US stocks climb, shrugging off China trade war and consumer fears

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, shrugging off new Chinese tariffs on American goods that intensified a trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 440 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 surged 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.6%.

Meanwhile, a selloff of 10-year Treasuries sent yields climbing to 4.46%. That figure neared a recent high attained hours before President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 90-day delay of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” for most U.S. trade partners.

A University of Michigan survey of shopper sentiment on Friday showed consumer attitudes fell more than expected in April, dropping to a level lower than any recorded during the Great Recession.

The market turmoil Friday morning came after China issued a 125% U.S. tariff, though Beijing said it would not increase tariffs further. The move came in response to a 145% tariff on Chinese goods announced by Trump earlier this week.

Larry Fink, the CEO of financial firm BlackRock, which manages about $11.5 trillion in assets, warned that the U.S. economy is poised for a downturn.

“I think we’re very close, if not in, a recession now,” Fink told CNBC.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump signaled confidence.

“We are doing really well on our TARIFF POLICY. Very exciting for America, and the World!!! It is moving along quickly,” Trump said on Truth Social.

U.S. markets closed Thursday with notable losses, a reversal from the enthusiasm unleashed by Trump’s Wednesday decision to pause some tariffs.

Several Asian stock markets slid back into the red on Friday morning, reversing gains made on Thursday amid continued uncertainty as to whether nations would be able to secure deals with Trump to avoid long-term tariffs — and as China announced new retaliatory tariffs on American goods. 

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 3.8% and Japan’s broader TOPIX index fell 3.5%. In South Korea, the KOSPI dropped nearly 1% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.95%.

In China, markets fluctuated as investors responded to the White House clarifying that the level of tariffs on Chinese goods is now 145% — not 125% as previously believed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 2%, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.6% and Shenzen’s Component Index rose 1.2%, with investors buoyed by Beijing’s announcement of stimulus measures to bolster the economy against the escalating American tariffs.

Other prominent Asia indices in the green on Friday included Taiwan’s Taiex index up 2.7% and India’s NIFTY 50 up 1.9%.

European markets appeared hesitant upon opening and slipped after China announced it would increase tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% from Saturday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.2%, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.16% and Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.03%.

On Thursday, Trump again hinted at the resumption of his sweeping tariffs.

“If we can’t make the deal we want to make or we have to make or that’s, you know, good for both parties — it’s got to be good for both parties — then we go back to where we were,” Trump said.

When asked if he would extend the 90-day pause, the president responded, “We’ll have to see what happens at the time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US stocks drop amid fresh tariffs on Canada, recession fears
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, extending losses suffered a day earlier amid a fresh round of tariffs on Canada and concern about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 515 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.4%.

The Tuesday selloff extended a days-long market decline touched off by U.S. tariffs imposed last week on Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were delayed.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced retaliatory measures on Canada after they slapped a 25% tariff on electricity sent to the U.S., saying that he is imposing an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, bringing those tariffs to 50%.

The move escalated a global trade war that intensified a day earlier, when China slapped retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., deepening trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 4%, recording its worst day of trading since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each dropped more than 2% on Monday.

The market drawdown on Monday extended losses last week. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview recorded on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Tuesday morning to release a report on how many jobs are open in the economy, which could provide another clue about the strength of economy amid the new recession concerns. An inflation report is expected Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stock market futures slip ahead of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stock markets struggled into Wednesday morning as it became clear that President Donald Trump intended to announce a slew of tariffs on America’s trading partners, with the White House preparing to mark what it is calling “Liberation Day.”

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both posted their first quarterly losses since 2022 this week as investors prepared for the new measures and economists warned of the possibility of a recession — with major potential knock-on effects for other economies around the globe.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures were all slipping on Wednesday morning, with Dow Jones futures down by about 100 points.

Trump is set to make his tariff announcement in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday after the stock market closes.

Abroad, the British FTSE 100 index dropped by more than 0.6% on Wednesday morning, with Germany’s DAX index down by 1.2%. The French CAC 40 index was down more than 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose nearly 0.3%, but South Korea’s KOSPI index dropped by more than 0.6%.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones ended at 41,989.96 down 0.03%. The S&P 500 ended at 5,633.07 up 0.38% and the NASDAQ ended at 17,449.89 up 0.87%.

Automakers and pharmaceutical companies have reportedly been lobbying the Trump administration for carve outs and a phase-in approach for the promised tariffs.

World leaders have threatened a response while pressing the White House for clarity.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tesla board members, executive sell off over 0 million of stock in recent weeks
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As Tesla stock has fallen in recent weeks, members of the board and an executive at Elon Musk’s company have been selling off millions of dollars in stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Together, four top officers at the company have offloaded over $100 million in shares since early February.

Last week, longtime Musk ally James Murdoch — the estranged son of Fox boss Rupert Murdoch and a board member since 2017 — became the latest to do so, exercising a stock option and selling shares worth approximately $13 million, according to an SEC filing. The sale took place on March 10, coinciding with the stock’s largest single-day decline in five years.

According to one filing, the shares were sold “to cover the exercise price relating to the exercise of stock options to purchase 531,787 shares, which are scheduled to expire in 2025.”

Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, who also sits on the board, unloaded 75,000 shares worth approximately $27 million last month, according to a filing.

The chairman of the board, Robyn Denholm, has offloaded more than $75 million dollars worth of shares in two transactions in the past five weeks, federal filings show. The selloffs made by Denholm came as part of a predetermined sales plan.

A number of board members and executives made similar moves in November and December. But the recent sales come at a tumultuous time for Tesla, with the stock falling nearly 50% from a peak in mid-December. The company’s shares have suffered most of those losses since President Donald Trump took office and Musk began his controversial governmental cost-cutting efforts as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

“Whenever insiders, including directors, are selling shares, it’s not a positive signal,” Jay Ritter, a professor of finance at the University of Florida, told ABC News.

However, Ritter added, an exception applies to the predetermined sales plan adopted by Denholm in July 2024, which marks a routine effort to avoid the perception an officer unloaded shares based on inside information.

“Filing a plan months ago to sell some of those shares over time is common,” Ritter said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Seth Goldstein, an analyst at research firm Morningstar who studies the electric vehicle industry, said some of the stock sales may owe to personal financial choices made by individual officers.

“While a sale doesn’t necessarily mean an executive or board member feels negatively about a company’s outlook, it could mean they think the stock is at a fair price or even overvalued,” Goldstein said.

The share selloffs made by board members and executives totaled about $118 million, but the transactions often came after the individuals exercised stock options, the costs of which totaled about $16 million. The officers ended up with a profit of just over $100 million.

ABC News previously reported on concerns from shareholders and pension funds, some of whom have called on Musk to turn his attention back from slashing government spending to running his car company.

Tesla Chief Financial officer Vaibhav Taneja also sold off shares totaling more than $5 million over recent weeks. Some of those transactions came as part of predetermined sales plans, but a transaction earlier this month did not stem from a scheduled sale.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.