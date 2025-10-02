US is engaged in formal ‘armed conflict’ with ‘terrorist’ drug cartels, Trump says
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has determined that the United States is in now engaged in a formal “armed conflict” with drug cartels, which the administration has deemed as unlawful combatants, according to a confidential memo obtained by ABC News Thursday.
It comes after recent U.S. strikes on boats in the Caribbean.
The notice was sent to several congressional committees and was first reported by The New York Times.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — Roughly 8 million student loan borrowers will see their interest charges restart next month, the Department of Education announced Wednesday.
Borrowers on the Biden-era Saving on a Valuable Education Plan — about 7.7 million people — will have interest charges return on Aug. 1 after a yearlong pause on payments. The return to interest charges was first reported by Bloomberg.
“For years, the Biden Administration used so-called ‘loan forgiveness’ promises to win votes, but federal courts repeatedly ruled that those actions were unlawful,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote in a statement released by the department Wednesday. “Since day one of the Trump Administration, we’ve focused on strengthening the student loan portfolio and simplifying repayment to better serve borrowers.”
The education department said it’s complying with a federal court injunction that blocked implementation of the SAVE Plan earlier this year. But education advocates told ABC News that this move is expected to severely impact those millions of borrowers on SAVE who could potentially enter into more debt as interest accrues in the coming weeks.
Student Borrower Protection Center Executive Director Mike Pierce called the move by the Trump administration a “betrayal” and blasted Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.
“Instead of fixing the broken student loan system, Secretary McMahon is choosing to drown millions of people in unnecessary interest charges and blaming unrelated court cases for her own mismanagement,” Pierce wrote in a statement to ABC News.
SBPC, which focuses on eliminating the burden of debt for Americans, estimates borrowers will pay $3,500 in interest a year on average, which amounts to $27 billion in total, according to an analysis obtained by ABC News.
“Every day we hear from borrowers waiting on hold with their servicer for hours, begging the government to let them out of this forbearance and help them get back on track — instead McMahon is choosing to jack up the cost of their student debt without giving them a way out. These are teachers, nurses and retail workers who trusted the government’s word, only to get sucker-punched by bills that will now cost them hundreds more every month. McMahon is turning a lifeline into a trap, and fueling one of the biggest wealth grabs from working families in modern history,” Pierce said.
The Trump administration said it will support borrowers in selecting a “new, legal repayment plan” that best fits their needs and will begin direct outreach to borrowers enrolled in the SAVE Plan, with “instructions on how to move to a legal repayment plan,” the release said.
For now, SAVE borrowers are still on a forbearance period, which postpones their payments. The SAVE Plan, dubbed the most affordable payment plan ever by the Biden administration, started after the Supreme Court struck down then-President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness plan in 2023.
SAVE is an Income Driven Repayment (IDR) program aimed at easing the return to repayment for millions of Americans that calculates payment size based on income and family size.
The interest restart comes as President Donald Trump recently signed into law his signature domestic policy agenda, which included a provision to terminate all current student loan repayment plans — such as SAVE and other IDRs — for loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2026. They will be replaced with two separate repayment plans: a standard repayment plan and a new income-based repayment plan called the Repayment Assistance Plan, according to the text of the megabill. The repayment plans are affected by legal challenges as well, according to the Department of Education release.
The department is urging SAVE borrowers to consider enrolling in the income-based repayment plan authorized under the Higher Education Act until it can launch the Repayment Assistance Plan.
In May, some 5 million Americans with defaulted student loan payments — which means they hadn’t paid their debts for around nine months or 270 days — had their loans sent for collections for the first time since student loan payments were paused due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, McMahon said she has worked to simplify the “overly complex” repayment process and said taxpayers will no longer be responsible for the “irresponsible student loan policies” of the previous administration.
“The Biden Administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear,” McMahon wrote in a department release this spring.
(NEW YORK) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerged from a 40-minute meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday with an acknowledgment that talks between Moscow and Kyiv for peace in Ukraine have not progressed much.
Rubio said he shared President Donald Trump’s “disappointment and frustration” with his Russian counterparts as the president has expressed distrust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and reversed his administration’s pause on weapons to Ukraine.
“We get a lot of bull**** thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday. “He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”
The president is “disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict,” Rubio said.
Hours before Rubio’s scheduled meeting with Lavrov, their first face-to-face since February, Russia launched a “massive combined strike” of 18 missiles and 400 drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The attacks killed two and injured 16, and followed 10 days of drone strikes, which have often broken single-night records — and have marked a shift as Russia continues its summer offensive.
Trump said earlier this week that he was “very unhappy” with Moscow’s latest attacks on Kyiv — and said he is “looking at” an effort by congressional GOP to impose greater sanctions on Russia.
“As has been pointed out, we’ve seen an acceleration of attacks,” Rubio said. “I think it’s probably the largest drone attack in a city close to the Polish border, actually. So it’s a pretty deep strike.”
“I don’t want to overpromise,” he said about talks, citing Russia’s offensive.
Rubio said Russia brought a “new and different approach” to the negotiating table Thursday, but he tempered expectations about a development toward peace.
“I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees peace,” he said.
The bilateral talks between the nations’ top diplomats — held on the sidelines of a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia — come after Trump said Tuesday he approved the transfer of defensive weapons to Ukraine because Putin is “killing too many people.”
The announcement appeared to reverse a Pentagon-ordered pause last week on some munitions scheduled for Ukraine. Rubio said it was “mischaracterized” in the press and was merely a “pause, pending review” of munitions that were both defensive and offensive.
“Generally speaking, aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated,” Rubio said.
Meanwhile, momentum on Capitol Hill for a bill to sanction Russia’s energy industry is building.
After Trump said he was looking at the package “very closely,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday “there’s a lot of interest in moving it.”
Rubio said that “we told [the Russians] that the moment would come where something like this could happen,” adding that Trump would need “flexibility” on enforcement of the sanctions regime.
Rubio wouldn’t say whether that moment had arrived, saying it was a question for the president.
(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration deported eight migrants to South Sudan, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, after the administration had to halt their deportation to a base in Djibouti.
“A district judge cannot dictate the national security and foreign policy of the United States of America,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said to ABC News. “This Independence Day marks another victory for the safety and security of the American people.”
The plane landed in South Sudan just before midnight EST on Friday.
The eight migrants, who DHS has alleged have serious criminal convictions, were the subject of a lawsuit that had halted their deportation to South Sudan and diverted them to a U.S. military base in Djibouti.
The conditions at the base, according to court filings, were both challenging for the detainees and ICE officials who were tasked with watching them.
The lawsuit made it all the way up to the Supreme Court and the court ruled that the Trump administration was not bound by a lower court order to keep them at a military facility in Djibouti.
In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the noncitizens the Trump administration moved to deport to South Sudan — and has since held temporarily in Djibouti in legal limbo — is not bound by a lower court order to keep them there as legal proceedings play out.
The decision is another win for the Trump administration and its unprecedented effort to deport immigrants to countries with which they have no ties and where they may face mistreatment.
In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court explained that when it lifted judge-imposed due process requirements for third-country removals last month the government can no longer be held to account for allegedly violating the requirements.
One of the lawyers representing the group of men called their deportation to South Sudan “punitive and unconstitutional.”
“Because of the Supreme Court’s procedural ruling, these men were denied an opportunity to contest their deportations to South Sudan based on their fear of torture or death,” said Trina Realmuto in a statement to ABC News. “The U.S. State Department warns Americans against all travel to South Sudan yet deported these men there without any due process. Make no mistake about it, these deportations were punitive and unconstitutional.”
-ABC News’ Laura Romero contributed to this report.