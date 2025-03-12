US to require Canadians who are in the country for longer than 30 days to register with government
(WASHINGTON) — Canadians who are in the United States for 30 days or longer and cross the land border will soon have to register their information with the U.S. government, according to a notice obtained by ABC News.
Foreign nationals who plan to stay in the U.S. for longer than 30 days will be required to apply for registration with the federal government and be fingerprinted starting on April 11, according to the rule, which was posted on the federal register on Wednesday.
Canadians are exempt from fingerprinting, which applies to other foreign nationals, according to an immigration lawyer who spoke with ABC News.
Traditionally, Canadians who cross the northern border by land and stay for longer than 30 days have not had to register with the federal government, but the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security can unilaterally change that rule.
Canadians who stay in the U.S. for 30 days or more and were not issued evidence of registration, such as Form I-94, at entry will need to complete the new Form G-325R through the myUSCIS online portal.
The rule would not require Canadians to apply for a visa but rather a different federal form to enter in the U.S.
Rosanna Berardi, an immigration attorney based in Buffalo, New York, told ABC News her firm has heard from many Canadians who have expressed “strong disappointment” in the new rule.
“It’s important to clarify that this measure specifically impacts Canadian citizens crossing land borders who intend to remain in the United States for periods exceeding 30 days,” she told ABC News. “Casual travelers visiting for tourism or shopping will not be affected. However, Canadian business professionals who regularly enter the U.S. for extended assignments will now face these new registration requirements.”
Berardi told ABC News that some Canadians are reconsidering their travel to the U.S. as a result of the “recent tensions” between the U.S. and Canada.
“Historically, Canadians have enjoyed visa-exempt status and have never been required to formally register their presence in the United States,” she said. “This development appears to align with recent tensions in U.S.-Canada relations, including the threat of the 51st state, the trade tariffs and other policy shifts.”
The Canadian Snowbird Association, which represents Canadian “snowbirds” who travel around the U.S. during the warmer months, said it is working with Congress to see if Canadians will be exempt from having to register.
Speaking to reporters in the White House driveway right afterward, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that the shouting match could end U.S. support for Zelenskyy, calling the meeting a “complete, utter disaster.”
“Somebody asked me, am I embarrassed about Trump. I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country. We want to be helpful. What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again,” Graham, the Senate Budget Committee Chairman, said. “The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president, was just over the top.”
He suggested Zelenskyy might need to consider resigning.
“He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change,” Graham said.
“Thanks to President Trump – the days of America being taken advantage of and disrespected are OVER,” Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X.
“Zelenskyy could have left the White House today with a peace deal for his country, ending this conflict. Instead, he chose to disrespect our President and nation,” Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-Tenn., posted on X. “Thank you, President Trump and Vice President Vance, for standing up for our country!”
Rep. Victoria Spartz, an Indiana Republican who is Ukrainian-born, said Zelenskyy is doing the Ukrainian people a “serious disservice” by insulting the American president.
“This is not a theater act but a real war!” she posted on X. “Zelensky is doing a serious disservice to the Ukrainian people insulting the American President and the American people – just to appease Europeans and increase his low polling in Ukraine after he failed miserably to defend his country.”
“No funding to Ukraine. This gross disrespect will not stand,” GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida posted on X. “Time for everyone in Congress to drop their Ukraine pins.”
“America First in action,” freshman Texas Republican Brandon Gill posted on X. “Thank you, @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance for prioritizing our people first and for promoting peace!”
Democrats, on the other hand, were dismayed by the jarring, if not unprecedented, diplomatic performance.
“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”
“A hero and a coward are meeting in the Oval Office today. And when the meeting is over, the hero will return home to Ukraine,” Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., posted on X.
“What we saw in the Oval Office today was beyond disgraceful,” Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., posted on X. “Trump and Vance berating Zelenskyy — putting on a show of lies and misinformation that would make Putin blush — is an embarrassment for America and a betrayal of our allies.They’re popping champagne in the Kremlin.”
Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said, “Every time I’ve met with President Zelenskyy, he’s thanked the American people for our strong support. We owe him our thanks for leading a nation fighting on the front lines of democracy – not the public berating he received at the White House.”
Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota said, “That press conference was choreographed for an audience of one and he sits in Moscow. Once, we fought tyrants. Today Trump and Vance are bending America’s knee. And that weakens us.”
“President Trump and his administration continue to embarrass America on the world stage,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. “Today’s White House meeting with the President of Ukraine was appalling and will only serve to further embolden Vladimir Putin, a brutal dictator.”
One moderate House Republican, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, a major Ukraine ally on Capitol Hill, joined Democrats in defending Ukraine — though he stopped short of criticizing the president or vice president.
“Some want to whitewash the truth, but we cannot ignore the truth. Russia is at fault for this war,” Bacon posted on X.
Later, in an updated statement, he said, “A bad day for America’s foreign policy. Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom.”
Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Trump “chose the side of dictators.”
“What just happened in the Oval Office was one of the most embarrassing moments in American history,” Quigley, from Illinois, exclaimed. “The world order that was established after the Second World War is dead.”
Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said, “It was heartbreaking to witness the turn of events that transpired in today’s meeting regarding Ukraine’s future. It is time to put understandable emotions aside and come back to the negotiation table. This can and will be fixed. A strong, sovereign Ukraine is essential for global stability in the face of Putin’s ongoing aggression.”
ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an independent agency formed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to safeguard Americans against unfair business practices, is the newest target of Elon Musk and the Trump administration.
The agency is at a virtual standstill after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and Russell Vought, the leader of the White House budget office and now acting director of the CFPB, took control.
They and congressional Republicans have accused the agency of overreach and not being politically accountable.
Internal emails obtained by ABC News show Vought advised the agency’s headquarters in Washington will be closed all week and told employees, “Please do not perform any work tasks.”
In a post on X Saturday night, Vought said the CFPB’s funding, which comes through the Federal Reserve, is “now being turned off.”
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the CFBP, posted a video on Monday “ringing the alarm bell” on what the impact will be if its gutted.
Warren highlighted what she said the agency does for average Americans, including finding fraud in payment apps, stepping in if a bank tries to repossess your car and working to cut credit card fees. She argued that only Congress can dismantle the CFPB, and that Trump and Musk do not have the authority to do so unilaterally.
“So, why are these two guys trying to gut the CFPB? It’s not rocket science: Trump campaigned on helping working people, but now that he’s in charge, this is the payoff to the rich guys who invested in his campaign and who want to cheat families — and not have anybody around to stop them. Yeah, it’s another scam,” she said.
Congressional Democrats and others protested outside the agency on Monday afternoon.
Here is what to know about the agency and its work.
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
The CFPB is an independent agency established by Congress after the 2008 financial crisis under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. It’s a consumer watchdog aimed at protecting American households from unfair and deceptive practices across the financial services industry.
Its oversight applies to everything from mortgages to credit cards to bank fees to student loans. By law, the CFPB has the rare ability to issue new rules — and impose fines against companies who break them.
Since its establishment in 2011, the CFPB says it has clawed back $20.7 billion for American consumers.
Unlike many federal agencies that are beholden to appropriations battles in Congress, the CFPB’s funding comes through the Federal Reserve system. This has made it a frequent target by Republicans and industry groups. Last summer, the Supreme Court ruled the CFPB’s source of funding is constitutional.
Key actions under the Biden administration
Under the Biden administration, the CFPB took aggressive steps to take on big players in the banking and financial services industries — issuing regulations that aimed to put money back in the pockets of tens of millions of Americans.
In December, it finalized a rule that would cap most bank overdraft fees at $5 (right now those fees can be as high as $35 per transaction). The agency said that would save the typical household $225 per year, or about $5 billion in total. That rule was set to take effect October 1, 2025 — but its fate is now in limbo given the work stoppage order from acting director Vought.
The CFPB also finalized a rule in January that would wipe medical debt from Americans’ credit reports. The agency estimated that would affect roughly 15 million Americans with $49 billion in unpaid medical bills on their credit reports. The change, set to take effect in March, is currently on hold as it faces legal challenges. A similar rule capping credit card late fees is also in legal limbo.
Beyond issuing new rules, the CFPB also addresses direct complaints from consumers who might have been scammed on everything from credit cards to cryptocurrency to car loans.
Overseeing mortgages and banks
The 2008 recession exposed how many Americans were left vulnerable in the unregulated subprime mortgage market. One of the key goals of the CFPB was to oversee the “nonbank mortgage market.” In other words, this applies to homebuyers who take out mortgages through independent lenders that aren’t banks.
According to the CFPB, nonbank lenders account for 65% of all mortgages in the U.S. in a market worth $13 trillion.
In practice, what this means is that the CFPB monitors and keeps tabs on nonbank lenders to try to ensure they aren’t deceiving or ripping off customers.
The agency also supervises banks and credit unions holding more than $10 billion in assets, accounting for more than 80% of the banking industry’s total assets. This includes banks like JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America. Other federal agencies like the Fed, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller also regulate banks.
(WASHINGTON) — Following Vice President JD Vance’s comments Sunday arguing that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” some Republican lawmakers have pushed back and reiterated the power of the courts.
As President Donald Trump continues to try to remake the federal government through a flood of executive orders, the number of legal challenges to his efforts have piled up, with federal courts across the country siding with plaintiffs to pause his plans as judges sort out the legality of his actions.
On Tuesday, Trump lashed out on his Truth Social platform against “certain activists and highly political judges” who he says want to “slow down” or stop his administration’s efforts to investigate “FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE.”
However, some Republican lawmakers are not completely on board with the administration’s strong stance criticizing the courts.
“We’ve got a system of checks and balances, and that’s what I see working,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Monday night. “I learned in eighth grade civics about checks and balances, and I just expect the process to work its way out.”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he believes the courts have an “important role to play” in moderating power.
“The courts obviously are the sort of the branch of our government that calls balls and strikes and referees and I think that they’ve got an important role to play,” Thune said. “I mean we have three branches of our government in this country, coequal and independent branches, and the judiciary is the one that resolves some of the differences that often occur between executive and legislative branches.”
Thune said the judiciary has moderated a number executive and congressional decisions in recent years.
“I expect that to continue, and I expect the court to play the important role of ensuring that you know the laws of the country are followed,” he added.
Sen. Josh Hawley, who serves on the Judiciary Committee and is a former state attorney general and Supreme Court clerk, called Vance’s comments an “understandable reaction” to frustration about the court’s rulings. But, he said, the courts are independent, and their rulings need to be followed.
“You may think that’s not the right ruling, but you know, they’re still the law,” Hawley said, adding that he believes the administration should abide by court rulings.
Hawley said executives have a right to challenge and appeal and to follow orders but not apply them broadly.
During an interview on “The Mark Levin Show” Monday evening, Trump said the blocking of some of his executive actions by court order are “bad rulings.”
“Frankly, they want to sort of tell everybody how to run the country,” the president added during the interview, arguing that there are “very important people, smart people doing investigations of fraud,” and criticizing the courts for calling this “unconstitutional.”
“But judges should be ruling. They shouldn’t be dictating what you’re supposed to be doing,” Trump said.
However, some Republican leaders continue to back the administration.
During a press conference Tuesday morning, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson endorsed the vice president’s assertion by saying, “I agree wholeheartedly with Vice President JD Vance because he’s right.”
Though Johnson acknowledged “of course the branches have to respect our constitutional order,” he also said, “I think the courts should take a step back and allow these processes to play out.”
The speaker added that he does not feel uncomfortable with the president’s power and that the administration is doing “what’s right by the American people.”