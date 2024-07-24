US invites Sudan’s warring parties to cease-fire talks in Switzerland, as fighting rages on

People walk along the road out of the Tiamushro camp for internally displaced persons in Kadugli, South Kordofan state, on June 18, 2024. (Guy Peterson/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The United States has announced it has invited Sudan’s warring parties to talks in Geneva, Switzerland, as international and regional efforts intensify for a cease-fire in the northeast African nation’s civil war.

The U.S.-mediated talks are set to be co-hosted by Switzerland and Saudi Arabia, a senior U.S. official told ABC News, building off the unsuccessful Jeddah negotiations process with additional observation from the African Union, Egypt, the United Nations and the United Arab Emirates.

“A few things have changed: One is the acuteness of the horrors, and two is the greater alignment across the region among our African and Gulf counterparts that this is an unacceptable situation, and that nobody wins from the continued destabilization,” the senior U.S. official told ABC News.

“We have to listen to the Sudanese people and deliver a process on a cease-fire and humanitarian aid access,” the official said.

The talks are set to begin in about three weeks, on Aug. 14, in Switzerland. The U.S. official said the U.S. is also looking into civilian participation at the talks. The talks are expected to be attended by representatives of the warring parties, who met separately with a U.N. envoy.

It comes as talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, broke down at the end of last year, with the warring parties refusing to budge or honor their commitments under the Jeddah declaration. However, recently concluded talks in Geneva were described by The U.N. Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra as an “encouraging initial step” in the complex process.

In a statement posted on X, Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary Group (RSF) chief Mohamed Daglo — commonly known as Hemedti — said the RSF is “ready to deal with these talks constructively.” He said he welcomed the invitation by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Sudanese Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was yet to make a public statement on the invitation.

The scheduled negotiations arrive as the war in Sudan approaches its 16th month, U.N. Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in a briefing on Tuesday, adding that the U.N. “continues to be extremely alarmed” by the situation.

“Almost 26 million men, women and children are acutely hungry,” said Dujarric. “The equivalent to the entire population of Australia. 750,000 people are just one step away from famine.”

On April 15, 2023, war broke out in Sudan’s capital Khartoum following months of tensions between the SAF and RSF paramilitary group linked to a planned transition to civilian rule. Fighting has since spread across the northeast African nation and intensified with allied militias joining the fight.

The conflict has precipitated the world’s “largest internal displacement crisis,” driving over 10 million people — about 20% of Sudan’s population — from their homes according to the U.N.’s International Office of Migration. At least 16,000 people have been killed according to the U.N.

A new report by Doctors Without Borders this week revealed civilians are enduring “horrific levels of violence,” with thousands across the country being treated for war-related injuries caused by explosions, gunshots and stabbings amid “shocking” reports of sexual and gender-based violence.

“The scale of death, suffering, and destruction in Sudan is devastating. This senseless conflict must end,” said the U.S. State Department in a statement. “The United States calls upon the SAF and the RSF to attend the talks and approach them constructively, with the imperative to save lives, stop the fighting, and create a path to a negotiated political solution to the conflict.”

(NEW YORK) — U.S. aid intended to help desperate Gaza residents has been sitting untouched on a beach in the war-torn strip because of a long-running dispute between the U.N. and Israel over whether the aid workers in charge of distributing the supplies can carry protective gear, radios and other sensitive equipment, according to several officials familiar with the situation and documentation obtained by ABC News.

Israel, which closely screens any goods coming into Gaza, has blocked the aid workers from bringing in sophisticated protective equipment in large part because of concerns that the gear could wind up with Hamas.

The dispute reached a fever pitch this week after U.N. officials threatened to suspend humanitarian aid operations across Gaza unless their demands for security equipment was met, prompting high-level private meetings in Washington this week between the U.N. and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had traveled to the U.S. for face-to-face meetings at the Pentagon and White House.

The U.N. needs “an effective and reliable set up security protocols and equipment, to help manage this risk across the [Gaza] Strip,” wrote Muhannad Hadi, a top official at the U.N., told the Israel Defense Forces in a June 17 letter.

An Israeli defense official said Gallant is personally pushing to resolve the issue and get humanitarian aid moving again. In a statement, Gallant said the dialogue is ongoing “to further address the needs on the ground, and see what can be improved.”

“As I have emphasized since the beginning of the war — our war is with Hamas, not the civilian population of Gaza,” Gallant said in a statement. “My policy, as Minister of Defense, is that of full commitment to the humanitarian efforts, and of full cooperation with the international community to improve the situation in the Gaza strip and specifically the Mawasi [a town on the southern coast of Gaza] and the rest of the humanitarian zone.”

The disagreement between the U.N. and Israel has deeply complicated extensive efforts by the U.S. to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza — a priority for President Joe Biden as he faces sharp criticism from his party for giving broad support to Israel’s military operations in Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Biden ordered the U.S. military to build a pier this spring in the hopes that an established maritime corridor could help rush in humanitarian goods and supplement aid entering through ground crossings. The pier, though, has struggled to make a substantive impact on the worsening hunger crisis, as high seas have forced it to shut down several times in the six weeks it’s been operational.

The Pentagon announced Friday the pier was being taken offline again Friday, as discussions were under way on whether to reinstall it at all.

A more pressing issue though than the pier’s operational capacity so far has been distribution. Much of the 19 million pounds of aid already delivered via the pier has been piling up after the U.N.’s World Food Programme — the sole organization tapped to distribute the aid — temporarily halted distribution after a June 8 hostage rescue operation by Israeli troops that came dangerously close to the pier.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the World Food Programme has agreed to move the current backlog of aid piled up at the beach as negotiations on the security gear continues with Israel.

In the June 17 letter obtained by ABC News, the U.N.’s Hadi said the aid organization needed specific items before it would feel comfortable resuming aid, including a “functioning mechanism for operational coordination with the IDF” that would enable “direct contact” between aid workers and IDF brigades.

The letter also called for aid workers to be allowed to bring in armored vehicles, spare parts, 100 sets of personal protective equipment and sophisticated communications equipment including satellite internet terminals and electronic SIM cards so workers could connect to a private 4G mobile network.

“Access to this equipment will be strictly limited to individuals who are actively employed by United National/International Organizations operating in Gaza. Stringent security measures will be put in place to protect the system from any potential inappropriate use and to ensure compliance with the approving authorities,” Hadi wrote to Israel’s Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, who attended the meetings in Washington this week with U.N officials to discuss the matter.

Several U.S. officials said they view the requests as reasonable and support Israel allowing those items inside Gaza.

The U.N. declined to comment on the specifics in the letter, which had not been publicly released.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said security conditions in Gaza is part of an “ongoing discussion” with Israel.

“We’re just trying to have the basic tools to allow us to run an operation in a war zone,” he told ABC News.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Jordana Miller and Dana Savir contributed to this report.

(BRIDGETOWN, Barbados) — Hurricane Beryl picked up power and speed on Sunday as it churned in the Caribbean and was upgraded to a major Category 4 storm, the first hurricane on record to reach major status east of the Lesser Antilles in the month of June.

The rapidly developing storm is now the earliest Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic on record. Before Sunday, Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 Atlantic storm on July 7, 2005, held the record.

On average, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season forms the second week of August. Beryl was the earliest Category 3 storm in the Atlantic since 1966.

A major hurricane is Category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

Beryl was a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands on Sunday and was moving west over open waters.

By Monday morning, the hurricane’s eye is forecast to track just south of Barbados with 130 mph winds and produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the region Sunday night and Monday. A storm surge of 6 to 9 feet is expected for Barbados.

From Barbados, the hurricane is expected to sweep across the Westward Islands with life-threatening conditions and head toward Jamaica, possibly reaching the island on Wednesday. The storm’s path on Sunday was shifting slightly south, and it’s too early to know if it will make direct landfall in Jamaica.

Right behind Beryl, there is another weather system that could become a tropical cyclone, as well, and may end up hitting Barbados on the same day Beryl is expected to bear down on Jamaica.

While it’s too soon to know with confidence, Beryl, or remnants of the storm, could reach southern Texas by next weekend, bringing heavy rain to the area. The alternative scenario is the storm remains wholly over Mexico.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its highest-on-record hurricane forecast for this Atlantic hurricane season. All categories of storms are expected to exceed the typical number seen every year, National Weather Service forecasters said at the time.

NOAA scientists predicted between 17 and 25 named storms this season, compared to an average of 14; between eight and 13 hurricanes, compared to an average of seven; and between four and seven major hurricanes, compared to an average of three.

Multiple officials, including National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan and National Weather Service Director Ken Graham, described the 2024 Hurricane Outlook as the “highest” forecast ever issued in May.

Climate change is likely having a significant impact on the Atlantic hurricane season, according to researchers.

Warming of the surface ocean temperatures from human-induced climate change is likely fueling more powerful tropical cyclones with more extreme precipitation, scientists say.

IDF Observation unit soldiers monitor the Israel- Gaza border. — IDF/ABC News

(NAHAL OZ, Israel) — It was a sisterhood built around service: there were birthdays away from home, costume parties, TikTok dance videos and lots of laughter. Some of the young soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 414 were there by choice, others completing their mandatory military service after high school.

Stationed at the Nahal Oz IDF base, less than half a mile from Gaza, they were known as “the eyes of the military”– monitoring hundreds of surveillance cameras overlooking the border, 24/7. They were always watching and always on high alert.

“It felt like something out of the ordinary was about to happen,” said Roni Lifshitz, an observation soldier who was part of Unit 414 but happened to be away at a training on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack on Israel.

Lifshitz said she risks serious consequences in speaking to a news organization.

“The IDF may react. To tell you the truth, I don’t care. They abandoned my friends, I have no reason to listen to them,” she said. “If [my friends] were here, they would be talking for sure.”

According to Lifshitz, in the days leading up to Oct. 7, her unit was reporting unusual activity in Gaza on a daily basis — so much so that she says there was apparently a running joke on base: Who would be on duty the day Hamas attacked?

Just days before Oct. 7, she said she saw “10 pickup trucks, 300 meters away. It was unusual to see those. They stopped at every Hamas post, looking at our cameras, at the fence, at the gates, pointing,” she said. “The other thing was the training that we saw deeper inside Gaza, very much like a military routine, rolling over, shooting.”

Her account lines up with what Ori Asaf said he heard from his girlfriend, Sgt. Osher Barzilay, a communications officer who was killed inside the Nahal Oz command center. Asaf showed ABC News text messages Barzilay sent him just two weeks before Oct 7.

“All the violent disturbances and incendiary balloons are in our sector,” Barzilay wrote. “3 violent disturbances, people armed with weapons and explosives. The fence is destroyed.”

Asaf said Barzilay couldn’t tell him everything, since much of the information was classified. But he said she repeatedly told him she saw Hamas burying explosives near the border.

Lifshitz said the warning signs were there, but those at the top didn’t take them seriously.

“We were completely ignored, they belittled us,” she said. “No one really listened to us, mainly because I am not an officer. Because I am just a simple 20-year-old who knows nothing.”

Last November, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News: “The responsibility of a government is to protect the people. Clearly, that responsibility wasn’t met. And we’ll have a lot of questions, a lot of investigations. But I have now one responsibility. The responsibility is to defeat Hamas.”

Eyal Eshel heard similar stories from his daughter Roni Eshel, who was also part of Unit 414, and Roni Lifshitz’s best friend. She was just 19.

“‘Dad, the cameras on the fence, in this point, are not working. Dad, there is a problem in the fence here.’ Nobody came to fix it,” he said.

In a chilling phone conversation obtained exclusively by ABC News, Roni Eshel can be heard telling her mother Sharon on Sept. 27 that she’s overwhelmed by what she’s seeing.

“Listen, three days in a row, attempted infiltrations, today there was an attack at Karni, explosive devices,” she said.

Eyal Eshel took ABC News inside what’s left of the Nahal Oz base, and into the command center where his daughter would have watched Hamas’ incursion, reporting it in real time — until their cameras were neutralized.

When over a hundred Hamas fighters eventually reached the base, they set the command center on fire. Many of the young observation soldiers were trapped inside and burned alive.

“They didn’t find dog tags, they didn’t find bodies,” said Eshel. “[They found] pieces. You can understand what I’m saying. Pieces.”

There were only a few combat soldiers stationed at the base that day who tried to fend off the attackers. Lifshitz said observation soldiers are told their cameras are their weapons, so they are always unarmed, even when stationed so close to Gaza.

Lifshitz told us she never had a gun at the base, and that she did feel unsafe.

“They didn’t prepare us much,” she said. “I was never told where to go if terrorists infiltrated the base.”

Eyal Eshel said it’s not just that the girls’ warnings were ignored — they were also abandoned, left to fend for themselves on Oct. 7 for six hours.

When they called for help, Eshel and Lifshitz said this was the answer: “Good luck Nahal Oz, take care, we don’t have enough soldiers to come here and rescue you.”

Fifteen of the observation soldiers were killed, according to Israeli officials. Seven were taken hostage, as seen in footage released by the hostages’ families, handcuffed and bloodied. Five remain in Gaza to this day, according to Israeli officials.

“They are the ones who know what’s going on along the border. They are serving all the time,” said IDF Major General (Res.) Noam Tibon, who had to rescue his own family from a kibbutz on Oct. 7. “The commanders ignored what they told them. And this is a terrible mistake, because if they would listen to them, maybe the whole Oct. 7 would look totally different.”

“This is why Nahal Oz is a symbol of the failure,” he added. “Everybody that is in charge of this failure needs to go away.”

In response to a detailed list of questions about Nahal Oz, the IDF told ABC News in a statement, “the IDF is currently focused on eliminating the threat from the terrorist organization Hamas. Questions of this kind will be looked into at a later stage.”

In March, the IDF announced it was launching an internal probe into its missteps. Results are expected to be released by the end of August. Eight months after his daughter’s death, Eyal Eshel is still waiting for answers.

“No explanation. We’re still waiting. Nobody from the army made the explanation,” he said.

With no end in sight to the war, Lifshitz can’t help but reflect on all the lives she believes could have been saved — if only someone had listened to her unit.

“If someone had given the command to bring more troops, station the troops on the border, prepare all the forces with fire power, more tanks — really, to bring the additional force to defend the kibbutzim, which is exactly what was supposed to happen, maybe then there would not have been as many people killed, not the damage that was done,” she said.

