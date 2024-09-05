US women’s soccer legend Alex Morgan announces retirement, pregnancy

(NEW YORK) — Alex Morgan, one of the greatest U.S. soccer stars of all time, officially announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday.

“I’m gonna get to the point quickly: I’m retiring,” Morgan said in a video posted to Instagram. “And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.”

“Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years and it was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport and what I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of,” she said.

The two-time Olympic medalist, who helped lead Team USA to gold at the 2012 London Games and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games, has been celebrated by teammates, coaches and competitors as one of the greatest goal scorers and winners in U.S. Women’s National Team history.

Morgan continued, “Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all. And I did just that. I’m giving my all every single day on the field, and I did that. Giving my all in the relentless push for global investment in women’s sports, because we deserve that.”

The 35-year-old also shared a sweet moment with her now-4-year-old daughter before revealing she is pregnant with a second child.

“Charlie came up to me the other day and said that when she grows up, she wants to be a soccer player. And it just made me, like immensely proud,” she said. “Not because I wish for her to become a — soccer player when she grows up, but because a pathway exists that even a 4-year-old can see now we’re changing lives and the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible, and I’m proud in the hand I had in making that happen.”

She continued, “This is not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this, because Charlie’s going to be a big sister.”

“I am pregnant. And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed,” Morgan said of her growing family with professional men’s player Servando Carrasco, her college sweetheart at UC Berkeley and husband.

“To me, family means everything. I wouldn’t be here without my husband and my family uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete,” she said.

Morgan has one final match for the San Diego Wave on Sunday.

“I just want to thank the fans for always supporting us, for always just using what we’re saying and making it magnified,” she said. “I also need to thank the team, my team behind the scenes — teammates, coaches, staff, everyone who has played a part in my career, has played some part that has made me where I am today and who I am today.”

“I am so shaped into me because of you, because of soccer, and I am forever grateful,” Morgan said. “I cannot wait to celebrate with you one last game. It’s been a ride. And thank you.”

Alex Morgan’s professional soccer career highlights and accolades

Morgan joined the U.S. Women’s National Team training camp in 2009 at 20 years old and has remained a fixture of the team both on and off the field for her legendary 15-year career.

The star striker scored her first goal against China in 2010 and racked up goals against 32 different countries.

Later that same year, Morgan scored in stoppage time against Italy during the Women’s World Cup playoff to give USA a 1-0 win to qualify for the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She finishes her USWNT career with 123 goals, fifth all time, as well as 53 career assists, ninth in U.S. history.

In her 22 World Cup matches, Morgan scored nine goals. She played 16 matches in two different Olympics and scored six goals.

In matches Morgan played, the national team’s record was 177-15-32. She was the captain of the USWNT 23 times and scored in 86 of her 224 international appearances with 158 starts. Of those 86 matches she scored in, the USWNT never lost, notching 76 wins and 10 draws.

With 176 combined goals and assists, Morgan sits at fifth all time in USWNT history, behind only fellow legends Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd.

At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Morgan notched three goals, four assists and scored on a header against Canada in the 123rd minute to give the USA a dramatic 4-3 win in the semifinals.

Morgan also had a historic 2012, scoring 28 goals and 21 assists. The only other American player to have a year with at least 20 goals and at least 20 assists was Mia Hamm in 1998.

Morgan’s final goal in a U.S. uniform came on Feb. 23 against Argentina in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

Morgan also racked up numerous awards. She won U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2012 and 2018; was named to the FIFA FIFPRO World XI six times; and was named CONCACAF Female Player of the Year four times.

She also made history during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with her goal against Brazil on Feb. 22, 2023, to move her past Joy Fawcett to become the all-time leader in USWNT goals as a mother with 14.

The San Dimas, California, native has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines throughout her career, including Time, Adweek, Sports Illustrated, SI for Kids and Glamour.

(NEW YORK) — Marion Jones is opening up about her new life as she emerged into the spotlight for a career reboot.

She was once considered the fastest woman in the world and a household name during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

However, in 2008, Jones was sentenced to six months in prison, two years of supervised release and 800 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of lying to federal investigators in 2003 over using performance-enhancing drugs. She adamantly denied the allegations for years at first.

Along with the conviction, she was also stripped of the five medals — three gold and two bronze track and field medals — she earned at the Sydney Olympics.

Two decades later, the all-round athlete with a tumultuous journey is now gearing up for her second chance.

During an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, Jones, now a mother of three, reflected on whether she believes she would have been able to achieve the medals without using performance-enhancing drugs.

“The answer’s very easy for me: 1000%,” Jones told Roberts. “And that’s what makes it very hard. I was blessed with just an enormous amount of talent… But knowing that it didn’t need to happen the way that it did always will stick with me as a moment that is hard.”

Jones was released from prison in September 2008 and has since led a quiet life. She told Roberts she needed the time away to reflect on “why certain choices were made.”

“When I was in 49 days of solitary confinement, right, and I was sitting there saying, ‘Okay, Marion,'” Jones said. “Like, again, ‘You could allow all of this to just put you under. Or you can use what your mom has always said about you, that you’re something special, and that you’re unique.’…I was not gonna allow my poor choices to waste her dream.”

Putting those thoughts into fruition, she is now focusing on helping others emerge stronger while overcoming obstacles by embarking on a new coaching initiative.

“Well, I would hope that people would look at my journey, Robin, and ultimately come to the conclusion that failure isn’t forever,” she explained. “That although many people cannot relate to being an Olympic athlete, an Olympic champion, a convicted felon, everybody can relate when it comes to failure in their lives, right?”

“I coach, and teach and mentor entrepreneurs on how to pull themselves up when they’re dealing with stuff,” Jones said, adding, “And I’m loving it. I’m so passionate about it.”

With her renewed spirit, Jones, who is also a mother of three, shared that she has been proudly following and watching the 2024 Paris Olympics with her kids.

“I love sitting with my daughter and watching Simone Biles, and all the rock star female athletes that are there right now,” she said. “I think a lot of people are surprised when I say that when I watch the games — it’s happy moments that I relive.”

Jones added that she is no longer looking back at her past, saying she hopes her journey will serve as lessons to others, moving forward.

“And I would hope that when people see my story ultimately they say, ‘You know what? Yeah, she went through some stuff,'” Jones said. “Lot of it [is] because of her own choices. But she didn’t stay there, and she didn’t allow it all to ultimately consume her.”

“There were poor choices, Robin, that were made along the way,” she continued. “But I put in work and I sacrificed. And the moment for me can never be taken away.”

(NEW YORK) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka is reacting to her early exit from the U.S. Open with a message focusing on pride and motherhood.

Osaka suffered a loss in the second round of the U.S. Open in two straight sets to Czech Karolína Muchová on Thursday.

“Honestly I had typed out a whole caption about how I’m disappointed with myself etc but I’ve been sitting here playing with my daughter and I realized that I couldn’t be more proud of myself,” Osaka wrote on Saturday.

“I gave birth to such an amazing human and I played the US Open? A win is a win,” she continued. “Sure it didn’t work out this time but I have faith it will eventually. Thank you NY 🖤 see you next time.”

Osaka shared photos from the tournament featuring white bows on her outfit along with a video of singer Rihanna saying, “I remember thinking, she can beat me but she can not beat my outfit.”

In a press conference after the match, Osaka opined on her loss saying, “Honestly, if I get past the disappointment, I feel pretty proud of myself to have gotten that many opportunities while still feeling like I could have played much better.”

Prior to Thursday’s loss, the tennis star earned her first top-10 win in four years, beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, advancing to the second round.

Osaka first announced her pregnancy in January of last year, before sharing the arrival of her child in an Instagram post in July of last year.

Naomi Osaka says ‘I don’t feel like I’m in my body’ in candid post after Cincinnati Open loss

In January, Osaka opened up about her postpartum journey in an interview with Glamour.

“Having a baby completely destroys your pelvic floor,” she said. “I was shocked, because I couldn’t get up out of my bed.”

(NEW YORK) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court to a felony charge related to an illegal betting scheme.

The NBA said Porter placed more than a dozen bets on basketball games, including in which he bet the Raptors would lose. He received a lifetime ban from the league in April.

His lawyer has said Porter became addicted to gambling and had amassed large gambling debts.

Porter was encouraged by his accomplices to clear those debts by withdrawing from certain games prematurely to make sure bets on his performance were successful, prosecutors say.

A league investigation found he tipped off other gamblers about his health and then falsely claimed he was sick so he could stop playing in at least one game, creating a windfall for those gamblers who placed parlor bets that he would underperform.

Four others have been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

