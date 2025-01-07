US transfers 11 Guantanamo detainees to Oman, leaving 15 at Cuba facility

(WASHINGTON) — In a major development, the Pentagon on Monday announced the transfer 11 Yemeni detainees at Guantanamo Bay to Oman, a move that now leaves only 15 detainees still at the detention facility.

“The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Oman and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility,” said a DOD statement.

In recent weeks, the Pentagon had transferred out four other detainees from Guantanamo including a detainee who was brought to the detention facility at the base in Cuba the day that it opened, but was never charged.

The transfer of the 11 Yemeni detainees is the largest transfer to take place under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Of the remaining 15 detainees still at Guantanamo Bay, three are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; seven are involved in the military commissions process; and two detainees have been convicted and sentenced by military commissions.

Among the detainees who will remain at Guantanamo is Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attack, who on Friday will appear at a hearing at the base where he is expected to plead guilty in return for the death penalty being withdrawn. The following week, two other 9/11 plotters are expected to plead guilty under the same plea agreement.

Just last week, a military appeals court reaffirmed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin could not withdraw the plea agreements worked out with Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

According to the Pentagon statement, Austn notified Congress on Sept. 15, 2023, of “his intent to repatriate these 11 Yemeni detainees to the Government of Oman and, in consultation with our partners in Oman, we completed the requirements for transfer.”

The 11 detainees identified by their name and corresponding detainee identification number are : Uthman Abd al-Rahim Muhammad Uthman (ISN 27), Moath Hamza Ahmed al-Alwi (ISN 28), Khalid Ahmed Qassim (ISN 242), Suhayl Abdul Anam al Sharabi (ISN 569), Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah (ISN 841), Tawfiq Nasir Awad Al-Bihani (ISN 893), Omar Mohammed Ali al-Rammah (ISN 1017), Sanad Ali Yislam Al Kazimi (ISN 1453), Hassan Muhammad Ali Bib Attash (ISN 1456), Sharqawi Abdu Ali Al Hajj (ISN 1457), and Abd Al-Salam Al-Hilah (ISN 1463).

Attorneys for Shaqawi Al Hajj, 51, said in a statement that their client was flown to Oman this week after spending nearly 21 years in the prison at Guantánamo and more than two years in CIA sites.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Al Hajj as he transitions to the free world after almost 23 years in captivity. His release is hopeful for him and for us. We are grateful to Oman and to the individuals in the administration who made this transfer happen, and to the many people over the years whose work and advocacy paved the way for this moment,” said Pardiss Kebriaei, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights who represents Al Hajj.

(LONDON) — Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said late Monday that his forces “will not hesitate to hold accountable” alleged war criminals and torturers that operated as part of President Bashar Assad’s toppled regime.

Jolani — whose real name is Ahmed al-Sharaa — and his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham forces are the most prominent of the rebel factions that defeated Assad’s government after 14 years of civil war. HTS and its ally rebel groups — operating under the umbrella Syrian Salvation Government — are now working to assert control of the wartorn nation.

Rebel forces offered a general amnesty for all conscripted Syrian military personnel. But Jolani said in a statement that the new authorities will seek “just punishment” for those accused of involvement in the regime’s alleged human rights abuses.

“We will not hesitate to hold accountable the criminals, murderers, security and army officers involved in torturing the Syrian people,” Jolani said in a statement posted to the rebels’ Military Operations Command Telegram channel.

“We will pursue war criminals and demand them from the countries to which they fled so that they may receive their just punishment,” he added.

Authorities will also prepare a wanted list “that includes the names of the most senior officials involved in torturing the Syrian people,” Jolani said. “We will offer rewards to anyone who provides information about senior army and security officers involved in war crimes.”

Crowds of rebel fighters and civilians descended on Assadist prisons as the regime collapsed during a 10-day surprise offensive. Rebel forces freed prisoners in every major city they passed through on the road to Damascus.

The most infamous facility was the Sednaya prison in the capital, which is believed to have held thousands of people. The prison has previously been described as the “Human Slaughterhouse” by Amnesty International.

Footage from inside showed rebels and local residents surging through its corridors to free groups of men, women and children from cells.

A former prisoner at Sednaya — Omar Alshogre — told ABC News that the prison “is known to have women” and that detainees there have been subjected to sexual abuse.

“Some women give birth and the children born and grew up in prison,” Alshogre said. “They don’t see anything but the walls of the cell. They do not know what a ball is or a bird is or a tree. This is not knew but it’s always shocking to see the pictures of it.”

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, appealed for information on suspected secret areas of the prison where it feared detainees were still being held. The group said it concluded its search on Monday having failed to find any “unopened or hidden areas.”

“Specialized teams conducted a thorough search of all sections, facilities, basements, courtyards, and surrounding areas of the prison,” the White Helmets said in a statement.

“These operations were carried out with the assistance of individuals familiar with the prison and its layout,” it added. However, no evidence of undiscovered secret cells or basements was found.”

The White Helmets said there are “thousands who remain missing and whose fates are unknown.”

Assad fled to Russia as the rebels closed in on the capital. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will grant his Syrian ally political asylum.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists on Monday that “the people of Syria are probably going to want him to return home and stand judgment for his crimes in Syria.”

Asked whether Assad might stand trial at the International Criminal Court, Miller responded, “If he’s not going to return home from Russia, I doubt he’s going to transfer himself to The Hague, leaving Russian protection either.”

ABC News’ William Gretsky and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

(SEOUL and LONDON) — South Korea’s dominant opposition party moved on Wednesday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, submitting a motion a day after his declaration of martial law set off a night of political chaos.

The opposition Democratic Party’s motion to impeach Yoon is expected to make its way through the National Assembly in the coming days, with a vote likely either Friday or Saturday. The measure would require a two-thirds majority to pass, and would then be sent to South Korea’s Constitutional Court, which would have to approve the motion.

Lawmakers and members of South Korea’s main opposition party had earlier on Wednesday gathered in Seoul to call for Yoon’s resignation.

“If President Yoon does not step down immediately, we will immediately begin impeachment proceedings in accordance with the will of the people,” the Democratic Party had said in a statement. “We will fight to the end together with all the people to protect the democracy and constitutional order of the Republic of Korea.”

As he declared martial law in a televised speech late Tuesday, the president said the measure would be necessary due to the actions of the Democratic Party, a liberal coalition that Yoon accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

The declaration included banning political activities, including rallies and protests. Yoon also called for a stop to the “dissemination of fake news” and the manipulation of public opinion. All press would have been controlled by the state under the declaration.

The move sparked protests and — just hours after the declaration — the National Assembly voted early Wednesday morning to demand that the president lift the martial law order. A majority of parliament voted to lift the decree requiring that it then be lifted, under the South Korean constitution.

Following the National Assembly’s vote, Yoon said he withdrew the troops that had been deployed to carry out martial law and “will lift martial law as soon as we have a quorum in the cabinet.” The State Council then convened to vote to officially lift it.

Presidential Chief of Staff Jeong Jin-seok and nine other senior presidential secretaries announced their resignations, the South Korean presidential office told reporters Wednesday morning.

A member of the conservative People Power Party, Yoon began his five-year term in May 2022 after wining office by a razor-thin margin.

A political newcomer before his election, Yoon had spent his entire career as a prosecutor, rising to prominence by prosecuting big political players, including President Park Geun Hye, who was impeached and removed from office in 2017.

Yoon was meeting on Wednesday afternoon with South Korea’s top political leaders in his office, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Democratic Party organized a candlelight vigil in support of Yoon’s impeachment on the steps of the National Assembly on Wednesday night.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Joe Simonetti, Dave Brennan and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

(LONDON and BELGRADE) — A DHL cargo plane crashed near the Lithuanian capital early on Monday, killing one of four people onboard, local officials said.

The plane, which had been traveling from Leipzig, Germany, crashed in Liepkalnis, on the outskirts of the capital, Vilnius, the Lithuanian airport authority said in a statement posted on social media. The flight had been expected to land at Vilnius Airport, officials said.

“City services are currently on-site, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport,” the short statement said. “Airport operations are not disrupted at this time.”

The jet was a Boeing 737-476 operated by Swiftair, according to Flightradar24, an aircraft tracker.

Emergency responders were notified at 5:28 a.m. that the plane had crashed near to a building, the Vilnius Fire and Rescue Department said. Photos and videos taken near the crash site appeared to show a residential area.

First responders reached the crash location, which is a little more than half a mile from the airport, within about 6 minutes, according to Bozena Jerenkovic, a medical doctor who was part of the emergency team on site.

One of the pilots was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition, Jerenkovic told ABC News. It appeared that the cockpit had been separated from the plane’s fuselage, she added.

Thirteen people were evacuated from a nearby building without injuries, she said.

It appeared to be “nothing short of a miracle” that there were survivors of the crash, which was followed by a huge fireball, said Vidas Kaupelis, an aviation expert in Lithuania.

Kaupelis, who listened to a recording of the pilots communicating with on-the-ground controllers prior to the crash, said there was also a clear indication that there was no sense of emergency. The pilots and the controllers appeared to run through a simple approach routine during the about five minutes they spoke.

He speculated that the crash may have come as a surprise to even the pilots, as it appeared to have happened just seconds after their communication with the controllers. If they had been dealing with major issues, like a fire or technical problems, they likely would have communicated about it with the flight controller, he said.

As emergency crews worked in the area near Žirnių Street, which the airport identified as the crash site, departures were delayed at Vilnius Airport, according to a statement. One incoming flight was diverted to Riga, Latvia, officials said. Air traffic resumed by about 7:20 a.m., the statement said.

ABC News has contacted DHL, which is based in Bonn, Germany, for comment.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

