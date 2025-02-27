US support ‘crucial,’ Zelenskyy says amid mineral deal negotiations

US support ‘crucial,’ Zelenskyy says amid mineral deal negotiations
Bucket-wheel excavators mine rare earth materials on Feb. 25, 2025 in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine/Libkos/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukraine is “preparing for negotiations” with the U.S. regarding security guarantees and “crucial” aid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, with the Ukrainian leader expected to travel to Washington, D.C. on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump and sign a minerals deal.

Kyiv is maneuvering to win a U.S. security agreement as part of the proposed minerals deal, a “preliminary framework” of which Ukraine has been working on, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

But Trump said he would not offer any security guarantees to Ukraine “beyond very much,” as part of any agreement. “We’re going to have Europe do that,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

In a video statement posted to the presidential website on Wednesday evening, Zelenskyy said his team is “working to ensure that Ukrainian positions are protected under any circumstances.”

“And this is one of the key conditions for the diplomacy we need — for the right diplomacy that will guarantee peace for Ukraine,” he added.

The president said there “was a lot of international work” on Wednesday. “Our teams are working with the United States, we are preparing for negotiations as early as this Friday. The agreement with America. Support for our state and people.”

“Guarantees of peace and security — this is the key to ensuring that Russia will no longer destroy the lives of other nations,” Zelenskyy said. “I will meet with President Trump. For me and for all of us in the world, it is crucial that America’s assistance is not stopped. Strength is essential on the path to peace.”

Trump said Wednesday that he expects to sign the minerals deal with Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, adding that his administration is “happy” with the deal. Trump has framed the agreement as a means to recoup American wartime aid to Ukraine.

The countries agreed to a deal relating to critical minerals and other resources, a senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.

Details of the deal appear to suggest Kyiv has succeeded in significantly improving the terms, perhaps staring down some of the Trump administration’s more onerous demands.

The $500 billion demanded by Trump no longer features in the deal, and the fund that Ukraine will pay into is also no longer going to be 100% U.S.-owned, according to the full text of the agreement obtained by ABC News.

Ukraine agreed to contribute 50% of all revenue from its natural resources to a fund jointly owned by Ukraine and the U.S., according to the deal.

The natural resource assets include those directly or indirectly owned by the Ukrainian government and are defined as “deposits of minerals, hydrocarbons, oil, natural gas and other extractable materials, and other infrastructure relevant to natural resource assets (such as liquified natural gas terminals and port infrastructure).”

Zelenskyy, though, warned that any deal will not be viable without U.S. security backing.

“Without future security guarantees, we will not have a real ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said. “And if we don’t have it, nothing will work. Nothing will work.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell, Hannah Demissie, Rachel Scott and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Syria live updates: US embassy says situation ‘volatile,’ urges citizens to leave
Syria live updates: US embassy says situation ‘volatile,’ urges citizens to leave
Ugur Yildirim/ dia images via Getty Images

(DAMASCUS, SYRIA) — Rebel forces in Syria are building a transitional government after toppling the regime of President Bashar Assad in a lightning-quick advance across the country.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.

Gaza death toll passes 45,000, officials say

A series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza over the weekend and into Monday morning pushed the total death toll in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023, to more than 45,000 people, according to data from the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Per ministry figures, more than 2% of Gaza’s total pre-war residents of 2.23 million people have been killed in 14 months of conflict with Israel.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

Israel has ‘no interest’ in Syria conflict, Netanyahu says as strikes continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his nation has no interest in conflict with the incoming Syrian government, though indicated that Israeli airstrikes and occupation of Syrian territory will continue.

“We have no interest in a conflict with Syria,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “We will determine Israeli policy regarding Syria according to the reality on the ground.”

“I recall that for decades Syria was an active enemy state toward Israel,” he said. “It has attacked us repeatedly.”

Speaking of former President Bashar Assad’s close ties with Iran and its proxies, Netanyahu continued, “It allowed others to attack us from its territory. It allowed Iran to arm Hezbollah through its territory.”

The prime minister issued the statement after another night of heavy airstrikes across Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday there have been around 473 Israeli airstrikes on the country since Assad’s fall on Dec. 8.

“Over the course of several days, we have destroyed the capabilities that the Assad regime took decades to build,” Netanyahu said. “We have also struck the weapons supply routes through Syria to Hezbollah.”

Netanyahu said he and Defense Minister Israel Katz had instructed the Israel Defense Forces “to thwart the potential threats from Syria and prevent terrorist elements from taking control close to our border,” a reference to Israeli occupation of a buffer zone between the two nations established in a 1974 peace deal.

“We are committed to preventing the rearming of Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said. “This is a prolonged test for Israel, which we must meet, and which we will meet. I unequivocally declare to Hezbollah and to Iran: In order to prevent you from attacking us, we will continue to take action against you as necessary, in every arena and at all times.”

Over the weekend, Netanyahu’s government also approved a plan to double the territory of the Golan Heights, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967 but is still recognized as Syrian territory by the vast majority of the international community.

“We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom and settle in it,” Netanyahu said.

Israel unilaterally annexed the strategic area — which overlooks Damascus from the southwest — in 1981. The U.S. recognized Israeli sovereignty over the region in 2019.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

US embassy tells Americans to leave ‘volatile’ Syria

The U.S. Embassy in Damascus — which suspended operations in 2012 — said in a Monday post to X that the “security situation in Syria continues to be volatile and unpredictable with armed conflict and terrorism throughout the country.”

U.S. citizens, it said, “should depart Syria if possible. U.S. citizens who are unable to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods.”

U.S. officials have said they are in touch with the most prominent rebel groups now building a transition government after toppling former president Bashar Assad’s regime, but the eventual shape of U.S.-Syrian relations remains unclear.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — the most prominent of the rebel groupings — has roots in al-Qaeda and is still listed as a terrorist organization in the U.S. and European Union. Its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, is still the subject of a $10 million U.S. bounty.

The U.S. government “is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Syria,” the embassy said. “U.S. citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance to depart should contact the U.S. Embassy in the country they plan to enter.”

The embassy urged citizens in Syria to be “prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate” and to ensure access to all required travel documents.

Netanyahu says he spoke with Trump on Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night released a video in Hebrew addressing Israel’s actions in Syria. He says he discussed this with President-Elect Trump “last night.” He called it a “very friendly, very warm and very important conversation,” and said they spoke about “the need to complete Israel’s victory,” as well as freeing the hostages in Gaza.

On Syria, Netanyahu said he has instructed the Israel Defense Forces “to thwart potential threats from Syria, and to prevent terrorist elements from taking over near our border.” He also said the IDF’s airstrikes in Syria have destroyed “capabilities that the Assad regime had built over decades,” as well as the “arms supply routes from Syria to Hezbollah.”

Netanyahu said Israel has “no interest in confronting Syria” but also said Israel will continue to act to stop Hezbollah from rearming “as much as necessary, in every arena and at any time.”

-ABC News’ Bruno Nota

US aircraft carrier strike group enters Middle East

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, according to U.S. Central Command.

The move from the Mediterranean was planned before the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, a U.S. official told ABC News.

The Truman replaces the USS Abraham Lincoln, which left the region last month.

-ABC News’ Matt Seyler

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

World leaders mourn Jimmy Carter, celebrate ‘noble’ legacy
World leaders mourn Jimmy Carter, celebrate ‘noble’ legacy
Bettmann via Getty Images

(LONDON) — World leaders have offered their condolences after the death of former President Jimmy Carter at the age of 100.

Carter died in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon, the Carter Center wrote in a post to X. President Joe Biden led the tributes, saying that “America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.”

Leaders abroad were quick to offer their own tributes.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Carter’s legacy “is one of compassion, kindness, empathy and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me.”

“My deepest condolences to the Carter family, his many loved ones and the American people who are mourning a former president and a lifelong humanitarian,” Trudeau added. “May his selfless service continue to inspire us all for years to come.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a post to X that, above all, Carter “was a lover of democracy and a defender of peace.”

Lula recalled Carter’s pressure on the military dictatorship in Brazil in the 1970s to release political prisoners. “Later, as a former president, he continued to campaign for the promotion of human rights, peace and the eradication of diseases in Africa and Latin America,” the president added.

“Carter achieved the feat of having a job as a former president, over the decades, that was as important or even more important than his term in the White House,” Lula wrote.

A slew of tributes also came from leaders in Europe. Several alluded to one of Carter’s landmark foreign policy achievements in brokering the Camp David Accords in 1978, which led to the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty the following year.

“Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “very sorry to hear of President Carter’s passing. I pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

King Charles III expressed “great sadness” at the news. “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote, “We join our American friends in mourning the loss of their former President Jimmy Carter. The U.S. has lost a committed fighter for democracy. The world has lost a great mediator for peace in the Middle East and for human rights.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Carter’s continued advocacy for democracy and human rights even towards the end of his life.

“He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“We deeply appreciate his steadfast commitment to Christian faith and democratic values, as well as his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” he added.

“He devoted his life to promoting peace in the world and defending human rights. Today, let us remember: peace matters, and the world must remain united in standing against those who threaten these values.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Carter “served his country with honor — and humanity, with compassion. His work advanced peace, health and democracy worldwide.”

“He will be remembered for his moral leadership,” she added. “May his noble legacy live on.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pope hospitalized for ‘necessary tests’ as bronchitis treatment continues
Pope hospitalized for ‘necessary tests’ as bronchitis treatment continues

(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis is being admitted to hospital on Friday for “necessary tests” and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

“This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting [his] treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing,” the Vatican said in a statement released on Friday morning.

The Pope had some scheduled private audiences this morning, as he has most days, and will make his way to the hospital after his audiences have been received.

Just last month, Pope Francis fell and injured his arm in his residence, the Vatican said in January.

“Pope Francis suffered a bruise to his right forearm, without fractures,” the Vatican said in a statement in Italian. “The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure.”

The pontiff, 88, was seen in a photo released by the Vatican after the incident with his arm in a soft sling.
Earlier this month, Pope Francis tripped while entering the Vatican auditorium for an audience when the handle of his walking stick broke but he was able to stop himself from falling.

The pope often has been known to use a wheelchair or a cane due to bad knees and has fallen twice in the past two months.

Just two days ago during his weekly general audience, Pope Francis paused and said, “me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still” “I hope that next time I can,” before an aide aide finished the reading.

The pope was diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday.

Friday’s hospitalization comes ahead of a packed schedule of events this weekend to mark the Catholic church’s jubilee year and, as a result of his medical condition, the jubilee audience for Saturday has been cancelled, the Vatican said.

“The Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture on Sunday, Feb. 16, will be presided over by His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, while the meeting with artists, scheduled for Monday at Cinecittà, is cancelled due to the Pope’s inability to attend,” the Vatican confirmed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.