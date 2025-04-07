US stock futures slide amid historic rout in foreign markets

Sawayasu Tsuji/Getty Images

(HONG KONG) — Key global stock markets tumbled upon opening on Monday as the world’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s tariffs campaign continued — and as U.S. futures signaled more turmoil for American markets.

In the U.S., Dow Jones futures were down about 1,200 points or 3.33% on Monday morning. S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures were down about 3.5%. A drop of 7% on the S&P 500 before 3:35pm ET will trigger a market-wide circuit breaker that will halt trading for 15 minutes.

Hong Kong leads Asian slide

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 9% shortly after the market opened on Monday, the steep decline triggering a circuit breaker that temporarily halted trading. Japan’s broader TOPIX index sank 8%.

In Taiwan, the Taiex lost 9.7%, while in Singapore the STI fell more than 8%.

South Korea’s KOSPI index fell more than 5.5% in Monday trading, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sliding more than 6% before recovering slightly.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 13.22% — its worst one-day performance since 1997 during the Asian Financial Crisis — with Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba and Baidu among the big losers.

On the mainland — where there are fewer international investors — the Shanghai Composite Index dropped more than 7%, despite being buoyed by state-owned investors known as the “National Team.”

India’s stock markets also struggled. The BSE’s Sensex dropped 5.19% while the broader Nifty tumbled 5%.

Asian markets collectively posted their worst day trading session since 2008.

Europe joins rout

European indexes followed suit on Monday morning.

The British FTSE 100 index fell 6% upon opening, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped more than 6%.

Germany’s DAX index fell 10%, France’s CAC lost 6.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slid 5.7%.

US braced for more losses

Investors are bracing for continued market turmoil on Monday in response to Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announced last week.

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump addressed the recent market turbulence and subsequent fears of an imminent recession.

“Now what’s going to happen with the market? I can’t tell you, but I can tell you, our country has gotten a lot stronger, and eventually it’ll be a country like no other, it’ll be the most dominant country economically in the world,” Trump said.

“I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible — we have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” the president added.

U.S. markets closed significantly down on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2,230 points, or 5.5%, while the S&P 500 plunged 6%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 5.8%. The decline put the Nasdaq into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen more than 20% from its recent peak.

The trading session on Friday marked the worst day for U.S. stocks since 2020. The second-worst day for U.S. stocks since 2020 happened on Thursday, a day earlier.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Karson Yiu, Zunaira Zaki, Max Zahn and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them.

The announcement put the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump, though a longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the Fed from direct political interference.

The decision to maintain the current level of interest rates pauses a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said on Wednesday that the central bank remains attentive to concerns centered on the potential for both a rise in unemployment and a surge of inflation. Inflation stands at a moderately elevated rate, while unemployment remains at a historically low level, the FOMC added.

Taken together, those two considerations — employment and inflation — make up the Fed’s “dual mandate.”

“The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” the FOMC said. 

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”

The Fed indicated last month that it would cut interest rates at a slower pace than it had previously forecast, however, pointing to a bout of resurgent inflation. That forecast sent stock prices plummeting, though markets have broadly recovered the losses.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

Several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell stated: “Not permitted under the law.”

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Last month, Powell said the central bank may proceed at a slower pace with future rate cuts, in part because it has now lowered interest rates a substantial amount.

Powell also said a recent resurgence of inflation influenced the Fed’s expectations, noting that some policymakers considered uncertainty tied to potential policy changes under Trump.

“It’s common-sense thinking that when the path is uncertain, you get a little slower,” Powell said. “It’s not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking around in a dark room full of furniture.”

Why you shouldn’t ‘go into debt’ to beat the tariffs, experts say
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. consumers are going on a tariff-induced shopping spree. From furniture, to appliances, to alcohol, Americans are rushing to buy before President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are felt at the checkout counter.

Economists say the tariffs are expected to increase prices for everyday items and many are now raising the likelihood that the economy will fall into a recession.

Auto sales surged 11.2% in March as car buyers flocked to dealerships to beat the 25% tariffs on all imported cars, which went into effect April 3.

Once Noel Peguero heard about the wider tariff announcements, he said he hit the stores. The 50-year old school worker from Queens, New York, says he spent about $3,500 this past week on car parts, gardening supplies and electronics, including a 40″ Hisense television and Macbook laptop for his son.

“Now is the time to buy,” he told ABC News, adding they were items he was planning to purchase anyway but decided to buy sooner rather than later to avoid any potential price increases.

While stocking up on some items now may make sense, experts caution consumers to buy only what they can afford and not go into debt to get ahead of the “tariff effect.”

“A lot of people are dealing with diminished savings and rising debt, so they may not be in a position to make a big purchase or put together a large stockpile,” Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, tells ABC News. “Take the long view. It might make more sense to drive your existing car for a bit longer or live with the old kitchen cabinets another year or two.”

With nearly all U.S. trading partners now subject to a 10% tariff and even higher “reciprocal tariffs” to come April 9 for about 60 trading partners that have a high trade deficit with the United States, some consumers worry that everyday items may soon not only be more expensive, but harder to find.

The mere thought conjures images of empty store shelves during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Americans were scrambling for everything from toilet paper to baking flour.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban added to those worries this week, posting on the social-media platform BlueSky that people should “buy lots of consumables” now before prices go up.

“From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory,” Cuban said. “Even if it’s made in the USA, they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs.”

Experts say they don’t anticipate any shortages.

“Of course, if everyone heeded [Cuban’s] advice, there probably would be some issues, but we’re not seeing evidence this is happening at scale,” Rossman said. “Thankfully the supply chain is in much better shape than it was during the pandemic.”

With the average American household carrying about $6,600 in debt, according to TransUnion, experts say it’s important to take a measured approach and consider your long-term financial situation and goals.

“I realize sometimes people need to carry debt for various reasons,” said Rossman, “but don’t make it worse by panic buying. Rushing to make a big purchase often doesn’t end well.”

Inflation cools in first full month of Trump term but egg prices soar
Noel Hendrickson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.8% in February compared to a year ago, easing slightly over the first full month under President Donald Trump and offering welcome news for markets roiled by a global trade war. Inflation cooled more than economists expected.

The major stock indexes climbed in early trading on Wednesday, minutes after the inflation report was released, but markets soon teetered amid an escalating trade war and recession concerns.

Speaking at the White House later in the morning, Trump touted the inflation report as “very good news.”

Price increases slowed from a 3% inflation rate recorded in January, though inflation remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, however, a closely watched symbol of price increases, soared 58.8% in February compared to a year ago, accelerating from the previous month. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The Justice Department opened an investigation into egg producers to learn if market practices have contributed to the price hikes, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prices dropped for tomatoes, cereal, cupcakes and cookies over the past year. Some grocery prices increased faster than the pace of overall inflation, however, including beef, biscuits and apples.

A rise in housing costs accounted for nearly half of the price increases last month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. A decline in the price of airline tickets and gasoline helped offset some of the increased costs, the agency said.

The inflation report arrived hours after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting near-immediate retaliatory duties from the European Union and marking the latest escalation of trade tensions.

Tariffs are widely expected to raise prices for consumers, since importers typically pass along a share of the added cost to shoppers.

The stock market has plunged since Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China last week, giving rise to warnings on Wall Street about a potential economic downturn. Within days, Trump delayed some of the tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The report on Wednesday may soften pressure on the Federal Reserve, which bears responsibility for keeping inflation under control.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week said the administration’s tariff plan would likely raise prices for U.S. shoppers and retailers.

The scale and duration of the tariffs remain unclear, but a portion of the taxes on imports will probably reach consumers, Powell told an economic forum in New York City last week.

“We’re at a stage where we’re still very uncertain about what will be tariffed, for how long, at what level,” Powell said. “But the likelihood is some of that will find its way. It will hit the exporters, the importers, the retailers and to some extent consumers.”

On multiple occasions in recent days, the White House declined to rule out a possible recession, saying the tariffs would require a “period of transition.”

A solid, albeit disappointing jobs report on Friday exacerbated concerns among some observers.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

A day later, Trump issued a one-month delay for tariffs on auto-related goods from Mexico and Canada. The carve-out expanded soon afterward with an additional one-month pause for goods from Mexico and Canada compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

On Tuesday, Trump announced plans to add another 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, bringing the total to 50%. The move came in response to threats made by Ontario to cut off electricity to parts of the U.S., Trump said.

Hours later, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a joint statement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on X announcing the suspension of the 25% surcharge on electricity sent to the U.S.

The tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and China are widely expected to increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

A key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said in February.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Soo Youn contributed to this report.

