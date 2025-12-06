US placed in favorable World Cup group: What to know and how to get tickets

US placed in favorable World Cup group: What to know and how to get tickets

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday marked the beginning of the journey for teams across the globe hoping to hoist the coveted golden trophy — and giving the U.S. a grouping that could make victory easier next summer.

At the drawing, the U.S. was placed into Group D with Australia, Paraguay, and the winner of playoff games between Kosovo, Romania, Turkey and Slovakia. American fans could expect the U.S. to have a good chance at coming out on top in this group.

The rest of the groups and the full match schedule are available on FIFA’s website.

The event was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where FIFA President Gianni Infantino decided by lottery which countries would play each other in the initial rounds of the tournament.

What is the FIFA World Cup draw and how does it work?
Infantino pulled balls representing individual nations out of four pots holding 12 balls each to form the round robin groups that countries will compete within the first leg of the competition. The top two teams from each group will advance to the final elimination tournament.

The tournament is being jointly hosted next summer by the U.S., Mexico and Canada in a major first. U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were all in attendance at the drawing Friday as the leaders of the three host nations.

Sports stars including Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Aaron Judge and Shaquille O’Neal also participated in the drawing.

What to know about the 2026 World Cup
The tournament next year will see four new countries compete, including Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, as the cup expands from 32 teams to 48.

With nearly 2 million tickets already sold, the United States is preparing to co-host the international sporting event next summer. The tournament will be played from June 11 to July 19 at 16 sites across North America.

At a press conference Thursday, Sean Duffy, the U.S. secretary of transportation, said the government is working to bolster transportation systems in advance of the event.

“One of the biggest parts of what we do, though, is transit,” Duffy said. “We actually bring in additional assets to make sure we can move people seamlessly from the hotels in which they’re staying, getting them to the games, getting them there on time, safely.”

The first World Cup game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12, with Team USA taking the pitch. Group stage will continue through the first two weeks across all three countries.

Elimination rounds start with the round of 32. The semifinals will take place in Dallas and Atlanta. The final will be at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.

How to get 2026 World Cup Tickets
Some companies have touted early ticket offers for customers, like Verizon’s partnership with soccer legend David Beckham that provides golden tickets to customers for pitch-side access. Other options for purchase will roll out among various vendors now that the draw is set.

“I’m so excited for the World Cup next year and know that all the spotlight of the greatest players in the world coming to play in the US, Mexico and Canada, will establish even more US based fans of the sport,” Beckham told ABC News. “My ambition has always been to make soccer in the U.S. as accessible as possible, for as many people as possible, and I hope the legacy of the World Cup will continue this.”

Bank of America announced a new offer with Visa on Friday giving an opportunity to clients who open a new Cash Rewards Visa credit card to purchase up to two tickets to select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, while supplies last.

Applicants who apply before Jan. 5, 2026 are eligible for the tickets starting Feb. 10, 2026, when they will receive an email to the FIFA ticket portal.

A lottery for FIFA tickets will open at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 11 that fans can enter online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/ABC_BreakingNews_091224.jpg” alt=””></figure><p class=”p1″>(ATLANTA, Ga.) — A man who allegedly threatened to shoot up the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was arrested after entering a terminal at the airport on Monday, according to authorities.</p><p class=”p1″>The man’s family alerted police that the suspect had been streaming on social media Monday morning that he was headed to the airport to “shoot it up” and was in possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.</p><p class=”p1″>The man — identified by the Atlanta Police Department as Billy Cagle, 49, of Cartersville, Georgia — was taken into custody at the airport, police said. Officers located an AR-15 assault rifle with 27 rounds of ammunition in his pickup truck parked outside the airport, Schierbaum said.</p><p class=”p1″>The suspect is a felon who has mental health challenges, officials said. He has been charged with terroristic threats and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assaults, among other counts, the police chief said.</p><p class=”p1″>”Because of the community — in this case, the family — as well as the joint collaboration of law enforcement, a tragedy was indeed averted,” Schierbaum said at a press briefing Monday.</p><p class=”p1″>The police chief said Cagle arrived at the airport at 9:29 a.m. and, upon entering the south terminal, went to the TSA check-in area and was “scanning that area.” Schierbaum said he believes Cagle was walking back to his truck with the intent to retrieve the weapon when officers encountered him at 9:54 a.m. and he was taken into custody.</p><p class=”p1″>”I do believe he was likely to use that weapon inside the crowded terminal,” Schierbaum said.</p><p class=”p1″>The suspect’s family reported the alleged social media threat to Cartersville police, who immediately alerted the Atlanta Police Department at approximately 9:40 a.m., according to Schierbaum.</p><p class=”p1″>Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio told reporters Cagle’s family alerted Cartersville police shortly after 9:30 a.m. that the suspect was “en route to somewhere in the Atlanta area” and he “had the intention to do harm to as many people as he could.”</p><p class=”p1″>Investigators determined what vehicle he was traveling in and provided that information to Atlanta police, he said.</p><p class=”p1″>A motive remains under investigation, Schierbaum said.</p><p class=”p1”>Sparacio said their department is “familiar” with Cagle and he has a criminal history, including a prior drug possession arrest, though he did not go into further detail.</p><p class=”p1″>Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he is grateful a potential tragedy was averted at the world’s busiest airport.</p><p class=”p1″>”We’re thankful to God and to good information and good intel and good people for this crisis being averted,” he said during the briefing.&nbsp;</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

New York Jets’ cornerback Kris Boyd back in the hospital while recovering from recent shooting
New York Jets’ cornerback Kris Boyd back in the hospital while recovering from recent shooting
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Jets player Kris Boyd is back in the hospital days after he was released for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Boyd, 29, had been released from the hospital after he was shot in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 16 but returned on Wednesday due to “health issues,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“Please bare [sic] with me, I haven’t been in communication much,” Boyd wrote. “I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues.”

Boyd then thanked everyone who has prayed and reached out to him with well wishes.

The nature around his hospitalization was unclear.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen at 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in front of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street in Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. He then underwent multiple treatments at Bellevue Hospital for the bullet lodged in his lung.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an exchange of works between Boyd, who was with two other Jets players and a friend, and another group “chirping” about their clothes, police sources told ABC News.

On Nov. 19, three days after the shooting, Boyd posted a photo of himself to his Instagram story, saying he was beginning to breathe on his own.

“I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now,” Boyd wrote. “Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Last week, NYPD detectives identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleads guilty to murder of 7-month-old
Father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleads guilty to murder of 7-month-old
Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were arrested on Aug. 22 for the murder of their 7-month-old child, Emmanuel Haro, who has been missing since Aug. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office

(LOS ANGELES) — The father of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old in California who has been missing since August, has pleaded guilty to the baby’s murder.

Jake Haro, 32, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to all charges, including assault causing bodily harm to a child “resulting in the death of said child” and filing a false police report, according to court records.

The father, who previously pleaded not guilty with his wife Rebecca Haro in September, cried in court on Thursday while he was giving his plea.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel’s mother, 41-year-old Rebecca Haro, pleaded not guilty to an amended complaint on Thursday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov 3. It remains unclear what is in the complaint, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Jake Haro’s sentencing is also scheduled for Nov. 3.

Officials have not announced whether they have located the baby’s remains.

The 7-month-old was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after his mother “reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Aug. 15.

When he was reported missing, Emmanuel’s mother told officials that “while she stood outside her vehicle, changing the child’s diaper, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious,” authorities said.

Authorities later said the mother was “confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement,” leading officials to say they were “unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel,” officials said.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested and charged for the child’s murder on Aug. 22, officials said.

In August, officials announced they had a “pretty strong indication” on the location of the child’s remains and they believed Emmanuel was “severely abused over a period of time.”

“The filing in this case reflects our belief that baby Emmanuel was abused over time and that eventually because of that abuse, he succumbed to those injuries,” Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said during a press conference in August.

Hestrin said Jake Haro, who he described as an “experienced child abuser,” “should have gone to prison” due to previously abusing another child he had with his ex-wife back in 2018, but a judge at the time granted him probation — a ruling Hestrin called an “outrageous error in judgment.” Authorities said the child in that case has been left bedridden.

“If that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today,” Hestrin said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.