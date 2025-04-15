US stocks close down slightly amid tariff uncertainty
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed down slightly on Tuesday as investors weathered ongoing uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 156 points, or 0.3%, at the close of trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.05%.
The U.S. has received about 15 proposals for trade agreements, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday. Trump issued a 90-day pause of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” last week, saying he plans to negotiate trade agreements with roughly 75 countries targeted by the levies.
The remarks from Leavitt came a day after Trump signaled a willingness to ease auto tariffs, while saying he plans to impose new tariffs on computer chips and pharmaceuticals
Trump’s administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.
Trump on Monday also indicated a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to “help some of the car companies” in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.
The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.
Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.
Germany’s DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.
South Korea’s KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.
Markets in China, where Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.
ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday he expects President Donald Trump’s tariff policy will hike prices and slow economic growth, while noting that key indicators “still show a solid economy.”
Policy changes implemented by the White House have contributed to a “highly uncertain outlook,” Powell said, making the remarks as stocks plummeted amid an escalating global trade war.
Despite the murky outlook, Powell said Trump’s tariffs would likely increase consumer prices.
“While tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation, it’s also possible the effects will be more persistent,” Powell told the audience at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference in Washington, D.C.
Minutes before Powell was set to speak, Trump sharply criticized the Fed chair, calling on him to reduce interest rates.
“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also claimed without evidence that political considerations have played a role in Powell’s decision-making on interest-rate policy.
On Friday, Powell declined to directly respond to Trump. Still, Powell strongly rebuked any concern about his political independence.
“I don’t respond to political remarks,” Powell said, adding that it would be inappropriate for the central bank to comment on U.S. trade policy.
“We try to stay as far as we can from the political process,” Powell said. “That’s what people expect from us.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(MADISON, WI) — Just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s effort to block Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks on Sunday night, the billionaire took the stage at a town hall in Green Bay and gave away two $1 million checks to attendees in his latest effort to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel.
Urging the crowd to back Schimel, Musk cast Tuesday as “a vote for which party controls the House of Representatives” and implied “the future of civilization” is at stake.
One of the recipients of a large, showy check, Nicholas Jacobs, is the chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s order came just minutes before the event was set to start.
Notably, the court also rejected a bid from Musk’s lawyers to ask two justices, who had campaigned for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford, to recuse themselves.
The ruling came after an appeals court on Saturday denied Kaul’s emergency motion to stop the giveaway from taking place.
Kaul wrote in his initial filing on Friday that he was asking for emergency relief to stop Musk and America PAC “from further promoting a million-dollar giveaway to attendees of a planned event on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and prohibiting Respondents from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote.”
However, the judge assigned to the case, the Honorable Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt, refused to hear the lawsuit before Sunday’s Green Bay rally with Musk — prompting Kaul’s emergency motion asking a Court of Appeals to take action.
After that emergency motion was rejected, Kaul appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in on Sunday.
Lawyers for Elon Musk and America PAC then filed motions for the recusal of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Frank Dallet and Jill J. Karofsky.
They argued that because Dallet and Karofsky campaigned for Crawford, and Crawford has been critical of Musk, “to avoid any potential perceptions of bias and manifestations of possible bias, Justices Dallet and Karofsky should decline to participate in consideration of this matter.”
The lawyers also framed the planned Sunday night giveaways as “spokesperson agreements” for spokespeople for the PAC.
In the initial lawsuit, shared by Kaul’s office, Kaul argued that “Musk’s announcement of his intention to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors who attend his event on Sunday night, specifically conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming April 3, 2025, Wisconsin Supreme Court election, is a blatant attempt to violate” state law, which “forbids anyone from offering or promising to give anything of value to an elector in order to induce the elector to go to the polls, vote or refrain from voting, or vote for a particular person.”
The suit asked for a restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from any further promotion of the million-dollar gifts to attendees of the planned Sunday March 30, 2025,” as well as a temporary restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote,” and injunctive relief to “restrain and prohibit all actions by Defendants taken in furtherance of a planned violation” of the state law.
In addition to presenting the checks on Sunday night, Musk said his PAC is launching a “Block Captain” program ahead of the election on Tuesday, where participants will make $20 for each picture they post of someone with a Schimel sign and a thumbs up outside of their home.
So far, two political groups aligned with Musk — America PAC and Building America’s Future — have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Schimel for the open seat.
The world’s richest man has used cash giveaways in the past, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes offered to voters in swing states during last year’s election cycle as part of an effort to boost President Donald Trump’s chances of winning in those states.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court election, on Tuesday, has generally become the center of a political firestorm, and has become the most expensive state supreme court race in American history, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.
(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Harvard University on Monday announced that tuition will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less starting in the 2025-26 academic year.
“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” Harvard University President Alan M. Garber said in statement.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.