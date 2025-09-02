Utah college student dies after falling from balcony: Officials

Utah college student dies after falling from balcony: Officials

(ST. GEORGE, Utah) — A college student in Utah has died after falling off a balcony just days after the academic year began, according to the university and fire officials.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, fire officials and paramedics responded to reports of a “fall from a balcony” at Utah Tech University’s Campus View Student Housing, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said in a statement to ABC News.

The student — who has not been identified — was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where they died “due to the injuries sustained in the fall,” Stoker said.

The university said in a statement to ABC News that the community is “devastated by the loss of a member of our Utah Tech family” and that the student will be “deeply missed on campus.”

“We are thinking of the family and friends and will continue to support one another as we grieve together during this difficult time,” the university said.

Mental health professionals are available for students, faculty and staff “needing assistance processing this tragedy,” the university said.

Classes for the new academic year at Utah Tech began on Aug. 20, according to the school’s calendar.

The Utah Tech University Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Girl shot in head at Minneapolis school asked bystander, ‘Please just hold my hand’
Police work the scene following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — When Pat Scallen heard gunshots around the corner from his Minneapolis home, “I didn’t know exactly what it was at first, but after about the 10th shot, I knew something was wrong,” he recalled.

Scallen raced to the Annunciation Catholic School, where he said he saw a magazine on the ground by the church.

“It was eerily quiet. And then I immediately turned and ran to the front of the church, and right at that time everyone was coming out. And it was chaotic,” Scallen told “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

Streaming from the church were children suffering emotional and physical wounds, he said, adding that he saw a boy and a girl who had been shot in the head as well as a girl shot in the neck.

“They were very frightened. They wanted their mom and dad,” he said. “And I just, I sat them down and just tried to keep them calm, and I was watching them close to see if there’d be any change in their status.”

Scallen said the girl shot in the head asked him, “Please just hold my hand.”

“I did,” he said.

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old who were sitting in pews were killed and 17 others were injured in the Wednesday morning mass shooting, police said. The shooter opened fire through a church window during a Mass that marked the first week of school.

Fourteen of the injured victims were children ages 6 to 15, and the three adults who were shot were parishioners in their 80s, police said. All of those injured are expected to survive, police said.

The shooter, identified by the FBI as 23-year-old Robin Westman, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A motive remains under investigation.

Scallen said the Annunciation Catholic School is “one of the premiere schools in the city and state” and is “integral to the neighborhood.”

“There’s a spirit here, and I know they’ll be grieving for awhile, but this place, they’ll come back,” he said.

2 Americans drown in a 3-hour span at same Bahamas resort: Police
(NEW YORK) — Two Americans have died from apparent drownings in separate incidents on the same day at the same Bahamas resort, officials said on Sunday.

The drownings occurred at Celebration Key, a new $600 million private resort for guests of Carnival Cruise Line that opened in July, authorities said.

“Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday — one in the lagoon and one at the beach. Sadly, both guests have passed away,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

One of the drowning victims was a passenger on the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras and the other was a passenger aboard the Carnival Elation, according to the cruise line. Both victims had been traveling with their families, according to Carnival.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance,” the Carnival statement said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed to ABC News that it’s leading the investigations into both deaths.

Just before noon on Friday, a 79-year-old man became unresponsive while snorkeling off one of the Celebration Key beaches, according to a police statement.

“A lifeguard assisted him from the water and CPR was administered, but to no avail. The male who is reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctors,” according to the police statement.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a 74-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive in a swimming pool at the resort, according to police.

A lifeguard pulled the woman from the waters and performed CPR, but could not revive her.

“As a result, the female who was reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctors,” according to the police statement.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed to determine the exact causes of death, according to police. The names of the tourists were not immediately released.

Elsewhere, a 63-year-old American was attacked by a shark around 1 p.m. on Saturday while spearfishing off Big Grand Cay in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police force. The man, whose name was not released, was treated at a local clinic for what police described as “severe injuries” and was airlifted to the United States for additional treatment, according to police.

Judge dismisses part of lawsuit over detainees’ legal access at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
The temporary detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” was built on a rarely used airstrip in the Florida Everglades. Peter Charalambous/ABC News

(MIAMI) — A federal judge in Miami has dismissed part of a lawsuit from immigrant advocates after finding that many of the detained plaintiffs at the migrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz” have received access to legal counsel.

The judge also transferred the case to a different jurisdiction after agreeing with the Trump administration and state attorneys for Florida that the venue where the case was filed is improper.

The order came hours after a hearing on Monday in which lawyers for the detainees sought a ruling from the judge, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz, that would require authorities to expand legal access at the facility,

“Several developments have occurred since Plaintiffs filed this case,” Judge Ruiz, a Trump nominee, said in his order overnight.

“First, many of the Detained Plaintiffs have been transferred out of Alligator Alcatraz,” Ruis said. “Second, many of the Detained Plaintiffs (including those who have since been transferred out of Alligator Alcatraz) have received access to counsel, and all the Attorney Plaintiffs have received access to Alligator Alcatraz detainees.”

The plaintiffs had also argued that the defendants hadn’t made clear which immigration court had jurisdiction over the detention facility, preventing detainees from filing court petitions.

But after the defendants filed a notice with the court designating the immigration court at Krome Detention Center in Miami as the court with jurisdiction over Alligator Alcatraz, the judge ruled the plaintiffs claim is moot.

Ruiz also agreed with the defendants that the Southern District of Florida is the wrong venue since the facility is located in the state’s Middle District of Florida.

