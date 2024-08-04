US sends more fighter jets and ships to Middle East ahead of possible Iranian retaliation

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) –The Pentagon will send an additional fighter squadron and more warships to the Middle East to help defend Israel should Iran react militarily to this week’s assassination of Hamas’ top political leader in Tehran that Iran has blamed on Israel.

The United States will also maintain an aircraft carrier presence in the Middle East as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt that was on a short-term deployment to the Middle East.

The deployments follow President Joe Biden’s commitment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about “new defensive US military deployments” to the region.

Austin “ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” the Pentagon said in a statement issued Friday.

Austin also ordered the deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East “reinforcing our defensive air support capability,” the statement said.

“Additionally, Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command regions,” according to the statement.

“The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense,” it continued.

This week’s assassinations of Hamas’ senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Fouad Shukur, a top Hezbollah commander, in Beirut, have raised concerns that an Iranian retaliation could spark a broad regional beyond Israel’s war with Hamas.

The new deployments announced Friday will serve as a deterrent to prevent a larger conflict and are also intended to assist Israel should Iran reprise last April’s missile barrage of hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles targeted at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Damascus, Syria, that killed a top Iranian military leader.

The overwhelming majority of those drones and missiles were shot down by a combination of Israeli air defense systems and U.S. fighter jets that had been deployed to the region ahead of a possible Iranian retaliation.

The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will provide a consistent carrier presence in the region that might not have been possible if the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group ended its short-term deployment to the region on time.

Currently deployed to the western Pacific, it’s unclear when the Lincoln would arrive in the Middle East to replace the Roosevelt, which is currently in the Gulf of Oman.

There are six U.S. Navy destroyers currently deployed to the Middle East region, and it’s possible that some of them could be moved through the Suez Canal into the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the moves ordered by Austin on Friday.

There are currently two other destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean that are part of a regular mission to provide ballistic missile defense capabilities in that region.

Also stationed in the eastern Mediterranean are the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship and two other amphibious ships that are carrying the 2,200 Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)

U.S. officials have said that the ships and the Marines aboard could be used to carry out an evacuation of U.S. personnel in the region should that become necessary.

Potential Trump VP contenders at Atlanta debate to spin his performance, make their case
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As former President Donald Trump and his team continue to tease his vice presidential pick, his potential VP contenders were gathering in Atlanta Thursday to support the former president around the debate and make a case that they’re the best choice to be his running mate.

Potential vice presidential candidates, including Sens. J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are among the dozens of surrogates the campaign is expected to have on the ground in Atlanta, including in the debate spin room aftereard and at a watch party the campaign is holding Thursday night, where loyal supporters and donors will gather.

Trump himself was scheduled to arrive in Atlanta later Thursday afternoon from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, and is feeling confident and ready, his senior campaign advisers told ABC News.

As Trump was set to take the debate stage later Thursday, his campaign is fundraising off his much-anticipated running mate selection, suggesting that person could be present at the debate.

“Do you want to see my Vice President at the debate? They could be there, but you’ll never know until I make the OFFICIAL VP ANNOUNCEMENT!” a Trump campaign fundraising email sent out to supporters Thursday morning said.

Trump for weeks has been saying that he’s likely to announce his vice presidential candidate around the Republican National Convention scheduled to take place next month, but Trump in recent days has been teasing the idea of his potential running mate joining him in Atlanta, telling his supporters at a retail campaign stop in Philadelphia last week that that his vice president will “most likely” be in attendance at the debate site.

In recent weeks, Trump has also been asking his donors at fundraisers who they want to see as his running mate and sending out fundraising emails to small-dollar donors asking the same question.

Those on the vice presidential shortlist — including Vance, Rubio and Burgum — were staying mostly quiet on the eve of the debate as they prepared to rally behind their Republican leader. Other Trump surrogates have been on a media tour, holding intimate campaign stops in Atlanta on Wednesday and making television appearances Thursday morning.

In a taped interview on “Fox and Friends,” South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott said he had told Trump “never forget the provocative racial past of Joe Biden,” when asked if he helped the former president in prepare for the debate.

“Donald Trump has done more for progress from a racial perspective economically than any president in my lifetime,” Scott continued. “He should focus on that.”

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, asked by CNN Thursday morning if he expects Trump to discuss looking forward as a country during the debate rather than focusing on the past, said the former president has been looking forward but added that he might still comment about the 2020 election and the hush money trial and verdict.

“If you’ve been on a trail with the president — I’ve been on a trail with him — if you listen to everything that he says, he’s been talking a lot, significantly, a lot about what’s going on in our country, inflation, the border, foreign policy, all the issues that really matter to the American people,” Donalds said.

Donalds and GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt made rounds of surrogate campaign stops in Atlanta on Wednesday to court black voters on behalf of Trump, stopping by a barbershop and local cigar lounge.

Trump called into the barbershop event earlier on Wednesday, touting his administration’s record, bashing CNN ahead of Thursday’s debate, and once again repeating his argument that he is gaining support with the Black community because of his indictments.

“Since that happened, the Black support, I think my representatives will tell you this, the Black support has gone through the roof and, I guess they equated to problems that they’ve had,” Trump said.

At the watch party Thursday night, where Trump is advertised to potentially make post-debate remarks, Burgum, Vance, Rubio, Donalds, Hunt as well as Rep. Elise Stefanik, former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Sen. Lindsey Graham are scheduled to attend as featured guests.

Nation's founders pushed against 'elected king' when framing presidential powers: Historians
GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have immunity for “official acts” goes against all of the principles the nation’s founders pushed for as they drew up the Constitution, historians and legal experts argued.

Fifteen constitutional historians, represented by the liberal non-profit policy institute the Brennan Center for Justice, filed a friend-of-the-court brief to the Supreme Court In April, challenging former President Donald Trump’s claims that current and former presidents enjoyed “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution.

“Advocates for the new Constitution sought to assure state ratifying conventions that the new President would not be an elected king,” the brief said.

Holly Brewer, an associate professor at the University of Maryland and the brief’s main author, told ABC News that historical writings from key figures, including Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and others as well as the records from the states as they ratified the Constitution explicitly show they were against “another runaway monarchy” after suffering under Great Britain’s King George III.

“It was remarkable. There were so many issues where the founders disagreed, but this was not one of them,” she said.

Brewer said the founders all looked at history in order to not repeat the same mistakes they thought had led to the absolute rule by king they opposed, holding to the concept that “no man is above the law.”

“The Framers came to the Philadelphia Convention of 1787 determined not to replicate the British monarchy they had defeated. They argued among themselves about the appropriate balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, and the specific powers attached to each. But at no point did they seek to endow the President with prerogatives that would make him an ‘elective King,'” the brief said, citing James Madison’s “Notes on the Constitutional Convention.”

Thomas Wolf, director of democracy initiatives at the Brennan Center who co-authored the brief, told ABC News that the anti-monarchal spirit among the founders was so strong that even those who pushed for a stronger executive branch, such as Hamilton, argued that a president could be prosecuted.

For example, during the convention, Hamilton argued for an elective executive to serve for a lifetime but only “during good behaviour” and be subject to prosecution and removal.

While the founders were debating the immunities for Congress, James Madison suggested a similar discussion for the president, however, no one else wanted to take up the discussion, Wolf said.

“He brought it to the floor and everyone decided they should go home instead,” he said.

Wolf and Brewer said the Constitution’s ratification among the states hung on the idea that the president could be held accountable for abuses and crimes.

“In advocating for ratification, the Founders sought to reassure the ratifying conventions that “Our President is not a King, nor is our Senate a house of Lords.” the brief said citing speeches in state conventions during the ratification process.

“At every state ratification convention, this was an issue and the states were reassured [the Constitution] would not result in another runaway monarchy,” Brewer said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor also invoked this idea in her dissent arguing that under the conservative majority’s ruling the president “is now a king above the law.”

“The Court effectively creates a law-free zone around the President, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the Founding,” she wrote.

Wolf said that the Supreme Court’s majority ignored fundamental and well-documented facts from the nation’s history in its ruling.

“The framers already considered granting criminal immunity and rejected it which means they concluded an energetic executive could still be considered for criminal prosecution,” he said.

Steve Bannon says he has no regrets as he heads to prison
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — On Monday, Steve Bannon will be behind bars in federal prison, but the ex-Trump White House adviser said Friday he’s feeling great and has no regrets about defying Congress to avoid talking about his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In fact, Bannon told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that he considers himself a “political prisoner” and that his four-month sentence will only make his influence grow.

“I’m a political prisoner … It won’t change me. It will not suppress my voice. My voice will not be suppressed when I’m there,” he told Karl.

Bannon is set to report to federal prison on Monday after the Supreme Court denied a request Friday to remain out of prison while he continues to appeal his contempt of Congress conviction.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022 after being found guilty of defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

After Bannon was sentenced, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols agreed to postpone the jail term while Bannon appealed the conviction. Last month the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and Nichols ordered Bannon on June 6 to report to prison on July 1.

Bannon told Karl he still has no regrets about defying the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena and is looking to appeal the court decision.

“If it took me going to prison to finally get the House to start to move, to start to delegitimize the illegitimate J6 committee, then, hey, guess what, my going to prison is worth it,” he said.

The January 6th committee was established by a House resolution that passed along party lines in 2021 by a vote of 222-190. Two Republicans, Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, joined Democrats in supporting the measure and later served on the committee.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.