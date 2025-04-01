US pledges $2 million for Myanmar quake, but China already filled the void

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command military personnel continue to work alongside Thai military and first responders near the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok, Thailand, which fell after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, March 28, 2025. (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command)

(WASHINGTON) — As a U.S. team of experts heads to Myanmar to assist in recovery from the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Southeast Asia on Friday, international teams, including those from China and Russia, are filling the void in the U.S. absence.

The U.S. said Monday that it would provide $2 million in aid and a small U.S. Agency for International Development emergency response team has been deployed to assess the situation in Myanmar, but officials said that it had not yet been able to enter the country as of Monday morning.

While the dollar amount of initial aid is in line with what the U.S. has pledged in the past, the overall pace of the response has been slower. In the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake in Morrocco, for example, a USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team was deployed just hours later, although Morrocco did not ultimately ask for DARTs.

That same year when Libya endured catastrophic floodings, DARTs were deployed the same day. And when a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria that same year, the DART teams were also launched just a few hours after the disaster hit. In both cases, the DARTs took a few days to get on the ground.

The U.S. response comes amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to remake the federal government and dismantle USAID, laying off thousands of employees, revoking funding for more than 80% of its programs and closing its headquarters, although those efforts are being is being challenged in multiple court cases.

On Friday, the State Department announced it was officially shuttering the agency and taking over “many of USAID’s functions and its ongoing programming.”

The State Department has pushed back on the assessment that cuts to USAID have limited the earthquake response, but officials say there has been at least some logistical impact caused by the reorganization, rather than a lack of funding.

“I would reject the notion this is obviously a result of the USAID cuts and that kind of funding,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday. “We’re certainly in the region.”

In the meantime, it was Chinese teams that arrived 18 hours after the quake and more than 400 Chinese personnel are now on the ground in the region. Beijing has in sent planes full of supplies, providing $14 million in aid. China also has multiple teams in Thailand.

It’s a propaganda win for China, showing it can be a reliable partner when its neighbors are in crisis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday posted on X photos and videos of Chinese workers on the ground, rescuing survivors and delivering supplies, saying, “China, a friend in need.”

At the site where a 34-story building collapsed on Sunday in Bangkok, a group of U.S. military personnel were coming and going from the search area throughout Monday. The American team is working with Israeli soldiers to seach for survivor, sending drones into areas too dangerous for rescue workers to reach.

“We’re learning a lot from the Americans, and they’re bringing in a lot of good equipment,” said Choktong Issarangkool, one of the volunteers in the rescue and search teams who is also acting as a translator for the American teams.

Thais are grateful for the American assistance, something this region has become accustomed to following a natural disaster: U.S. aid teams have always been among the first on the ground to help.

State Department officials said discussions regarding a more extensive response to the earthquake are ongoing, including the possibility of sending a DART team, although it might be smaller than in past efforts.

“Our disaster experts, including those based in Bangkok, Manila and Washington, D.C., continue to monitor the situation with coordination with U.S. government counterparts in the region,” Bruce said.

She emphasized that the $2 million of initial support would be implemented through partner organizations that were already working in the impacted areas.

René Priebe/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least two people were killed and several others were injured when a car drove into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, on Monday, during an annual carnival celebration, police said.

“A 40-year-old suspect drove a car into a group of people who were in the Planken area of Mannheim city center,” the police statement said. “Two people were killed and five seriously injured.”

A search of the area was immediately launched and a suspect was identified and arrested, according to the police statement.

Police said that all bridges and main roads were initially blocked off and authorities asked the public to stay away from the city center. Several hours later, police reopened the area after issuing an all-clear.

Video footage from Paradeplatz Square in the center of Mannheim showed shoppers standing outside an area cordoned off by police tape and strewn with debris, including a shoe. First responders could be seen tending to at least one injured person.

Mannheim has a population of 326,000 and is about 52 miles south of Frankfurt.

In addition to the two people killed, 10 people were injured, five seriously, Mannheim police said in a statement.

The incident unfolded around 12:15 p.m. local time in the Planken shopping district area near Paradeplatz Square, according to police.

Police have not said if the driver under arrest deliberately plowed into the crowd or whether it was accidental. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, is a German citizen from Rhineland-Palatinate, about 90 miles from Mannheim.

The incident occurred as people were gathering in central Mannheim for an annual German carnival celebration.

Witness Manu Brioso told ABC News that he was taking a class in a building in the Paradeplatz area when he saw the car involved in the incident pass by on the street before it struck a crowd of people.

“The school told us what had happened and that we couldn’t leave the school because police had cordoned off the area,” Brioso said.

When he was allowed to leave, Brioso said the street was full of police, firefighters and ambulances.

Security video obtained by ABC News showed the vehicle, a dark-colored compact hatchback car, appeared to be speeding down a street before the incident, drawing the attention of people seated at a sidewalk cafe and pedestrians, some rushing across the street to get out of the car’s path.

Officials at the Mannheim University Hospital said they received an emergency alert at 12:20 p.m. local time about a possible mass casualty incident in downtown Mannheim and activated the hospital’s emergency plan in preparation for treating the injured. The hospital reported receiving many injured patients, both adults and children, including some in critical condition.

The hospital said its intensive care unit was full due to the arrival of a high number of critical patients. According to the hospital, eight trauma teams were treating both adults and children.

As a security precaution, all of the hospital’s entrances were closed to the public.

The deadly incident comes in the wake of two intentional car-ramming attacks in Germany and at a time of heightened security across the country.

On Feb. 13, a 24-year-old suspect drove a car into a crowd in Munich gathered for a trade union demonstration, killing a 37-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter and injuring 37 people. The suspect, Fahad Noori, who is originally from Afghanistan, purportedly confessed to investigators that the act was deliberate. A prosecutor, Gabriele Tilman, said the suspect “gave an explanation I would summarize as religious motivation.”

On Dec. 20, a car-ramming attack occurred at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, that left five people dead and around 200 injured. A 50-year-old Saudi-born man, identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, was arrested in the incident, which police suspect was deliberate. Al-Abdulmohsen was charged with five counts of murder and multiple counts of both attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

The Mannheim incident comes at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and amid a threat environment that has prompted Western officials to issue warnings to law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the United States and Western Europe.

According to a notice issued by the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center last week, an ISIS-aligned network released a poster called “Choose Your Next Target!” and lists four upcoming festivals and parades, mostly in Germany. The poster features images of a bloody knife and pistol, encouraging attacks.

Officials noted that last year during Ramadan, ISIS-Khorasan attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia, killing 145 people.

“Following the attack, ISIS released a rare audio statement from its official spokesman — which supporters subsequently translated into over a dozen languages, including English — celebrating that attack and calling for more violence against Christian and Jewish communities during Ramadan,” officials said.

On New Year’s Day, 14 people were killed and numerous others were injured in a car ramming attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The suspect was 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was killed in a gunfight with police officers. Investigators alleged that Jabbar, who was a U.S.-born citizen from Texas, was inspired by ISIS to commit the attack.

In recent days, the New York Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security have issued notices alerting law enforcement to terrorism fears associated with Ramadan. The notices, obtained by ABC News, warned that “malicious actors from across the ideological spectrum may view Ramadan as an ideal time to commit attacks.”

The assessment reflects prior targeted acts of violence, disrupted plots and recent violent extremist propaganda.

“The current dynamic threat environment necessitates elevated vigilance at mass gatherings, houses of worship, and Muslim/Jewish community events, especially during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan,” the NYPD document said.

The DHS document noted that messaging from foreign terrorist organizations calling for violence during Ramadan “adds to a heightened concern of homegrown violent extremist attacks following the 2025 New Year’s ISIS-inspired attack in New Orleans, likely raising the potential for violence from HVEs [homegrown violent extremists] during this year’s observance.”

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, Josh Margolin, Joe Simonetti and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

A 444 million-year-old specimen of a primitive marine anthropod was fossilized “inside-out,” with its muscles and guts preseserved in ancient sediment, scientists say. (University of Leicester)

(LEICESTER, UK) — Paleontologists are marveling over the unique fossil of a marine species that predated the dinosaurs, according to new research.

The fossil, dated to about 444 million years ago, contained a new species of arthropod that fossilized inside-out, according to a paper published in the journal Palaeontology last week.

The discovery was described by researchers as a “legless, headless wonder,” according to a statement from the University of Leicester.

The “exceptionally preserved” euarthropod was found with its muscles, sinews, tendons and guts all preserved in “unimaginable detail,” said Sarah Gabbott, a professor at the University of Leicester’s school of geology and lead author of the paper, said in the statement.

“Remarkably her insides are a mineralised time-capsule,” Gabbott said, adding that the specimen’s head and legs were lost to decay over hundreds of millions of years.

The new species was dubbed “Keurbos susanae,” or “Sue” — after the mother of the woman who discovered it. Researchers are certain it is a primitive marine arthropod, but the precise evolutionary relationships remain “frustratingly elusive,” Gabbott said.

The fossil was located on Soom Shale, a band of silts and clays about 250 miles north of Cape Town, South Africa. At the time the strata was laid down, a “devastating” glaciation had wiped out about 85% of Earth’s species — one of the “big five” mass extinctions in Earth’s history, the researchers said.

But the marine basin where Sue was found was somehow protected from the worst of the freezing conditions and provided shelter for a community of “fascinating” species, according to the paper.

“This fossil is just so beautifully preserved there’s so much anatomy there that needs interpreting,” Gabbott said. “Layer upon on layer of exquisite detail and complexity.”

The sediments that trapped the specimen were extremely toxic, the researchers said. The water contained no oxygen, but hydrogen sulphide — described as not only “stinky” but deadly — was dissolved in the water, the researchers said.

An unusual chemical alchemy may have been responsible for the unique way Sue was fossilized, the researchers hypothesized.

About 85% of the animals on Earth today are arthropods — including shrimps, lobsters, spiders, mites, millipedes and centipedes, the paper stated.

The downside to Sue’s unique fossilization is it makes it hard to compare the specimen with other fossils of similar species of the time.

“So it remains a mystery how she fits into the evolutionary tree of life,” according to the researchers.

ABC News

LONDON — An Iranian general warned on Sunday of the potential for a “decisive and devastating” response to any executed threat, a day after the U.S. conducted strikes on Houthis in Yemen.

Gen. Hossein Salami also denied that Iran had backed the rebel group, which continues to wage a campaign against international ships in the Red Sea and off the Yemeni coast.

“We are not a nation to live in hiding. We are a valid and legitimate system in the world. We announce it if we attack anywhere,” Salami said in a speech broadcast in Farsi.

The general did not say Iran had been threatened, but that the country would offer a “decisive and devastating response to any threat” against it.

Salami’s words echoed those of President Donald Trump, who announced on Saturday he had ordered the U.S. military to launch a “decisive and powerful” strike against the Houthis in Yemen.

“They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft and drones,” Trump said. “We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective.”

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that U.S. air and naval assets hit dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen, including missiles, radars, and drone and air defense systems. The official characterized the attacks as an opening salvo against the Houthis, and it sends a strong message to Iran.

Yemeni health officials said the campaign had killed some 31 people, along with injuring another 101 people. Many of the wounded were “children and women,” the Ministry of Health in Sana’a said on Sunday morning.

National security adviser Mike Waltz told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning that the U.S. strikes “took out” multiple Houthi leaders.

Waltz said the strikes were more significant than those conducted during former President Joe Biden’s time in office, which the national security adviser criticized as “feckless.”

“This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible,” Waltz added.

Asked if there was any chance of direct U.S. military action against Iran, Waltz replied, “All options are always on the table with the president, but Iran needs to hear him loud and clear.” Iranian support for the Houthis, militias in Iraq, Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon and other groups “is completely unacceptable” and “will be stopped,” Waltz said.

Trump has made clear that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Waltz continued. “All options are on the table to ensure it does not have one, and that’s all aspects of Iran’s program. That’s the missiles, the weaponization, the enrichment. They can either hand it over and give it up in a way that is verifiable, or they can face a whole series of other consequences.”

“But either way, we cannot have a world with the ayatollahs with their finger on the nuclear button.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Selina Wang, Kelsey Walsh, Hannah Demissie and Quinn Scanlan contributed to this report.

