last year by a collection of opposition forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is now Syria’s interim president.

“The U.S. government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Syria,” the embassy wrote. “The Czech Republic serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests in Syria.”

“U.S. citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance should contact the U.S. Interests Section of the Embassy of the Czech Republic,” it added.

Pope Francis resting after respiratory condition suddenly worsens

(Photo by Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

(ROME) — Pope Francis is recovering today after suffering a “sudden worsening of his respiratory condition,” the Vatican said.

“The night passed peacefully, the Pope is resting,” the Vatican said Saturday morning, but this comes after a dramatic turn Friday when the Vatican said he suffered an “isolated attack of bronchospasm” which caused vomiting with inhalation.”

The pope underwent broncho aspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, who has been hospitalized in Rome since Feb. 14, remained alert and oriented while receiving treatment, the Vatican said.

His prognosis “remains uncertain,” the Vatican said, and it will take 24 to 48 hours to understand the impact of the coughing attack and whether it has a worsened effect on his general condition.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.

Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis’ condition remained “stationary” on Wednesday, with tests confirming his improvement, according to the Vatican.

A chest X-ray performed on Tuesday confirmed improvements recorded over the past few days, the Vatican press office said in its Wednesday evening update.

The pope continues to undergo high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and “noninvasive mechanical ventilation during his night rest,” the Holy See, the Vatican’s press office, said.

“This morning, after following the Spiritual Exercises in connection with the Paul VI Hall, he received the Eucharist, dedicated himself to prayer and, subsequently, to motor physiotherapy. In the afternoon, after joining the Spiritual Exercises of the Curia, he continued his prayer, rest and continued his respiratory physiotherapy,” the Vatican said.

The pope rested peacefully overnight as he began his 27th consecutive day in the hospital Wednesday morning, the Vatican said earlier in the day.

The pope’s prognosis was “lifted” on Monday, meaning he is no longer in imminent danger, but the clinical picture still remains complex.

The 88-year-old pontiff will continue “for additional days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment” due to the “complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious picture presented at hospitalization,” the Vatican said.

“The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy. For these reasons, the doctors decided to lift the prognosis,” the Holy See said Monday in a statement.

Francis’ doctors said there are positive signs of the pontiff’s recovery, but caution remains, according to Vatican sources.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Thursday will mark the 12th anniversary of when Pope Francis was voted to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who previously resigned.

4 US Army soldiers reported missing during scheduled tactical training in Lithuania: US Embassy

(PABRADĖ, Lithuania) — Search and recovery efforts are underway for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during scheduled tactical training near Pabradė, Lithuania, the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius said.

They were reported missing on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said.

The Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and Lithuanian law enforcement are among those involved in the search, the U.S. Embassy said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

