US, NATO allies train with naval missiles for potential Baltic Sea showdown with Russia

US, NATO allies train with naval missiles for potential Baltic Sea showdown with Russia
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring

(NEW YORK) — NATO troops, vessels and aircraft took to the frigid North Atlantic Ocean last month to sharpen their skills for a potential future war at sea, whether in the tumultuous Atlantic or in waters closer to their hypothetical Russian adversaries.

The drills — led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet — “focused on the strategic waterways and airspace surrounding Iceland,” a NATO press release said, an area it described as “a vital hub in the North Atlantic.” NATO forces practiced tracking enemy naval forces — including submarines — and responding to mass casualty events.

But one part of the exercise was designed with a different region, though the same hypothetical enemy, in mind.

With U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft acting as their eyes, Polish Naval Strike Missile (NSM) units used their time in Iceland to simulate strikes on enemy ships out at sea.

Lt. Bartlomiej Gryglewski, a liaison officer for the Polish navy’s naval missile unit, told ABC News that his contingent performed every step up until the actual firing of the munitions. “We ‘performed’ a lot of strikes,” Gryglewski said, describing the Norwegian-made NSM as a “pretty awesome” weapon.

The combination of the “precise missile” and the information gathered by the American aircraft above gives a “a high percentage chance — almost 100% — that the target will be hit,” Gryglewski added.

The North Atlantic, though, is not the expected hunting ground.

“We almost always perform our exercises in the Baltic region,” Gryglewski said, “protecting the Baltic Sea region from the enemy” as part of Poland’s coastal defense system.

NATO’s ‘lake’

There, Russia is “facing a real imbalance” with its NATO rivals, Sidharth Kaushal of the U.K.’s Royal United Services Institute think tank told ABC News.

NATO’s inclusion of Finland and Sweden — a direct consequence of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — has prompted some officials to jokingly refer to the Baltic Sea as the “NATO Lake.”

The trope “is a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit,” Kaushal said. “The maritime imbalance is significantly in NATO’s favor, and that’s a huge problem for Russia.”

The Baltic Sea remains a key oil export route for Russian ships departing terminals in St. Petersburg. Commercial and military vessels alike must transit the sea to reach the Atlantic Ocean, passing through the Gulf of Finland and the narrow Danish straits with NATO eyes on all sides.

Russia’s strategic Kaliningrad exclave is surrounded by NATO nations, its approaches in sight of the Latvian, Polish and Swedish coasts.

In the event of war, NATO aircraft and vessels could launch attacks on Russian territory from within the Baltic region that would “give Russian air defenses very limited warning times,” Kashual noted.

“There’s a whole range of conundrums that the alliance’s preponderance in the Baltic Sea faces the Russians with,” Kaushal said. “Reminding Russia of that fact is probably an important goal for the Americans, and for the wider alliance.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin have routinely criticized NATO military drills — particularly those close to its border. In July, for example, Moscow hit out at NATO drills in Finland as “an integral part of NATO’s comprehensive provocative efforts to contain Russia.”

Control of the Baltic Sea is not a given for the Western allies. Russia’s naval cruise missile bombardment of Ukraine from the Black Sea since 2022 has proved devastating, and proved that Moscow can “pose a real threat at depth across Europe,” Kashual said.

“Sinking them early and demonstrating the ability to do so would be a real priority for regional countries like Poland, even if the aggregate balance of forces is now heavily skewed in NATO’s direction in the Baltic,” he added.

“There’s a temporal question; can the Baltic Fleet be sunk in a manner that’s both timely and cost effective before it’s done an unacceptable level of damage across Europe with its cruise missiles?”

Polish NSMs, Kashual added, could prove to be “a big part” of NATO’s answer to that question.

Poland’s government has said as much. “Due to the reinforcement of the coastal missile units, manned and unmanned reconnaissance platforms, modern mine warfare and submarines, we will greatly increase our capabilities to protect our coastline,” the Defense Ministry wrote in its 2032 plan.

Still, Western militaries may have to grapple with the same industrial strains that have so hamstrung Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Advanced technology like the NSM may work well, but restocking munitions might prove a challenge. Last fall, the Polish Defense Ministry inked a deal with NSM producer Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace for “several hundred” more missiles.

Naval missile troops have plenty of active case studies to turn to. In the Black Sea, Ukraine has been able to hold back the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and even sink the Moskva flagship.

In the Middle East, the Houthis in Yemen have hit dozens of commercial ships and attacked Western warships in nearby waters. The group has even claimed to have fired on vessels in the Mediterranean Sea.

“I think that everybody at this time is getting some experience from those,” Gryglewski said of the two ongoing conflicts. “But that’s all I can say about this for the moment.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Florida parents of LGBTQ students band together to fight anti-LGBTQ bills
Florida parents of LGBTQ students band together to fight anti-LGBTQ bills
Jennifer Solomon leads Parenting with Pride, a network of parents aiming to advocate for LGBTQ students in Florida. (Jennifer Solomon)

(NEW YORK) — When Florida parent Rose Taylor discovered that her son’s new teacher would not use his preferred pronouns, it shattered Taylor’s perception of safety in her local North Florida school.

Taylor, who asked to be named using a pseudonym for privacy reasons, says her son declared that he was a boy at the age of 4, and his teachers and fellow students welcomed his name and pronoun changes.

The next year, however, his new teacher wouldn’t call him by the proper pronouns. Taylor’s son told his mother that the teacher could call him a girl, “but no one else could.”

The comment sounded off alarm bells for Taylor: “Adults don’t get special rules for you, especially that go against your personal rules.”

She continued, “This is going to open him up to bullying. This is going to teach him that rules don’t apply to certain adults in authority, which could open him up to any sort of sexual assault, grooming or anything like that.”

Joining a group like Equality Florida’s Parenting with Pride has helped parents like Taylor face such obstacles amid the backdrop of rising anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric.

According to the ACLU, Florida had 14 bills introduced this year that would impact the LGBTQ community — including restrictions on changes to ID cards, the required use of preferred names or pronouns, and more.

In recent years, education has been the target of this kind of legislation, with the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law and the Stop “WOKE” Act restricting what material and content schools can share about gender and sexual orientation.

Supporters say these laws allow parents to decide what their children learn or discuss about certain topics, and should be discussed at home instead of at school. A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis argued in a post on X that “there is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop.”

Many of these bills failed or died in the legislature. One of those bills was from State Sen. Bran Martin, who proposed legislation that would have banned Pride flags from flying at government buildings or public schools and colleges. In an interview with ABC News, Martin called sexual orientation and gender “adult issues” and argued that these laws are intended to “protect children.”

“No one’s attacking kids for their sexual orientation or their gender identity,” Martin said. 

Instead, he noted that some constituents and legislators do not believe young kids should be having conversations related to gender or sexual orientation in the classroom.

“There’s so many, so many good books that kids can learn to deal with self-esteem and how to deal with their friends and how to be successful, or how to deal with unique experiences in their life,” Martin said. “We don’t have to have our shelves full of kids’ books dealing with sexual identity when there’s so much other information to learn that can be taught.”

Florida parent Jennifer Solomon told ABC News her youngest son didn’t know anything about politics or the different gender identities when he began showing signs that his gender expression might not align with what is typical for boys his age — such as wanting to wear dresses.

She created local LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Miami when she discovered there were few local resources for parents with children like her son, and she needed guidance and support.

“I realized that I had a story to tell, that I had this incredible child that I was given to raise, and he changes hearts and minds everywhere he goes,” she said.

She thought middle school might be a “nightmare” for her child due to her fears about bullying and his safety — “I was wrong,” she said.

“He is student council president. He is on the cheerleading team. He just made the competitive dance team,” Solomon said. “He has shown me and shown others that you can live as who you are, and others will accept you if we get the politicians and the lawmakers to kind of move out of the way and let our kids just be who they are. “

Now, as the Parents and Families Support Manager for Equality Florida, Solomon hopes Parenting for Pride can help parents address efforts to restrict representation in classroom content or restrict how students can express themselves in schools.

Parenting for Pride — which just held its first summit with more than 200 participants — offers workshops, panels and trainings on online safety, health and wellness, Title IX, and more.

Hillsboro County parent Ellen Lyons attended the summit on behalf of her school’s Parent-Teacher Association to learn how to better make all families feel “welcome and included.”

“Students generally have been concerned about the impact of legislation on the books that they can read, on the way they can address one another, of the way that teachers can address them,” said Lyons. “And so one of the things that PTA wants to do is have all of the knowledge about what the current state of affairs is, so that we can give people accurate information and help people advocate for their students.”

Parenting with Pride has created a network of more than 2,000 families — an effort local activists are encouraging amid the growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

“We are parents, and we are demanding our parental rights, because it’s not just parental rights for some, but parental rights for all,” said Solomon. “Enough attacking my child. I’m willing now to be in a space of advocacy that I never thought I would be in.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvey Weinstein to appear in Manhattan court for arraignment on new indictment
Harvey Weinstein to appear in Manhattan court for arraignment on new indictment
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a pretrial hearing, following his overturned sex crimes conviction, in New York City, July 19, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein’s criminal sexual assault case is scheduled to return on Wednesday to a Manhattan courtroom — and if Weinstein shows up he will be arraigned on a new indictment.

The charges remain sealed until Weinstein appears. The former movie mogul missed his last court date after being rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office presented to the grand jury allegations of three separate women who said Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Their allegations were not part of the initial trial of Weinstein that ended in a conviction, which was later overturned on appeal.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement earlier this year, when the conviction was overturned.

Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘You can’t panic,’ boater says of how he survived Tropical Storm Debby while adrift in the Gulf
‘You can’t panic,’ boater says of how he survived Tropical Storm Debby while adrift in the Gulf
US Coast Guard

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Veteran sailor Nathan Thomas said he and a friend survived a harrowing close encounter with Hurricane Debby off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Sunday after they lost the main sail of a sailboat he had just purchased and were suddenly adrift in 20-foot-plus waves.

The 69-year-old Thomas described the experience to ABC News on Monday as “like being in a washing machine” as he and his sailing partner, Adrian, waited for nearly three hours to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after they made a desperate SOS call.

“I knew that if the Coast Guard didn’t get to us, we had less than a 50% chance of surviving. I knew that,” Thomas said in a telephone interview.

Thomas said he had just purchased the 34-foot sailboat dubbed the “SV Voyager” for $5,000 and picked it up in Marathon, Florida, on Wednesday. He said he was sailing it back to the Tampa area where he lives and thought he could make it home ahead of Debby.

“The storm came across faster than I anticipated. I knew it was there, but I thought I could beat it,” Thomas said. “I played the cards and guess what? I gamble wrong. I lost that hand.”

He said his friend, a retired Merchant Marine, was operating the 40-year-old sailboat, which Thomas described as a racing-style boat that “pivots on a dime.” He said his friend, who was not used to operating such a vessel, overcompensated as he stirred it, causing a steel cable to suddenly snap. The main sail was then rendered useless, causing the men to be set adrift in 20-foot-plus seas.

“You can’t panic. That’s the last thing you can do,” Thomas said. “If s— goes wrong, maintain it. Be in control. Even though it goes wrong and stuff, you still have to maintain what’s going on. The minute you panic, it’s over for you.”

Thomas said when they lost their sail at about 8 a.m. Sunday, he and Adrian were in the Gulf of Mexico about 35 miles northwest of Clearwater, Florida, and 35 miles southwest of Tarpan Springs, where they were headed. At the time, Debby was a tropical storm picking up speed as it approached the Florida Panhandle area.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they had already launched rescue aircraft by the time Thomas was able to reach them on his radio on Sunday.

A friend of Thomas’ contacted the Coast Guard station at St. Petersburg around 5 p.m. on Saturday to report the boaters had missed their check-in while sailing up from the Florida Keys to Tarpan Springs.

“Some of the most important factors in any rescue case is accurate information and safety equipment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, a search-and-rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard District Seven in Florida. “We received an updated satellite position from the boaters’ friend, which led us to them being successfully located.”

The Coast Guard confirmed to ABC News Monday that the two stranded boaters were found adrift in 15- to-20-foot seas and 50-knot, or about 60 mph, winds.

While visibility at the time was only about a half-mile, a fixed-wing rescue aircraft sent to search for the men was able to find them, according to the Coast Guard. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrived and completed the rescue.

“The fixed-wing found us and circled us until the helicopter snatched us out of the water,” Thomas said.

As his friend was being hoisted to safety, Thomas said he went below deck and opened the seacock, or a valve on the hull of the vessel, to sink the boat, adding that it had diesel tanks and oil aboard, as well as about $10,000 worth of electronic equipment, including sonar. He said he sank the boat to prevent it from running aground in a protected nature preserve.

“I scuttled my own boat is what I did,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to have my boat run ashore in some protected area.”

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds around 7 a.m. Monday in Florida’s Big Bend region.

“I never thought I would ever have to be rescued,” said Thomas, who has been sailing since he was 17 years old. “When I was rescued, I told the Coast Guard, ‘I never thought I’d be rescued by you guys. I’ve been through too many storms, and this storm actually got me.'”

Thomas said the ordeal has not dampened his love for the sea.

“I’m getting another boat, trust me,” Thomas said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.