USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp

USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp
Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service will honor the legendary Betty White with a new stamp commemorating the late actress and comedian’s “warmth, wit and charisma,” according to a Thursday press release.

The new stamp features White in a purple polka-dotted blouse against a violet-colored background. Her name is printed in white text underneath her portrait, and “FOREVER USA” is printed below her name in violet text.

The stamp will be a Forever stamp and sold in panes of 20. Forever stamps never expire and are equal in value to the price of 1-ounce First-Class Mail, which is currently valued at $0.73.

White, nicknamed the “First Lady of Television” and most known as one of the stars of the series The Golden Girls, appeared in dozens of radio programs, movies and TV shows throughout her life.

During her long career, which spanned 75 years, White was honored with eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, one Grammy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from her Hollywood career, White was also a staunch animal welfare advocate and published a book in 2011, Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, showcasing her lifelong love of animals. After her death in 2021, fans and animal rescue organizations came together to create the Betty White Challenge, which raised money for animal rescues and shelters.

White died of natural causes at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

The Postal Service will host a special event on March 27 to unveil the new stamp at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where White was a trustee, benefactor and volunteer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Harry Potter’ TV series to start filming summer 2025 and more
In brief: ‘Harry Potter’ TV series to start filming summer 2025 and more

The next chapter of the Wizarding World will begin shooting this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday. The upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will reboot the franchise, starts filming in Leavesden, England, in summer 2025. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod revealed during a presentation on Thursday that 32,000 children have auditioned for the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, and that the casting team is reviewing 500 to 1,000 audition tapes per day to find the perfect trio …

Actors and married partners Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are going to play a fictional couple in the new TV seres Duo, a drama that’s being developed for NBC, Deadline reports. Wood wrote the project, which has found Rina Mimoun to serve as showrunner. The show follows a blue-collar worker who crosses paths with a magnetic performer and begins a partnership that changes them forever …

Julie Bowen has found her next TV show. The Modern Family actress and Emmy winner is set to star in the new half-hour comedy Taste for NBC and Universal Television, according to Deadline. The show follows employees at a food magazine in the Bay Area who encounter changes when the publication is bought by a Silicon Valley tech mogul …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death
Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, and a meaningful caption.

“Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you,” Holker wrote. “We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light, which will be published in 2025. It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as the journey her family went on to heal after his death.

“I felt like writing this book was actually very therapeutic for myself, and I didn’t know I needed it, but I did,” Holker told People in September. “I needed to be able to open up and be super transparent. And I thought it was really a place for me to be super authentic with myself and honest, and a place where my kids also read about everything too, in their futures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Dorsey remembers late ex-wife Naya Rivera on her birthday: ‘Still in disbelief’
Ryan Dorsey remembers late ex-wife Naya Rivera on her birthday: ‘Still in disbelief’
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on her birthday, over four years after her death at age 33.

The Big Sky actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a poem he wrote to Rivera, who died in an accidental drowning while swimming in Lake Piru in Southern California in July 2020.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday,” Dorsey began his post. “5 birthdays since you’ve been gone. Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces.”

“Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song. I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief,” Dorsey continued.

Next, Dorsey shared his commitment to the pair’s son, 9-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey.

“Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx, As the time goes by, Im often alone and sit and think. I think more of our better times, Like this picture from the past, but it still f****** stings,” he wrote.

Dorsey concluded his tribute, “So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub, And if you’re reading this, Be kind to the one’s you love, You’ll never know when you give your last hug.”

Dorsey and Rivera were married for four years before divorcing in 2018.

At the time of her death, the Glee actress was alone on a boat with her son, who was then 4 years old. Josey told authorities that he and his mother went for a swim and that afterward, he got back in the boat, but his mother did not.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.