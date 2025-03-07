US hiring falls short of expectations in 1st full month of Trump term
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. added fewer jobs than economists expected in February, the first full month under President Donald Trump, according to government data released on Friday.
Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.
Stock market futures appeared to shrug off the disappointing report. Each of the three major stock indexes ticked up in the minutes following the data release.
Hiring picked up from January but fell slightly below the average number of jobs added each month last year.
Employment increased in a range of sectors, including health care, social assistance and finance, data showed.
However, the federal government shed 10,000 workers in February, indicating potential impact from employee cuts initiated by the Trump administration.
The fresh jobs report arrives during a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.
Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.
The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and the targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear fully in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.
Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.
Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.
In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.
The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.
Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.
Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.
(NEW YORK) — While Elon Musk has vaulted into a powerful role overhauling government agencies and upending Washington, the world’s richest person has suffered a $106 billion drop in wealth due to steep decline in shares of his Tesla electric car company.
Tesla’s stock price has plummeted 30% from its all-time high in December, including a 21% selloff since Inauguration Day. The losses have sent Musk’s net worth tumbling from a peak of $486 billion on Dec. 17 to its current level of about $380 billion, according to Bloomberg.
The stock woes have divided current and former Tesla shareholders. Critics of Musk fault his new role and polarizing reputation, blaming recent reports showing lackluster sales in some regions on his foray into politics. They say Musk must step away from the Trump administration for the company to thrive.
Supporters, on the other hand, say Musk’s role in the White House has little to do with the selloff, noting that Tesla shares remain higher than where they stood on Election Day. Instead, some say, the company is suffering growing pains as it weathers stiff competition in electric vehicles and pursues new ventures like self-driving taxis.
“I don’t have a problem if Elon wants to save a bunch of money for America. I say, ‘Where’s the good part in this for Tesla'” Ross Gerber, a prominent Tesla investor, told ABC News, referring to cost-cutting efforts undertaken by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
Tesla representatives did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Despite disagreement over the effect of Musk’s government role, both current and former Tesla shareholders who spoke to ABC News broadly acknowledged the company’s recent business hiccups.
Tesla sold fewer cars in 2024 than it did the year prior, marking the company’s first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade, earnings released in January showed.
As rivals have challenged Tesla’s dominance over the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.
Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.
Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund, which manages $100 million in assets, including Tesla shares, said the recent selloff of Tesla is primarily the result of investor jitters about whether the company can dominate self-driving technology the way it did electric vehicles.
“Over time, you will see Teslas and other cars self-drive. But Tesla is not going to be the only one,” Black told ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze.
The stock also faced downward pressure this week when a Musk-led group of investors offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion, making possible a scenario in which Musk would sell some of his Tesla shares to finance the deal, Black said.
Black said that, in his opinion, the downturn has nothing to do with Musk’s government role.
“It’s always good to know the president of the United States — to be able to pick up your phone and say, you know, ‘I need this favor, that favor,'” Black said.
A jump in Tesla shares after Trump’s victory suggests many investors viewed the relationship that way. The stock price soared about 85% over a six-week period following Election Day.
But some investors lay the blame for the downturn squarely at Musk’s feet.
Nell Minow, Vice Chair of ValueEdge Advisors and a longtime critic of Musk, said Musk has been “absent” from the company.
“I think that he is a huge drag on the stock right now,” Minow told Schulze. “No question, he’s a problem.”
“Elon Musk is to the Tesla brand what the Green Giant is to corn,” Minow said. “He has made himself the brand and that is always very risky.”
Minow, who said she donated nearly all of her Tesla shares to charity last year, also criticized the Tesla board for what she said was a failure to hold Musk to account, or update shareholders and the public about a leadership plan while Musk runs DOGE.
“We don’t know what the board is thinking. They have not spoken out in any way,” Minow said. “They have not made a filing with the SEC about what the impact of this side hustle is, and the employees and the shareholders need some kind of certainty.”
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander echoed concerns about the board’s ability to reign in Musk. Lander, who oversees $1.25 billion in Tesla stock through the city’s five pension systems, said the lack of oversight was a “long-standing problem.”
“Independent governance is designed to provide a voice for shareholders at the table,” Lander, who is running for New York City mayor and has publicly sparred with Musk, said in a statement to ABC News. “When companies are controlled by a set of directors with either family or aligned interests, they lose this.”
For his part, Musk has looked to hype up Tesla’s prospects, saying on an earnings call last month that he believes there is an opportunity for it to be “the most valuable company in the world.”
During the call, AllianceBernstein Research analyst Daniel Roska questioned Musk on how Tesla plans to meet its ambitious projections given its high valuation.
Musk emphasized Tesla’s focus on real-world AI, claiming the company is making significant strides.
“We’re working on perfecting real-world AI and making rapid progress week over week, if not month over month,” Musk said. “I go where the problem is, essentially … I focus where the challenges are the greatest.”
Some Tesla shareholders remain bullish on the company despite its short-term drop. Angel investor Larry Goldberg, known as “Tesla Larry,” posted on X that he supports Musk’s political efforts, even if they impact the company’s stock price.
“If the Trump administration (and DOGE) does not fix the deficit, my Tesla shares — and everyone’s US stocks and bonds will be worthless,” Goldberg wrote.
(NEW YORK) — The emergence of China-based AI app DeepSeek sent shares plummeting on Monday for many U.S. tech giants, including chipmaker Nvidia and AI-backer Microsoft.
Nvidia, which helped catapult market wide gains in recent years, saw its share price plummet by more than 12% in early trading on Monday. Shares of Microsoft, a major stakeholder in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, fell about 4.5%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 3% in early trading on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also inched downward.
The DeepSeek chatbot — which responds to user queries, just like its U.S.-based counterparts — stands atop the Apple app-store charts. Early testing suggests that the quality of DeepSeek rivals that of U.S.-based AI products.
Developers of the system powering the AI, called DeepSeek-V3, published a research paper indicating that the technology relies on much fewer specialized computer chips than its U.S. competitors.
DeepSeek has emerged despite export controls issued by the Biden administration that prohibit U.S. manufacturers from selling such specialized chips to firms in China.
Ivan Feinseth, a market analyst at Tigress Financial, described DeepSeek as “the first shot at what is emerging as a global AI space race.”
“The potential power and low-cost development of DeepSeek is calling into question the hundreds of billions of dollars committed in the U.S,” Feinseth said in a note to clients on Monday.
Alphabet, the company behind AI chatbot Gemini, saw shares drop about 3% on Monday. The stock price of Amazon, which offers its own AI-fueled shopping assistant, also fell about 3%.
The dip interrupts a yearslong surge for many tech giants, driven in part by enthusiasm about the future of AI. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed more than 30% in 2024, sustaining much of its sky-high 43% growth over the year prior. Many analysts expected those robust gains to continue this year.
“When expectations are high, one skeptical headline can knock the market off its axis. That’s exactly what we’re seeing today,” Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, said in a statement on Monday.
(NEW YORK) — While some companies are steering away from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, others are sticking with their previous commitments.
Leaders at Goldman Sachs, Costco and JPMorgan Chase & Co have recently spoken out in support of their diversity programs, as anti-DEI activist shareholders continue to push proposals that would roll back company policies.
Costco’s Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday against a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research that had called for Costco to evaluate and publish a report on any risks that may be associated with the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, according to a Jan. 23 shareholders meeting statement.
“Our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion follow our code of ethics,” the board statement on the proposal stated. “For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed.”
The board argued that its diversity programs comply with the law, and defended its commitments to diversifying its supplier base — including special attention to small businesses. The board statement ultimately argued the proposal reflected a “policy bias.”
Costco representatives have not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.
Amid ongoing pressure over its DEI initiatives, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told ABC News in a statement: “We strongly believe that organizations benefit from diverse perspectives, and Goldman Sachs is committed to operating our programs and policies in compliance with the law.”
Goldman Sachs representatives directed ABC News to a Jan. 22 interview with CNBC from CEO David Solomon, in which Solomon said that the financial services company is looking at these issues “through the eyes of our clients.”
He added, “They think about decarbonization, they think about climate transition,” he said. They think about their businesses, how they find talent, the diversity of the talent they find all over the world. You know we operate a big global business and we serve global clients everywhere. We think about these issues through the lens of, how do we help our clients navigate these things? And we continue to stay focused on talking to our clients and doing the things we’ve always done.”
The company has come under scrutiny for its stated commitments to racial equity, gender equality and increasing diversity. Strategies listed on its website include expanded recruitment efforts, pay gap data collection, aspirational hiring goals and career development programs.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in an interview with CNBC, said he’s “very proud of what we’ve done.”
“We will continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community, LGBTQ, we have teams with second chance initiatives — where I go, with blue states, red states, governors, they like what we do,” said Dimon.
JPMorgan Chase did not respond to request for comment.
DEI initiatives, according to ABC News interviews with DEI experts, are intended to address and correct discriminatory policies or practices that may be found within an organization. Experts told ABC News that some examples of DEI initiatives include: implementing accessibility measures for people with disabilities, addressing gender pay inequity, mitigating bias in hiring and recruitment practices, and holding anti-discrimination trainings and more.
Several other companies across industries — including Amazon, Meta and McDonalds — have stepped back and ended their diversity and inclusion initiatives that were largely pledged after the police killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests against racial inequality.
The reversal comes amid ongoing anti-DEI action from conservative politicians, who have implemented policies restricting diversity and equity programs in government, colleges, universities, and more. After taking office this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling DEI programs in the federal government.
In an interview with ABC News, Ethan Peck, deputy director for the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, said that diversity programs pose risks to shareholder value, as they may invite lawsuits from those claiming to have been discriminated against based on recent arguments made against affirmative action.
Some legal experts disagree, arguing that repealing DEI policies could leave companies vulnerable to potential lawsuits from marginalized groups alleging discrimination.
Peck, whose group mounts campaigns to pressure companies to disband DEI programs, argued that diversity programs sacrifice “excellence and innovation,” but said he did not provide examples of employment discrimination at these companies.
“Eventually you will drop DEI, and it’s better for your shareholders if you do it sooner rather than later,” said Peck, who noted that Boeing and John Deere were faced with similar proposals and later dropped their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
“I believe that this is a fad,” he said.
Anti-DEI activists also argue that “aspirational” goals for increasing diversity and representation are a guise for quotas, which are largely considered illegal, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“You can be fair in hiring and promotions with candidates of all backgrounds and perspectives without resorting to quota systems and considerations based on immutable characteristics,” said Paul Chesser, the director of the Corporate Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center, in an emailed statement.
Christie Smith, former vice president of inclusion and diversity at Apple and C-Suite adviser, argued that DEI commitments instead increase shareholder value.
DEI has prompted “increased innovation, increased growth in these organizations, increased opportunities in startup organizations, which mostly women and people of color are at, starting these kinds of companies and growing our economy in that way,” she told ABC News.