USDA issues order for raw milk samples nationwide to be tested for bird flu

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Raw samples nationwide will now be collected and shared with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to test for bird flu, according to a new federal order issued by the agency on Friday.

The new federal order by the USDA includes three new requirements. Raw milk samples must now be shared upon request by dairy farms, bulk milk transporters or dairy processing facilities.

Herd owners with cattle that test positive for bird flu have to provide information that allows health officials to perform contact tracing and disease surveillance. Private laboratories and state veterinarians must now report positive bird flu test results to the USDA.

The decision comes after bird flu virus was found in samples of raw milk from a California farm, which issued a recall of all of its raw milk products earlier this week. The farm was also placed under quarantine by state health officials.

The USDA order marks the start of the agency’s National Milk Testing Strategy, a program intended to boost surveillance of the nation’s milk supply and dairy herds and increase understanding of how bird flu is spreading.

“Since the first … detection in livestock, USDA has collaborated with our federal, state and industry partners to swiftly and diligently identify affected herds and respond accordingly,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “This new milk testing strategy will build on those steps to date and will provide a roadmap for states to protect the health of their dairy herds … and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus’ spread nationwide.”

In April, reports emerged of bird flu fragments found in samples of pasteurized milk.

The fragments, however, were inactive remnants of the virus; they could not cause infection because the commercial milk supply undergoes pasteurization.

The USDA has previously warned of the possible dangers associated with drinking raw, unpasteurized milk due to elevated risks of foodborne illness.

The risks of raw milk as it relates to bird flu were highlighted on Tuesday when Raw Farm, LLC voluntarily recalled all raw whole milk and cream products still on store shelves after multiple detections of bird flu virus in the company’s milk and dairy supply, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Officials have also placed the farm under quarantine and suspended any new distribution of its raw milk, cream, kefir, butter and cheese products produced on or after Nov. 27.

As of Friday, no human cases of bird flu have been linked to products from Raw Farm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it considers exposure to raw milk without personal protective equipment a “high-risk exposure event” for bird flu.

The U.S. has been facing an outbreak of bird flu, or avian influenza, since April, when the first human case was reported.

As of Thursday, 58 human cases have been confirmed in seven states, according to CDC data. California has the highest number of cases with 32.

Almost all confirmed cases have had direct contact with infected cattle or infected livestock. So far, all bird flu cases in the U.S. have been mild, and patients have all recovered after receiving antiviral medication.

Signs and symptoms of infection in humans often include sore throat, cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle or body aches, fatigue and shortness of breath. Less common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and seizures.

Infections can range from no symptoms or mild illness, such as flu-like symptoms, to more severe illness, such as pneumonia that could require hospitalizations, the CDC says.

Jun Li/Getty Images/STOCK

(SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.) — Health officials in California have confirmed the first domestic case of a more severe strain of mpox in a traveler from Eastern Africa, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The risk to the public remains low, according to the agency. Health officials are working to identify any people who may have been exposed to the person who recently traveled from Eastern Africa and was treated shortly after returning to the U.S. at a local medical facility, the CDC said.

Casual contact — including during travel — is unlikely to pose significant risks for transmission, the agency noted.

This is the first confirmed case in the U.S. of a strain, or clade, of the virus called clade 1b.

Another strain, clade 2b, was primarily responsible for the global outbreak in 2022. During the outbreak, mpox primarily spread through close sexual contact — and a strong vaccination effort was credited with helping slow the surge of cases. This less severe version continues to circulate in the U.S at low levels. The CDC does not currently recommend booster shots for those who are considered high-risk and already fully vaccinated.

Clade 1b was recently found in September in the Congo, likely responsible for a growing outbreak in Africa that led the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. Early data shows that this clade is more severe and may be spreading through other contact routes in households and often to children.

People with mpox, which was formerly known as monkeypox, often get a rash that can be located on hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or near the genitals, the CDC said.

FatCamera/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Infant mortality rates remained relatively unchanged from 2022 to 2023, but racial and ethnic disparities still persist, new provisional federal data released early Thursday finds.

The U.S. provisional infant mortality rate in 2023 was 5.61 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, unchanged from the 2022 rate, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The report also found that infants born to Black mothers still died at much higher rates than those born to white and Asian mothers — more than double the rate of white infant mortality, according to the CDC.

Additionally, changes in the neonatal mortality rate from 3.59 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022 to 3.65 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023, and the postneonatal mortality rate from 2.02 deaths per 1,000 live births to 1.96 deaths per 1,000 live births from 2022 to 2023 were not seen as statistically significant, the report’s authors said.

Neonatal refers to the first four weeks of an infant’s life and postneonatal refers to the period between 28 days and 364 days after birth.

Dr. Danielle Ely, co-author of the report and a health statistician at the NCHS, said 2022 was the first year there was a significant increase in the infant mortality rate in about 20 years. That the rate did not increase in 2023 shows the rise in 2022 was likely not a fluke, she said.

“So what we’re seeing is that what we were hoping would be just a one-year blip is now a two-year higher rate,” she told ABC News. “It is unfortunate that it did not go down again to where it was in 2021 at least or at least down from 2022. It just quite literally stayed the same, the infant mortality did.”

Black infants died at a rate of 10.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, more than double the rate of 4.5 deaths per 1,000 live births for white women and 3.4 deaths per 1,000 live births for Asian women, per the CDC data.

Infants born to American Indian and Alaska Native women also had higher rates than white and Asian women at 9.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the report.

Data also showed infants born to Hawaiian or Pacific Islander women died at a rate of 8.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, and those born to Hispanic women died at a rate of 5.0 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Why racial disparities continue to persist is “the $100 million question,” Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and an expert in infant mortality, told ABC News.

“One of things that’s great about this data is that it helps us work backward. It’s like the canary in the gold mine,” Bechtel, who was not involved in the report, said. “Death is an outcome that everyone agrees on is a problem, but why that problem happens is oftentimes subject to vigorous discussion.”

She said one reason behind the disparities could be that Black mothers have a higher rate of pre-term birth, and pre-term birth is associated with higher infant mortality.

“That has a lot to do with access to timely prenatal care,” Bechtel said. “Trying to get folks access to timely care during pregnancy and timely care that is evidence-based. We also know there is some elements of structural racism that is built into some of the care these women receive.”

Bechtel said the findings show that pregnant people need to be supported financially with access to medical care and by the community helping take care of a child.

“Raising a child can be very daunting, especially if you have socioeconomic challenges or you have to go to work and you can’t take time off after your baby’s birth,” she said. “So we really need to look at policies that support pregnant people.”

Harika Rayala, M.D., MSJ, is a neurology resident physician at the University of Virginia and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — Women are stocking up on birth control and asking for long-term contraception methods following President Donald Trump being elected to a second term last week, doctors say.

Searches for “birth control” and “Plan B” doubled between Nov. 2 and the two days after the election, with a notable spike the day after the election, Google Search data shows.

Doctors told ABC News that patients are worried that access to birth control and contraception might be limited after Trump takes office due to efforts made during his first term and comments made on the campaign trail.

Dr. Brittany Cline, an OB-GYN at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago, said she has seen an increase in the number of appointments being made for contraceptive or birth control counseling as well as appointments for long-acting contraceptives being either inserted or replaced or exchanged.

“We have, in clinic, seen many patients coming in for their [intrauterine device] replacements, even this week,” she told ABC News. “On Monday, I used all of our intrauterine devices that the clinic had, and I think that this is going to continue over the next few months and even years down the line, as people try to take some control over their bodies.”

Cline said she also received a message from a patient this week requesting four years of her birth control prescription be sent to a pharmacy.

‘That’s something that I have not, you know, seen before. Usually, we supply, you know, 12 months, one year at a time,” she said. “We do know that as many medications, there is a shelf life, and so it would not be safe for me to prescribe four years’ worth of contraception to a patient because of the shelf life.”

Dr. Leslie Kantor, professor and chair of the Department of Urban Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health, in New Jersey, told ABC News that she has heard anecdotal reports of more traffic to websites that have information about birth control.

She said patients may be worried because of the federal contraceptive coverage guarantee. Under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, most private insurance plans must cover the full cost of most contraceptives, such as birth control, without making patients pay out-of-pocket costs.

If the incoming Trump administration allows employers and schools to use religious and moral exemptions to prevent coverage of contraceptives, as the White House did during Trump’s first term, this may lead to out-of-pocket costs that make contraceptives unaffordable to some, experts previously told ABC News.

The experts say patients may be concerned due to comments Trump made on the campaign trail suggesting he’s open to restricting contraceptives.

During an interview with Pittsburgh TV station KDKA-TV, Trump was asked if he supports any restrictions on a person’s right to contraceptives.

“Well, we’re looking at that and we’re going to have a policy on that very shortly,” Trump responded. “And I think it’s something you’ll find interesting and it’s another issue that’s very interesting.”

When asked to clarify if he was suggesting he was open to supporting some restrictions on contraceptives, “like the morning-after pill,” Trump dodged, saying. “Things really do have a lot to do with the states — and some states are going to have different policy than others.”

Some states have also taken it upon themselves to provide contraception access. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched Take Control of Your Birth Control, a program to provide Michigan families access to free contraception including over-the-counter oral birth control pills, emergency contraception, condoms and family planning.

Both Cline and Kantor recommended that patients speak to their health care providers about the best birth control method for them as well as what options are available for them down the road.

“The advice that I would give to people right now is this is a great time to figure out the best birth control method for you, and you can do that in a variety of ways,” Kantor said. “It’s a terrific time to find an ongoing method of birth control that will work. …There’s no reason, however, to panic. Access to birth control is not going away tomorrow, and in fact, it’s not going away on the day that Trump becomes president.”

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

