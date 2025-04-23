US stocks rally as Trump signals thaw in trade war, Tesla shares soar

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks rallied in early trading on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump said tariffs on China would “come down substantially.”

Trump also appeared to soften previous attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying late Tuesday he has “no intention” of firing top central banker Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 625 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla surged 6.5% in the first trading since CEO Elon Musk said his time devoted to the Department of Government Efficiency would “drop significantly” next month, paving the way for his return to the company. Still, Tesla shares have fallen by nearly half since a December peak.

Musk described his work at DOGE as necessary, but he said that “working for the government to get the financial house in order is mostly done.”

The uptick also took hold at the other so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech giants, which drove much of the gains in the S&P 500 over recent years.

Facebook parent Meta climbed 5%, while chipmaker Nvidia also increased 5%.

Earlier this month, Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese goods to a total of 145%, prompting China to respond with 125% levies on U.S. products.

The tit-for-tat measures escalated a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, but the White House this week appeared to signal a desire to ease the tensions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly told a group of investors on Tuesday that “over the very near future, there will be a de-escalation” of the trade war with China. Bloomberg News first reported the remarks.

Bessent’s comments, which came at a private JPMorgan event, sent stocks climbing on Tuesday afternoon. Trump echoed the sentiment hours later.

“145% is very high and it won’t be that high,” Trump told reporters at the White House late Tuesday. “It won’t be anywhere near that high. It’ll come down substantially. But it won’t be zero.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

US stocks little changed amid tariff uncertainty
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to ease some tariffs but also impose new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 52 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.05%.

Trump’s administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.

Trump on Monday also signaled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to “help some of the car companies” in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany’s DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

South Korea’s KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Black Monday to the COVID crash: Worst days in the history of the US stock market
(NEW YORK) — As the world reels from tariffs instituted by the Trump administration, stock markets are widely in decline.

On Friday, U.S. stock saw the worst decline since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. But the declines last week did not rank among the worst crashes in the history of the U.S. stock markets.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, “I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible — we have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”

Here are the worst declines in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average by percentage:

5.) March 12, 2020 (-2,352.60, -9.99%)

Four days before the worst COVID-related drop in stocks, the Dow slid 9.99%. Blue chip stocks also dropped 7.79% — the 14th-worst all-time — on March 9, the first day of the COVID-induced drops.

4.) Oct. 29, 1929 (-30.57, -11.73%)

The stock market crash of October 1929 signaled the end of the “Roaring Twenties” and the beginning of the Great Depression. This was the second day of the big drop, known as “Black Tuesday,” which began one day earlier and occupies the next spot on this list.

3.) Oct. 28, 1929 (-38.33, -12.82%)

The first Black Monday in the history of the Dow Jones, investors’ fortunes were wiped out in a major wake-up call for people who thought the the good times would last forever.

2.) March 16, 2020 (-2,997.10, -12.93%)

Many Americans can recall the crash that happened as the world was shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide shutdowns and disruptions to the global supply chain caused investors to bail.

1.) Oct. 19, 1987 (-508, -22.61%)

Black Monday, or the first contemporary global financial crisis according to the Federal Reserve, followed seven months of explosive growth on Wall Street. Stocks had climbed 44% over those months, according to the Fed, before the U.S. announced a larger-than-expected trade deficit. After moderate losses in the week before, the global markets tanked and Monday opened to panic from U.S. investors as well.

Note: The Dow Jones officially considers Dec. 12, 1914, the worst day in trading history, but economists agree 1987’s Black Monday was the worst. The stock market closed in July 1914 due to the start of World War I, and wouldn’t open again until Dec. 12, 1914. Even then, it was on a limited basis, with the official return to full trading on April 1, 1915. Technically, the Dow actually went up on Dec. 12, 1914, but a retroactive correction makes it look like it went down.

Stock markets slide as Trump’s new China tariffs go into effect
(TAIWAN) — Asian stocks plunged during Wednesday’s trading session after President Donald Trump’s latest batch of sanctions on China came into force, helping wipe off Tuesday’s limited gains and compounding a turbulent week for the world’s key indexes.

Trump’s new measures increased the cumulative rate of tariffs on Chinese goods to 104% — a move met with more condemnation in Beijing, where officials warned that China is ready to fight an extended trade war if forced to do so.

The latest tariffs came into force with key Asian markets already open. In Japan, the Nikkei index dropped more than 5% in response, while the broader TOPIX index slipped 4.6%. The Nikkei closed down 3.93% and the TOPIX down 3.4%.

Stocks in Taiwan fell more than 5.7%, Singapore’s STI index slipped 2.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI index lost 1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.8% and India’s NIFTY 50 dropped 0.4%.

In China, Hong Kong’s Hang Sen index slipped 0.4%. Shanghai’s SSE Shanghai Composite Index — which has fewer international investors and is buoyed by the state-owned investors known as the “National Team” — posted gains of 1.1% despite the new tariffs. Shenzhen’s SE Composite rose 2.2%.

In Europe, key indices dropped on opening.

The British FTSE 100 dropped by 2.2%, Germany’s Dax index dropped 2.3%, France’s CAC 40 fell by 2.4% and Spain’s Ibex index was down 2%. The pan-European STOXX index was down 2.6%.

U.S. stock market futures indicated continued uncertainty, despite the White House touting possible deals with as many as 70 nations seeking to avoid the impact of Trump’s tariff campaign.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.01% as of Wednesday morning, with S&P 500 futures down 0.02% and Nasdaq futures up 0.26%.

United States stocks closed lower on Tuesday, marking a major reversal from a rally that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 320 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, putting the index on the brink of a bear market, a term that indicates a 20% drop from a previous peak.

The move lower on Tuesday resumed a selloff that stretches back to Trump’s tariff announcement last week. Since then, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen more than 12%.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

