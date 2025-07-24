US negotiators leaving Qatar after Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
(TEL AVIV, Israel) — The U.S. is bringing home its team from Doha, Qatar, “after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media.
“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” Witkoff said.
“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza,” he added.
The talks had seemed more positive earlier in the day Thursday.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that, “in light of the response that Hamas gave this morning, it was decided to return the negotiating team” from Doha “for further consultations in Israel.”
Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal is “currently being reviewed” by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said at the time.
Hamas announced Wednesday night it had submitted to mediators a response to the ceasefire deal currently on the table. The details of Hamas’ response were not immediately made public.
A trilateral meeting in Italy between top Israeli, Qatari and American officials was slated to discuss Hamas’ response as early as Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Witkoff himself, President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy, was traveling to Italy to meet with top officials regarding a Gaza ceasefire, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.
Representatives from Israel and the militant group have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than two weeks working on a ceasefire proposal for the 21-month-old conflict in Gaza.
Those negotiations continue as more than 100 aid groups warned Wednesday that the enclave was on the verge of “mass starvation.”
(LONDON) — Russia continued its nightly bombardment of Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, shortly after President Donald Trump announced his decision to supply Ukraine with new military equipment and White House threats of further economic measures against Moscow.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia targeted several regions overnight with 267 drones, of which around 200 were Shahed attack drones and the rest decoys. The air force said it shot down or otherwise suppressed 244 drones. Twenty-three drones impacted across seven locations, with falling debris reported in nine locations, the air force said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed at least 70 Ukrainian drones overnight into Tuesday morning. Among the areas targeted was the southwestern Voronezh region which borders northeastern Ukraine. At least 24 people were injured there, Gov. Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would make a decision about how to respond to Trump.
“The U.S. president’s statements are very serious,” Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing. “Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin. We definitely need time to analyze what was said in Washington.”
Dmitry Medvedev — — the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council — was more forthright, writing on social media that the Kremlin was unmoved by what he called Trump’s “theatrical ultimatum.”
“The world shuddered, expecting the consequences,” wrote Medvedev, who during Moscow’s full-scale war on Ukraine has become known as a particularly hawkish voice within Putin’s security establishment. “Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”
The Kremlin also on Tuesday dismissed reports — first published by The Washington Post and Financial Times — that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if Ukrainian forces could strike Moscow and St. Petersburg.
The White House, though, confirmed to ABC News that the matter was discussed.
“President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “He’s working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war.”
Leavitt said the reports took the discussion “wildly out of context.”
Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday that he would impose “severe tariffs” — though it was not entirely clear if the president was referring to tariffs, sanctions or both — against Russia and its trading partners if a ceasefire deal is not reached in 50 days.
Trump also said he had approved a new tranche of weapons to Ukraine worth “billions of dollars.” But details of what Trump called a “very big deal” remain unclear. Two U.S. defense officials told ABC News on Monday that the Pentagon was still working on exactly what military aid could be sent to Ukraine.
The defense officials said 17 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems that Trump mentioned would come entirely from European allies, who would then purchase new replacement systems from the U.S.
The Patriot systems — of which Ukraine currently has at least six, two of which were provided by the U.S. and four by other NATO allies — have become a key in Ukraine’s defense against Russian drone, missile and airstrikes since they arrived in the country in 2023.
“We’re going to have some come very soon, within days,” Trump said when asked how long the new batch of American weapons would take to arrive. On Patriots specifically, the president said, “They’re going to start arriving very soon.”
Trump’s announcement came after months of rising frustration in the White House over Russia’s intensifying bombardments of Ukraine and its failure to commit to a full ceasefire.
Speaking on Sunday, Trump said of Russian Putin, “He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening. There’s a little bit of a problem there.”
But questions remain about Trump’s threat to impose 100% “secondary tariffs” on nations doing business with Russia. The US has negligible imports from Russia, which account for around 0.2% of U.S. imports, according to Census Bureau data.
The threat of secondary tariffs or sanctions on Russia’s trading partners appears more significant, though may prompt retaliatory measures against the U.S. China and India, for example, are among Moscow’s customers for its fossil fuel exports.
Despite the open questions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a “very good conversation” with Trump on Monday. “Thank you for your willingness to support Ukraine and continue to work together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace,” he wrote on social media.
“We discussed with the president the necessary means and solutions to provide more protection for people from Russian attacks and strengthen our positions,” Zelenskyy continued. “We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace.”
Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and the chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee, told ABC News he was “cautiously optimistic,” hoping that Monday’s news indicated the beginning of a “maximum pressure” campaign on Putin by Trump.
“The whole situation is a win-win-win situation for Trump, Ukraine and Europe,” he said. “However, the 50-day deadline is of some concern, because Putin might take it as a green light to intensify offensive operations.”
Russia’s summer offensive is already underway, according to the Ukrainian military, with Moscow’s forces pushing for more territory all across the front. Russian efforts are particularly concentrated in the eastern Donetsk and Sumy regions, Kyiv has said.
“To prevent it from happening it is crucially important to provide Ukraine without delay, now, with the maximum military assistance,” Merezhko said, “including offensive weaponry like long-range missiles, for instance Tomahawks.” Ukrainian backers also in the Senate urged Trump to build on Monday’s announcement.
“This announcement, by itself, will not be enough to bring Putin to the negotiating table and finally end this war,” Senate Foreign Relations Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement sent to ABC News.
“President Trump needs to commit to a sustained flow of security assistance to Ukraine over the long-term,” she added. “And we must move immediately on the tough sanctions package in the Senate, which has overwhelming bipartisan support and will make it harder and harder for Putin to prop up his economy and sustain his illegal war.”
That bipartisan Senate proposal — fronted by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. — proposed secondary sanctions of up to 500% on nations doing business with Russia, though according to Graham it will include an option allowing Trump to waive sanctions on individual nations.
In a post to X, Graham said Trump “put the countries who fund Putin’s war machine on notice: stop financially supporting the war in Ukraine or face 100% tariffs. If I were them, I would take President Trump at his word.”
Asked on Monday whether he would adopt the Senate’s blueprint, Trump told reporters, “We could do secondary tariffs without the Senate, without the House. But what they’re crafting also could be very good.”
(TEL AVIV) — A ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, briefly grounding flights, halting train service and forcing the closure of access roads covered in debris.
“Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in Israel, several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. The incident is under review.”
The incident marks the first time the Israeli Army has claimed it failed to intercept an incoming ballistic missile since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza in mid-March. The Houthis have fired over two dozen missiles and drones on Israel recently, according to the IDF.
In a statement on Sunday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “As far as the trade routes, obviously, we’re being challenged, the whole world is being challenged by the Houthis, including in the dastardly attack they did today near Ben-Gurion Airport. We will not tolerate it.”
He also emphasized Iran’s role, saying, “We will take very strong action against them. And we always remember that they act with their patron Iran’s direction and support. We will do what we need to take care of our security, to respond effectively, and to give Iran a due warning that this cannot continue.”
A spokesperson for Ben Gurion International Airport said flights were grounded for nearly an hour after the Houthi missile struck a grassy area near the main highway leading into the airport at around 9:30 am local time.
The blast damaged parts of the entrance to Terminal 3. Israeli police said officers and emergency workers are still clearing the closed highway, with bulldozers brought in to remove debris. Several airlines have cancelled their flights to Israel today, including Lufthansa and British Airways.
Trains leading to and from the airport, which were halted initially after the strike are now running again, providing the only way into the airport.
Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services, said in a statement that eight people had been transported with injuries to two local hospitals. Most of the injuries were sustained from running for cover during the aerial siren. There were no fatalities, Israeli officials said.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the initial inquiry by the Israeli Air Force’s Commanding Officer found no malfunction in the detection systems, interception protocols, or Home Front Command alert mechanisms.
“According to the assessment, the likely cause was a technical issue with the interceptor launched toward the missile,” the IDF said.
The IDF emphasized that since the war began, the Israeli Air Force has intercepted dozens of missiles launched from Yemen, maintaining a success rate of over 95%.
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to respond to the Houthi strike, saying on X, “Whoever harms us will be harmed seven-fold.”
“Yemen will not tolerate ongoing violations against Arab nations such as Lebanon and Syria, and stands ready to confront any aggression,” the Yemeni Armed Forces said Sunday. “This nation will not fear confrontation and will refuse submission.”
Netanyahu was set to convene his top advisers and the defense officials on Sunday to weigh Israel’s response, according to an Israeli official.
(LONDON) — Ukrainian intelligence and open-source data show Russian President Vladimir Putin does not “plan to end the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address Monday.
“There is currently no indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy,” he added. “On the contrary, there is ample evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations.”
The address came after an overnight exchange of long-range cross-border drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched a total of 364 “air attack vehicles” — nine cruise missiles and 355 attack drones — in the latest bombardment.
All missiles and 288 drones were shot down or neutralized in flight, Ukraine’s air force said. Impacts were reported in five regions and falling debris in 10 regions, it added.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed 128 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions from Sunday night into Monday morning.
Near-nightly cross-border strikes have become a prominent feature of Russia’s war on Ukraine, now more than three years old with little sign of an imminent ceasefire or peace deal. Recent months have seen the bombardments grow in size.
On Saturday night into Sunday, for example, Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as its largest aerial attack of the war. The assault included 367 drones and missiles and killed at least 18 people, officials said.
The weekend attacks prompted Trump to rebuke both Putin and Zelenskyy on his social media platform on Monday.
“I’m not happy with what Putin is doing,” he wrote. “He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time. Always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”
“Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,” he continued.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is “really grateful to the Americans and personally to President Trump for his assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process. This is a very important achievement.”
However, Zelenskyy and his officials have cited Russia’s continued massed strikes as evidence that Moscow is not genuine in its public appeals for peace.
“Russia is counting on a prolonged war,” Zelenskyy remarked, when discussing the new intelligence that he said was analyzed in a meeting with his staff on Monday. “And on their part, this is a blatant disregard for all those around the world who seek peace and are trying to make diplomacy work.”