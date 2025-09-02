Utah college student dies after falling from balcony: Officials

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ST. GEORGE, Utah) — A college student in Utah has died after falling off a balcony just days after the academic year began, according to the university and fire officials.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, fire officials and paramedics responded to reports of a “fall from a balcony” at Utah Tech University’s Campus View Student Housing, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said in a statement to ABC News.

The student — who has not been identified — was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where they died “due to the injuries sustained in the fall,” Stoker said.

The university said in a statement to ABC News that the community is “devastated by the loss of a member of our Utah Tech family” and that the student will be “deeply missed on campus.”

“We are thinking of the family and friends and will continue to support one another as we grieve together during this difficult time,” the university said.

Mental health professionals are available for students, faculty and staff “needing assistance processing this tragedy,” the university said.

Classes for the new academic year at Utah Tech began on Aug. 20, according to the school’s calendar.

The Utah Tech University Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

