US military can temporarily detain protesters in Los Angeles, commander says

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The commander overseeing military operations in Los Angeles said Wednesday that troops deployed to the city can temporarily detain individuals but cannot make arrests, clarifying their authority amid ongoing protests.

“On federal orders, these soldiers do not conduct law enforcement operations like arrests or search and seizure,” Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman told reporters during a morning briefing. “They are strictly used for the protection of federal personnel as they conduct their operations.”

Sherman, who leads Task Force 51 — a deployable command post for routine and contingency operations — is coordinating the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment marks a significant escalation in the federal response to protests that began after recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across Los Angeles.

Currently, 2,000 National Guard members are actively performing operations in the city, with an additional 2,000 troops scheduled to complete their mobilization and begin training by Thursday afternoon, Sherman said.

The 700 Marines, deployed from Twentynine Palms, California, are currently undergoing specialized training at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, approximately 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Sherman described the two-day training as “extensive,” focusing on crowd control tactics that are outside their typical duties.

“This is stuff that we do not usually do,” Sherman acknowledged, noting that while the Marines are trained to use weapons for personal protection, their primary role will be crowd control and protecting federal facilities.

About 1,000 Guard members have already participated in operations protecting federal buildings and personnel, according to Sherman. He emphasized that while troops can temporarily detain individuals, they must wait for law enforcement officers to make actual arrests.

The deployment faces legal challenges, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom filing a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s authority to deploy troops without state coordination. The lawsuit argues that the deployment violates state sovereignty and the 10th Amendment of the Constitution.

President Donald Trump accused Newsom of not protecting ICE officers “in a timely manner” and said the officers were “attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists.”

When asked about the legal challenge, Sherman responded, “That’s beyond my scope. I’m here to run operations.”

Sherman stressed that the military’s mission is specifically focused on protecting federal agencies, their personnel, and facilities in areas where demonstrations have occurred. “We are strictly there to help them do their job and to protect them,” he said.

Wildfire in New Jersey explodes to 8,500 acres as residents evacuated and structures threatened
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

(OCEAN COUNTY, NJ) — A wildfire in New Jersey has exploded to approximately 8,500 acres since it was first reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones Road Wildfire is now burning across 8,500 acres and is currently under 10% containment on Wednesday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire is located south of Toms River along the Garden State Parkway, bringing traffic there to a halt as the fire managed to jump one of New Jersey’s busiest roads and is now burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County.

According to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI, more than a thousand structures are under threat and more than 3,000 residents have evacuated the area as evacuation notices remain in place.

A forced power outage due to the fires have also left at least 25,000 customers in the dark though no injuries across the states of New Jersey have been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be breezy through the morning with winds gusting up to 20 mph from the north, but winds should calm this afternoon as high pressure starts moving into the region with the next chance for rain for New Jersey beginning Friday night.

Car launches into Missouri veterans hall roof for 2nd time in 3 months
Excelsior Springs Police

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) — In a stunning repeat of a February incident, a vehicle crashed into the Clay-Ray Veterans Memorial Hall in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, damaging the same section of roof that had only recently been repaired.

The organization expressed its disbelief on Facebook, posting “Here we go AGAIN!!Round #2” shortly after the incident.

Emergency crews responded to 208 Veterans Memorial Drive just before 7:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle that had driven off Sycamore Street and crashed into the building’s roof.

“Though it might seem like a recurring issue, these are very unique situations,” said Lt. Ryan Dowdy of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, who has served on the force for 13 years. “One was during a police chase from a driver trying to evade capture; the other was possibly due to a medical condition.”

Unlike the previous incident, the vehicle didn’t completely penetrate the roof, but the crash’s impact was severe enough that the car’s engine was ejected, landing near the building’s flagpole.

According to Dowdy, while the incident is dramatic, it is being investigated as a traffic crash.

“If during that investigation we determine that a crime has occurred and believe there is probable cause to support charging an individual, we will not hesitate to file those charges if applicable,” he said.

The February crash resulted in arrests and charges after a 22-year-old man crashed while fleeing police during a traffic stop. That incident left two teenage passengers with serious injuries, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The representative of the VFW stated that they have had that property for over 80 years, and this is only the second time this has happened,” Lt. Dowdy noted, addressing concerns about the location’s safety.

The Clay-Ray Vets Club, which manages the building, had been in the process of rebuilding and restoration following the February incident, according to their Facebook post.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or additional details about the most recent crash. The investigation is ongoing.

89-year-old man and dog killed in bear attack in Florida: Officials
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) — An 89-year-old man and a dog were killed in apparently separate bear attacks near the victim’s home in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a “bear encounter.”

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41 near Jerome, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

In the wake of the attacks, FWC personnel killed three bears in the area, the agency said Tuesday. The bears’ DNA will be tested to confirm if any were involved in the incident.

The attacks occurred “some time apart” on Monday, and the man and the dog were found within a couple of hundred yards of the area, according to FWC spokesperson George Reynaud.

The victim was identified as Robert Markel, a longtime resident of the Jerome area. Officials believe his daughter called 911 to report the attack, Reynaud said. FWC previously said the Markel was 88, though updated on Tuesday that he was 89.

His daughter saw a bear attack the dog and then went looking for her father, who is believed to have been attacked earlier on Monday, Reynaud said.

“We do know it was a bear attack. We don’t know if it was the same bear or multiple bears,” Reynaud said at a press briefing Monday evening.

Once the investigation is confirmed, this would mark the first documented fatal bear attack in the state’s history, Reynaud said.

The animal would most likely be a Florida black bear, based on the region, FWC spokesperson Tyson Matthews said at a press briefing earlier Monday.

Markel had been alone with the dog at the residence, and there are several other residences within the property, FWC officials said.

The FWC warned residents and visitors to continue to avoid the area “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife,” the FWC said in a statement on Tuesday. “Law enforcement and FWC personnel are continuing to monitor bear activity and ensure public safety.”

The FWC is investigating the incident.

