US strikes ‘took out’ multiple Houthi leaders: National security adviser Mike Waltz

The U.S. airstrikes that bombarded Yemen on Saturday targeted and “took out” multiple leaders of the Iranian-backed Houthis, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Waltz argued to co-anchor Martha Raddatz that these latest strikes differ from the countless strikes the Biden administration launched against the rebel group, which the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

“These were not kind of pinprick, back and forth — what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks,” Waltz said. “This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible.”

Waltz accused Iran of helping the Houthis attack U.S. warships and global commerce. Some 70% of global commerce is now diverting around South Africa to avoid the Houthis, resulting in higher shipping costs and supply chain issues, Waltz said.

“President Trump has found it unacceptable. What we inherited was — was a terrible situation, and this is one of what will be a sustained effort to right that wrong and to reopen global commerce,” Waltz said.

A source told ABC News Saturday that the strikes are not expected to be a single day event. On social media, President Donald Trump warned the Houthis that if their attacks do not stop, “HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!”

Trump also issued a warning to Iran, calling on the Islamic Republic to stop supporting the Houthis, and adding: “Do NOT threaten the American People, their President… or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Here are highlights from Waltz’s interview:

On the potential for U.S. military action against Iran

“Well, all actions are always on the table with the president. But Iran needs to hear him loud and clear. It is completely unacceptable and it will be stopped. The level of support that they’ve been providing the Houthis, just like they have Hezbollah, just like they have the militias in Iraq, Hamas and others. The difference here is the Houthis have incredibly sophisticated air defenses, and they also have anti-shipping cruise missiles, drones, sea skimming types of attack drones and other ballistic missiles even. They’ve launched dozens of attacks on multiple war ships, dozens of attacks, over 175 on global commerce, sank multiple ships. … We will hold not only the Houthis accountable, but we’re going to hold Iran, their backers, accountable as well. And if that means they’re targeting ships that they have put in to — to help their Iranian trainers, IRGC and others, that intelligence, other things that they have put in to help the Houthis attack the global economy, those — those targets will be on the table, too.”

On Trump urging Iran to engage in nuclear talks

“What the president has completely — has repeatedly said is that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. All options are on the table to ensure it does not have one. And that’s all aspects of Iran’s program. That’s the missiles, the weaponization, the enrichment. They can either hand it over and give it up in a way that is verifiable, or they can face a whole series of other consequences. But, either way, we cannot have a world with the ayatollahs with their finger on the nuclear button. We cannot have a situation that would result in an arms race across the Middle East in terms of nuclear proliferation. … Iran has been offered a way out of this to make sure that we don’t have a world that can be threatened by a radical regime, not only our ally Israel, but the entire world that would be threated with a – with – by a radical regime that could destroy, not only Israel, but its neighbors, and have the capability to hit the United States.”

On efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine

“A fundamental aspect of the approach here from President Trump is that, you know, this has to be permanent. That’s what we continue to hear from the Ukrainians, that, you know, we cannot have a situation where this continues to break down. At the same time, we are engaging with the Russians. What we heard from President Putin was that he will absolutely consider a ceasefire. There are some other thing that he would like to see that President Trump’s national security team has — is considering over the coming days. So, this back and forth diplomacy is — is ongoing.”

On whether Ukraine will have to cede territory to Russia

“We have to ask ourselves, is it in our national interest? Is it realistic? We’ve talked to the Europeans about this, and the Ukrainians. Are we going to drive every Russian off of every inch of Ukrainian soil, including Crimea And what the strategy of the Biden administration was, was, as long as it takes, as much as it takes, no matter what the timeline is, which is essentially endless warfare, in an environment that we are literally losing hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of months. And could escalate into World War III. … We can talk about what’s right and wrong. And we also have to talk about the reality of the situation on the ground. And that’s what we are doing through diplomacy, through shuttle diplomacy, through proximity talks.”

“Pizzagate” gunman dies in officer-involved shooting in North Carolina
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The man who in 2016 showed up to a popular pizza restaurant with a gun, claiming there were children being trafficked in the basement, died in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to authorities.

Edgar Maddison Welch was armed when he tried to take action against “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory that spread during the election cycle of 2016.

It falsely claimed that the New York City Police Department had discovered a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington, D.C. The conspiracy theory falsely claimed that the criminal ring was run by operatives from within the Democrat Party.

Welch fired three shots at the restaurant in an effort to “self investigate” the ring, which didn’t exist. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

An officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing that it belonged to Welch, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the statement said.

“A vehicle stop was made by the officer and during his interaction with the driver, the officer recognized the front seat passenger as the person with the outstanding warrant for arrest,” according to the KPD.

“The officer who initiated the traffic stop approached the passenger side of the vehicle and opened the front passenger’s door to arrest the individual,” according to Kannapolis Chief of Police Terry Spry.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Welch was armed. Officers called for him to drop his gun, but he “failed to comply,” according to the statement.

“When he opened the door, the front seat passenger pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it in the direction of the officer,” he said in the statement, referring to Welch by his position within the vehicle.

“That officer and a second officer who was standing at the rear passenger side of the Yukon gave commands for the passenger to drop the gun,” Spry said.

His statement continued: “After the passenger failed to comply with their repeated requests, both officers fired their duty weapon at the passenger, striking him.”

Welch died two days later at a nearby hospital, Spry said.

The incident is being investigated by an outside police agency to determine if there was any wrongdoing.

ABC News’ Rick Klein contributed to this report.

ICE arrests over 32,000 migrants in US illegally in 1st 50 days
Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested over 32,000 migrants who are living in the United States without legal status since Jan. 21, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

‘Nothing is off limits’: Public school communities brace for ICE raids
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Latino and immigrant lawmakers are sounding the alarm as their school districts brace for deportations in the second Trump administration.

“Think about that — that nothing is off limits, that raids could go and happen in our public schools,” New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez said. “You know, that is the point: cruelty. You got to be heartless to say publicly that we are going to send ICE to our schools — heartless.”

In its first press conference of the 119th Congress, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus condemned President Donald Trump’s immigration executive orders and the Department of Homeland Security revoking long-standing restrictions that thwarted Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting raids on schools and other sensitive areas.

“[Trump] says he’s targeting criminals, but he just removed the restrictions that stopped ICE from conducting raids on schools, on hospitals and in churches,” Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said at the more-than-hourlong presser. “I would ask you who he believes among those kids is a criminal sitting in a first grade class. Who are the criminals that he’s going after in the Catholic Church, in the Presbyterian Church, in the nondenominational churches? Who are those criminals?”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said that to curb the “invasion” at the border, the policy is needed to “return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis.”

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murders and rapists — who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” Huffman wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

ABC News contributor John Cohen said he’s worked in law enforcement and homeland security for over four decades and has not seen any intelligence or evidence to support that the majority of persons crossing the southern border are murderers, rapist, gang members or terrorists or that they are hiding in churches and schools.

According to education experts such as Immschools founder Viridiana Carrizales, whose organization partners with school districts to create more welcoming and safe schools for immigrant K-12 students, Trump’s large-scale operation is worrying some families who dealt with the “real fear” of deportations during Trump’s first term.

“They know that this has happened in the past,” Carrizales told ABC News.

“It could maybe pose a threat and become even more real, or even more heightened or intense, than what they [undocumented families] experienced in 2017,” she said.

The debate over immigration is now finding its way inside the classroom, especially in border states nationwide, for these lawmakers and their undocumented constituents.

In California, the San Diego and Fresno unified school districts, the state’s second and third largest districts, are actively sharing immigration support and resources so that its families know their rights.

During a board meeting on the district’s recommitment to being a welcoming environment, Fabiola Bagula, interim superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, said students have to be met with “unwavering care” during uncertain times.

“You can hold the need for having some sort of radical immigration reform, but you also need to uphold the safety of each student that enters our buildings,” Bagula said.

California Rep. Juan Vargas, a Democrat, slammed DHS and Republicans for their stance on immigration.

“Schools, places of worship, and hospitals provide essential services to all,” Vargas posted on X. “They should not be sites of immigration enforcement.”

Immigrant sanctuary cities are also having to address the threat of ICE showing up at schools. New York City Public Schools on Friday circulated resources for what to do if ICE officers show up at schools. It is also holding a “Know Their Rights” town hall next week.

Texas lawmakers aim to prevent ICE raids from disrupting schools, too.

“Just because ICE comes knocking on the door doesn’t mean you have to open it,” Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia said.

Garcia told ABC News she is holding a “Know Your Rights” workshop on Capitol Hill next week with representatives from the Houston Independent School District.

“We’ve embarked on an education campaign to make sure that the school districts know what they should or shouldn’t do,” Garcia said. “I don’t know what they’re [DHS] going to do with them, but just because they’re going to send them to school doesn’t mean school stops. So I think there’s some do’s and don’ts, there’s some rights and responsibilities. And what’s important is an education campaign, and that’s what we’re doing now.”

The deportation plans exacerbated Texas educator and DACA recipient Karen Reyes’ and her students’ anxieties.

“I sometimes find myself thinking ‘Will my family experience this? Will my students? How will I explain what deportation is if it impacts someone in my classroom?'” Reyes said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The National Parents Union also condemned the announcement allowing law enforcement to make arrests at schools.

“Law abiding individuals and their families should be treated humanely and with dignity,” the union wrote in a statement. “The decision to go after families in safe places sends a disgraceful message that threatens to emotionally scar young children whose families may be deported and other young children caught up in the crossfire.”

Meanwhile, Washington Rep. Emily Randall is working with school districts to confront the challenges ahead.

“This is only making students feel less safe in their classrooms and families less safe sending their kids to school,” she said. “Now that schools are no longer safe, folks are even more concerned, so we are having some of those conversations [with school leaders].”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.