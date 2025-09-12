Utah Democrats receive threatening voice messages in wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before former President Donald Trump’s arrival during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

(UTAH) — Just hours after an assailant gunned down conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus Wednesday, voice messages containing a torrent of expletive-laden insults were sent to Democratic members of the Utah state House, blaming them for Kirk’s killing, according to audio of two calls obtained by ABC News.

The calls came in just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night to House Democrats’ staff work numbers from an unidentified male caller, who called the Democrats “demons” and “enemies to the American people.”

“You should find somewhere else to f—ing live. You murderous terrorist animals, you despicable f—ing subhuman, f—ing violent, disgusting f—ing animals. You murdered that man in front of his f—ing family, you evil f—ing pieces of s—, subhuman f—ing garbage,” the man said. “I don’t even want to see the f—ing color blue in the state of Utah ever again. I’m gonna burn everything blue in my entire f—ing house.”

In a second message, the same caller directly addressed a staff member by name and told them to “leave the f—ing state.”

“You murdered that man in front of his f—ing family,” the caller said, adding, Democrats nationwide belonged in “hell.”

Utah House Democrats have shared with law enforcement the threatening voicemails and emails they’ve received in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, House minority leader Rep. Angela Romero told ABC News.

Romero added that the calls were particularly intimidating at this raw time of heightened political tension and rhetoric.

“It made me feel uneasy, especially being a woman and a woman of color in a super red state — so it’s not like this is my first rodeo, but this really made me feel uncomfortable,” Romero said.

She said a separate caller told her, “I was despicable, I shouldn’t serve in office, it’s my fault that Mr. Kirk was murdered.”

Other lawmakers have said they received threats following Kirk’s killing. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who is running for governor in South Carolina, announced Friday her office had been “bombarded” with “threatening phone calls” — and accused Democrats for the “hateful” messages.

The vitriol levied at uninvolved lawmakers since Wednesday’s shooting has had a chilling effect on the American tradition of lawmakers’ community engagement — as well as the open debate and political discourse Kirk himself espoused.

Romero said she has canceled her own door-knocking that had been scheduled for this weekend. She had planned on canvassing and “getting people’s feedback” as they’re poised to go through redistricting. She has recommended that others in her caucus consider doing the same.

“I decided this probably wasn’t the best time, and I’d rather people be safe than be put in a compromising position,” Romero said.

“I don’t maybe agree with [Kirk’s] political ideology, but he still had a family that loved him, he still had a partner, he still had children. Just because you don’t agree with someone on their policy stances doesn’t mean that you silence their voice by murdering them, whether it was Mr. Kirk or whether it was Representative Hortman,” Romero said, referring to the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker gunned down on her doorstep with her spouse earlier this year in another act of political violence.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human. And it’s sad that we’ve gotten to this place in our country where people can’t even have conversations anymore,” Romero said.

Manhattan shooting suspect claimed to have CTE, mentioned NFL in note, sources say
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The 27-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed four people at a Midtown office building on Monday carried a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE and asking that his brain be studied, police sources told ABC News.

The note also made references to the National Football League, police said. The shooting on Monday took place at 345 Park Ave., which houses, among other companies, the NFL’s headquarters.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes including football players, hockey players and boxers. CTE can’t be diagnosed in a living person with certainty, but doctors may suspect it based on symptoms and history of head trauma.

The suspect, Shane Tamura, who the police said has a documented mental health history, played high school football.

Tamura is alleged to have shot and killed four people, including an off-duty police officer working security in a Midtown Manhattan office building, officials said during a press conference Monday evening.

Police have not detailed a potential motive for the killings.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message to staff, saying one of the league’s employees was also injured in the attack.

Law enforcement sources said Tamura had two Mental Health Crisis Holds in his background in Nevada, one in 2022 and the other in 2024. Those holds typically allow a person to be detained for up to 72 hours if they are thought to be a danger to themselves or others.

According to one source, when there is this type of hold in Nevada, officers have to transport the person to the hospital. Once that happens, medical staff take over and decide how long to hold the person.

A Las Vegas police source said Tamura also got his CCW, or concealed carry, in 2022 and also has a previous arrest for trespassing in the state.

The three-page note was described by sources as rambling. It contained references to the NFL that sources described as vague.

The only way to confirm CTE is through an autopsy by specialists who look for specific changes in the brain. Researchers analyze the brains post-mortem to look for tau protein changes that define CTE.

The disease causes symptoms — which usually appear years after the head trauma — including memory loss, mood changes, confusion, and trouble thinking clearly.

2 people found shot dead in home during welfare check in Los Angeles: Police
KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Two people have been found shot to death in a Los Angeles home during a welfare check, police said.

Police found the victims while responding to the home in Encino on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

The victims were found in different rooms inside the home, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A broken sliding glass door could be seen at the house.

No arrests have been made, police said. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

Detectives have been scouring the neighborhood for video since the bodies were found, sources said.

Next of kin is being notified and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Assisted-living facility where 9 died in fire was up for recertification this year: Officials
Murat Usubali/Anadolu via Getty Images

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Massachusetts assisted-living facility that caught fire Sunday evening, leaving nine dead, was slated to undergo a recertification and compliance review process later this year.

“Gabriel House is up for recertification in November 2025 and is on the list of compliance reviews to be conducted this Fall,” a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in a statement Monday evening.

An official briefed on the probe into the cause of the deadly fire told ABC News that, as a preliminary matter, the fire does not appear to have been set intentionally. More likely, the source said, it appears to have been caused by some sort of electrical or mechanical problem.

Thirty people, including five firefighters, were taken to local hospitals after the deadly fire, according to officials.

The facility in Fall River is classified as an assisted-living residence, not a nursing home. This distinction means that complexes like Gabriel House are subject to a different inspection, certification and regulatory process than Massachusetts nursing homes.

The Massachusetts Division of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification’s website says that the division conducts unannounced inspections of nursing homes every nine to 15 months.

Since Gabriel House is considered an assisted-living residence, its last onsite visit by representatives of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging & Independence occurred in October 2023.

The office said that at the time, it found areas where Gabriel House “was not in compliance with state regulations,” and the facility was required to submit a plan of correction.

A compliance review report sent to Gabriel House Executive Director Dennis Etzkorn indicated the alleged violations were primarily related to missing documentation.

One part of the report noted that state representatives reviewed a 90-day correspondence log “required to communicate information necessary to maintain the continuity of care for all Residents.”

“The Residence did not consistently document for each 24-hour period in the Correspondence Log,” the document stated. “The Residence did not use the Correspondence Log to communicate all significant or pertinent information necessary to maintain the continuity of care for all Residents.”

Another part of the report said, “Documentation of the Residence monitoring the effectiveness of its Evidence Informed Falls Prevention Program was missing for all calendar years” and that the personnel records of three employees “were missing documentation of a pre-employment physical examination.”

Gabriel House’s plan of correction indicated that changes were made and it received a certificate in December 2023. The certificate allowed Gabriel House to operate until November of this year.

