US holds firm against Ukraine using American weapons to strike deep inside Russia
(WASHINGTON) — The White House is expected to keep in place its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American long-range weapons deep inside Russia, despite pressure from a delegation of Ukrainian officials that arrived in Washington on Thursday, a U.S. official said.
Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, arrived with a list of Russian targets that Kyiv believes it could strike using U.S. weapons if given permission, according to several officials.
According to a Ukrainian official, the officials will argue that such strikes could be effective in altering the course of the conflict, which is now in its third year.
All of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss ongoing private talks between the two countries.
The Biden administration has already eased some restrictions on the use of U.S. arms, allowing Ukraine to launch limited defensive strikes against Russian forces across its border.
Among Ukraine’s most coveted items is a long-range missile system — the Army Tactical Missile System, or “ATACMS,” which the Biden administration has delivered. And this spring, after months of pressure by the Ukrainians, the U.S. shipped a longer-range version that could strike as far as 190 miles, enabling it to hit targets inside Russian-occupied Crimea.
But while the U.S. has made its support for Ukraine clear, it’s also sought to avoid deep strikes inside the Russia homeland, seeing such a move as a major provocation with both U.S. and NATO trying to avoid direct conflict with Moscow.
According to a U.S. official familiar with the latest round of discussions, the reluctance by the White House to relax its rules on the use of ATACMs to hit far-flung targets inside Russia is due in part to the limited number of them.
The system is successfully being used in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, including Crimea. And pulling those systems to focus on other targets wouldn’t likely be useful, the official said.
Another question for Washington would be whether loosening restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons would make much of a difference.
Recent intelligence suggests Russia is believed to have relocated more than 90 percent of its aircraft out of range of the system, according to the U.S. official.
“There’s not a silver bullet to win the war,” the official said. And a change in policy “means Ukraine would have to choose between striking in the Donbas in Crimea or inside Russia with limited resources.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky has long advocated for more weapons from the West with no restrictions. At an Aug. 24 press conference in Kyiv, he said he plans on attending the United Nations General Assembly in September where he’ll present the U.S. and other world powers a path to victory in the war.
“We need no less determination from our partners in these matters. Each of our friends who can persuade our allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons can truly help bring our shared victory closer,” he said.
(NEW YORK) — As former President Donald Trump’s new running mate, JD Vance, faces renewed scrutiny over his previous comments criticizing childless individuals, an unearthed 2021 interview shows the Ohio senator advocating for higher taxes on Americans without children.
The comments came in a 2021 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast, where Kirk, the CEO of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, was discussing how Republicans could shift public perception of certain conservative ideas from “unthinkable” to accepted policy.
“So JD … what are you going to do to change this conversation? Everything we have to do should be about moving ideas from unthinkable, to sensible, to popular, to policy,” said Kirk, according to a video of the interview obtained by ABC News.
In response, Vance, who at the time had not yet officially launched his 2022 Senate campaign, suggested that the country needed to “reward the things that we think are good” and “punish the things that we think are bad” — before suggesting that individuals without children should be taxed at a higher rate than those with children.
“So, you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good,” Vance said in the interview, which is no longer public on Kirk’s channel. “If you are making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower tax rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
In response to Vance’s comments, Vance spokesperson William Martin told ABC News, “The policy Senator Vance proposed is basically no different than the Child Tax Credit, which Democrats unanimously support.”
Vance made the comments during a March 2021 appearance on Kirk’s show, but the YouTube page for the episode now reads, “This video has been removed by the uploader,” and the interview is also no longer accessible on Kirk’s podcast Rumble account or on other podcast services.
The video appeared to be public as recently as February of this year, but it was no longer accessible by Wednesday, according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. ABC News located an audio version of the interview that remained online, but not on a website run by Kirk.
A spokesperson for Kirk told ABC News that earlier this year, multiple long-form videos on Kirk’s channel were removed due to a reorganization of the page and that the removal of Vance’s 2021 interview had nothing to do with his selection as vice president.
In recent days, Vance has faced criticism over other previous public comments he’s made, including comments made in 2021 in which he questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership due to her not having biological children — despite Harris having two stepchildren.
“We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats” who are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too,” Vance said in the 2021 interview on Fox News.
As examples, Vance cited Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who adopted twins in 2021.
In response to criticism over his “childless cat lady” comment, Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said the senator’s words have been “twisted.”
“Once again, the leftwing media have twisted Senator Vance’s words and spun up a false narrative about his position on the issues,” Van Kirk said. “The only childlessness we should be talking about are the childless parents who lost their kids to the murderous thugs and deadly fentanyl coming across Kamala’s southern border.”
Speaking at a conservative organization called the Intercollegiate Studies Institute in 2021, Vance also argued that parents should have the ability to cast additional votes on behalf of their children.
“A lot of people are unable to have kids for very complicated and important reasons … there are people, of course, for biological reasons, medical reasons that can’t have children — the target of these remarks is not them,” Vance said, prefacing his argument.
“Let’s give votes to all children in this country, but let’s give control over those votes to the parents of those children. When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power — you should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic — than people who don’t have kids,” Vance argued.
“Let’s face the consequences and the reality: If you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice,” he said.
Vance, who was announced as Trump’s running mate last week, has three children with his wife Usha.
(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Day 3 of the Republican National Convention features the prime-time debut of J.D. Vance introducing himself both to Republicans and Americans nationwide.
He’ll speak to the delegates as Donald Trump is again expected at the convention hall to watch his running mate make his national debut.
Tonight’s theme at the RNC is “Make America Strong Once Again.”
Harris accepts 3rd date option offered by CBS for VP debate
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday accepted a third date option proposed by CBS News for a vice-presidential debate, a Biden campaign official said.
The new proposed date is for Monday, Aug. 12, according to the Biden campaign.
“Now that the Trump campaign has selected a running mate, we encourage them to agree to a debate between Vice President Harris and Senator Vance,” the campaign official said.
On May 16, CBS News offered two debate date options on either July 23 (the week after the RNC) or Aug. 13 (the week before the DNC), which Harris accepted at the time.
The next day Trump accepted a Fox News proposal for his eventual running mate — who we now know is Vance.
“On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, who I have not yet chosen, we hereby accept the Fox Vice Presidential Debate, hopefully at Virginia State University, the first Historically Black College or University to host a Debate – Date to be determined,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. “I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to agree to this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Fox News’ VP debate offer was for the same dates CBS News originally offered.
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie
Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter, expected to speak tonight at RNC
Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET, she posted on her social media account.
“I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT),” she posted with a photo of the former president and Sen. J.D. Vance.
Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, is the eldest of Trump’s 10 grandchildren.
Over the weekend, she posted a photo of the former president pumping his fist after being shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, writing: “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”
In June, she posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump at what appears to be a Turning Point Action event in Detroit, Michigan.
-ABC News Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh
Vance’s first fundraiser as VP today
Sen. J.D. Vance is scheduled to hold his first fundraiser as former President Donald Trump’s running mate Wednesday afternoon, sources familiar with the event told ABC News.
And Trump and Vance are scheduled to hold a roundtable-style fundraiser together Thursday afternoon, sources said.
This isn’t Vance’s first time fundraising alongside Trump. As then-possible vice presidential contender, Vance had joined the former president on multiple Trump campaign fundraisers — including hosting fundraisers in Ohio and attending other fundraisers at a special guest speaker.
-ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh
Trump to attend RNC tonight
Trump will attend the RNC events Wednesday evening — as he has the previous two days.
The former president is expected to enter the arena around the same time as Tuesday night — around 8:02 p.m. CT.
The last two days, Trump, with a bandaged ear, has entered Fiserv Forum to cheers from his supporters and chants of “fight, fight, fight” as he pumps his fist in the air — a callback to his response shortly after an assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
-ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh
Wisconsin voters speak on Trump, Biden and America’s divisions in wake of shooting
It had been less than 48 hours since the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, and for four Wisconsin voters, it was yet another sign of how divided the nation has become.
Valori Schmidt, a Republican living in Milwaukee, described the shooting at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally as a “wake-up call.”
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise because the climate of hatred has escalated to such a high level,” Schmidt said. “The wake up call is we must take the temperature down. We must become more civil, and we must start being factual and not not name calling and just saying awful things about one another.”
Next to her, Gary Berns, a fellow Milwaukeean who votes Democratic, replied: “I can’t disagree with that.”
Berns and Schmidt, joined by other local residents Julie Buckholt and Charlene Abughrin, sat down with ABC News at Miss Katie’s Diner just as the Republican National Convention was kicking off in their hometown.
“As far as the loudness and the anger calling, I mean he brings that on himself,” Berns said of Trump. Schmidt later countered that Trump, “has been vilified as a Hitler, as an anti-American, as an extremist … it’s been nonstop from all aspects.”
-ABC’s Alexandra Hutzler
Tonight’s theme is ‘Make America Strong Once Again’
The RNC says speakers today with focus on “Chinese Military and Economic Threats, Border Security, Energy Security and Securing the Peace/Restoring America’s Place in the World Israel.”
Featured speakers include: Peter Navarro, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Kellyanne Conway, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Reps. Nancy Mace, Brian Mast, Ronny Jackson, Matt Gaetz, Monica De La Cruz, Anna Paulina Luna, and Michael Waltz.
Peter Navarro set to speak after release from prison
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro will speak at the RNC tonight just hours after being released from federal prison in Miami this morning, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Navarro’s release date for serving time after being convicted on contempt of Congress charges was previously set for today, and according to a source, he left prison this morning.
He served four months in a low-security facility.
-ABC’s Katherine Faulders
JD Vance to introduce himself to voters
Donald Trump’s running mate – the 39-year-old first-term senator from Ohio – gets his chance in the national spotlight when he makes a prime-time speech at the RNC.
J.D. Vance can be expected to tell his personal story of growing up in Middletown, Ohio, and the upbringing that inspired him to write his best-seller “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Even with that, he is largely an unfamiliar face to many Americans – even to Republicans – including those in the convention hall.
Trump can again be expected to be watching from his presidential box.
Vance will be introduced by his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, after strong Vance- backer Donald Trump Jr. speaks right before.
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris has officially gotten the vast majority of delegate votes in the virtual roll call that nominates her as the Democratic presidential nominee, the Democratic National Committee said in a statement released late Monday.
The roll call, which concluded on Monday evening, still needs to be certified by Convention Secretary Jason Rae, according to the statement, but the announcement makes Harris’s historic nomination effectively official.
“With the support of 99% of all participating delegates in the virtual roll call, Vice President Harris has historic momentum at her back as we embark on the final steps in officially certifying her as our Party’s nominee. We thank the thousands of delegates from all across the country who took seriously their responsibility throughout this process to make their voices – and the voices of their communities – heard,” party chair Jaime Harrison and Democratic National Convention Committee Chair Minyon Moore said in a statement.
Harris received 4,567 votes from delegates, according to the Democratic National Committee.
Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to lead a major party ticket.
Harris had effectively been the party’s nominee since Friday, when Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced on a livestream call that Harris had earned enough Democratic Party delegate votes in a virtual roll call to secure the party’s nomination.
Harris was the only competitive candidate that launched a campaign to succeed President Joe Biden after his withdrawal from the race, and the only candidate that received enough delegate signatures to progress to the virtual roll call.
Convention delegates have been virtually voting by email or phone since 9 a.m. ET on Thursday in a virtual roll call set up by the Democratic National Committee. Delegates had until Monday at 6 p.m. ET to vote in the nomination process.
The DNC initially decided in May to hold a virtual roll call because of uncertainty over deadlines to get on the ballot in Ohio. The state legislature eventually rectified the issue, but the DNC has argued that Republican lawmakers in Ohio are acting in bad faith and that the Democratic candidate needs to be nominated earlier than the convention to avoid legal issues. Ohio leaders have denied this allegation.