Uvalde opens new elementary school honoring shooting victims 3 years after tragedy

Crosses dedicated to the 21 victims of the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary are placed in front of the school. (Photo by Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

(UVALDE, Texas) — Three and a half years after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the community honored the 21 victims killed in the tragedy at the “bittersweet” opening of a new school.

“Today, as we open the doors of this beautiful elementary school, we do so with reverence for the precious lives lost and with resolute confidence in the legacy we will build within it,” Ashley Chohlis, the superintendent for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The new school, Legacy Elementary School, a two-story campus totaling 116,000 square feet, opened on Friday, with classes beginning on Oct. 20. The new school is not located on the Robb Elementary property, which remains closed off with no immediate plans to demolish it.

The campus features a “large oak tree with two large branches” along with 19 “smaller branches,” paying tribute to the two teachers and 19 children who were killed in the May 2022 rampage.

At the start of the emotional ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Chohlis asked for those in attendance to pause for 21 seconds of silence in honor of the victims of the shooting.

“The path to this ribbon cutting has been long and deeply emotional in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. Texans from across the state and here in Uvalde, with sorrow gripping their hearts, vowed to do something, anything they could to offer their deep sympathy, love and support. During the darkest of times, many people came together. From their love, this beautiful building stands proudly,” Chohlis said.

The school, which was built using $60 million in “donations, grants and community support,” will teach third, fourth and fifth graders, school officials said.

Jesse Rizo, the uncle of one of the victims who was killed in the shooting, said the opening of this campus is a “bittersweet” and “heart-wrenching moment.”

Laura Perez, the Uvalde CISC school board president, said the school “stands a testament” to the memory of the victims.

“This school is not about forgetting but remembering with dignity, rebuilding with courage and choosing to believe in the future even when the past still hurts,” Perez said on Friday.

The campus, which includes 36 classrooms, can house up to 800 students, according to a press release from Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, an organization that was created in the wake of the tragedy.

The opening of the school comes days after a trial date was set for one of the two senior police officers charged in connection with the failures on the day of the shooting, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News.

Former Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, who was the on-site commander at Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting, and former school officer Adrian Gonzales, were charged in June 2024 with multiple counts of child endangerment and abandonment.

On the day of the shooting, law enforcement waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

Gonzales’ trial is set to begin on Jan. 5, with Arredondo’s case remaining on hold pending the outcome of ongoing litigation between the Uvalde District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After decades in business, Rite Aid makes a major move amid bankruptcy
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rite Aid has shuttered all of its stores after more than six decades in business.

The pharmacy chain made the announcement in a post on its website, stating, “All Rite Aid stores have now closed. We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.”

ABC News has reached out to the company for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Despite its long history in the pharmacy industry, Rite Aid has faced mounting financial challenges in recent years. The company most recently filed for bankruptcy protection in May, just eight months after emerging from a previous Chapter 11 filing in September 2024.

At the time, Rite Aid — which operated more than 1,200 stores across 15 states from California to Vermont — said it planned to keep stores open while selling off assets to avoid disrupting customers’ prescription services.

The company also announced it had secured $1.94 billion in new financing from existing lenders to stay operational during bankruptcy proceedings.

Rite Aid had first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023, allowing it to reduce billions in debt and close hundreds of underperforming stores. Alongside declining sales, the company has also faced more than 1,000 federal, state, and local lawsuits alleging its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for painkillers, according to the New York Times.

In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint accusing Rite Aid of filling “unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances” that showed multiple red flags for misuse — allegations the company has denied.

As part of its first bankruptcy reorganization, Rite Aid reached a settlement with the Justice Department in June 2024 resolving those allegations under the False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act. Under the settlement, the company agreed to pay the government $7.5 million and have a general unsecured claim in Rite Aid’s bankruptcy case, which are being handled through the court process. Rite Aid did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The company’s second bankruptcy filing in May 2025 paused most of the remaining opioid-related lawsuits including cases brought by state and local governments as well as individual plaintiffs which are now being handled through the bankruptcy’s claims process while Rite Aid works through its wind-down plan — a plan that remains under court review amid ongoing objections from the U.S. Trustee.

Rite Aid has denied the allegations in those lawsuits and in a statement in 2023 said it sought an “equitable” resolution of opioid claims through the Chapter 11 process.

Founded in 1962 as Thrift D Discount Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid grew into the nation’s third-largest standalone pharmacy chain before its final closure.

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent detained by ICE
ICE officers clash with demonstrators outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility using smoke gas and plastic bullets to disperse crowds protesting against deportations in Broadview, Illinois, United States on September 19, 2025. Several hundred protesters had gathered near the Broadview ICE center, chanting against immigration enforcement policies. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday, according to the school district.

ICE said Ian Roberts was in the country illegally from Guyana and was working as a superintendent despite having “a final order of removal and no work authorization.”

When officers conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” tried to approach Roberts in his car on Friday, the superintendent sped away, and the officers later found his car abandoned, ICE said.

Police helped find Roberts, and when he was taken into custody, the superintendent was in possession of a loaded handgun, a fixed-blade hunting knife and $3,000 in cash, ICE said.

Roberts came to the U.S. on a student visa in 1999 and a judge gave him a “final order of removal” in May 2024, ICE said in a statement. Roberts has weapon possession charges from February 2020, the agency said.

School district officials said in a statement they didn’t have information on “next potential steps” for Roberts.

Roberts joined the Des Moines district in July 2023 and “held educational leadership positions in districts across the U.S. for 20 years,” school board chair Jackie Norris said at a news conference Friday.

“There is new information that has been made public that we did not know, and have not been able to verify as to whether that information is accurate,” she said.

“There is much we do not know,” she said. “However, what we do know is that Dr. Roberts has been an integral part of our school community since he joined over two years ago. During his time with our district, he has shown up in ways big and small, and has advocated for students and staff and begun introducing concepts that will help us reimagine education for future generations of Des Moines students.”

Defense Department will continue providing critical weather satellite data to NOAA
NOAA via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A little over a month since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that it and the National Weather Service (NWS) would no longer be receiving critical satellite weather data used in forecasting hurricanes, the Department of Defense now says it will continue to provide the agencies information from the Special Sensor Microwave Imager Sounder (SSMIS).

The U.S. Navy told ABC News that its Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center “had planned to phase out the data as part of a Defense Department modernization effort. But after feedback from government partners, officials found a way to meet modernization goals while keeping the data flowing until the sensor fails or the program formally ends in September 2026.”

The Navy previously told ABC News in a statement that “We can confirm that the Navy’s Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center will no longer contribute to processing and disseminating Defense Meteorological Satellite Program data on July 31, 2025, in accordance with Department of Defense policy. DMSP is a joint program owned by the U.S. Space Force and scheduled for discontinuation in September 2026. The Navy is discontinuing contributions to DMSP given the program no longer meets our information technology modernization requirements.”

The SSMIS instruments are part of three weather satellites that are in low-Earth orbit and are maintained by NOAA in cooperation with the Department of Defense. They provide critical weather information that can’t yet be replaced by other satellites and weather instruments, according to NOAA.

The SSMIS offers forecasters the ability to examine the inner workings of active tropical systems and to better understand their behavior. Specifically, the tool uses microwaves to penetrate clouds and obtain a clearer picture of the inner structure of a tropical cyclone. This enables forecasters to better monitor the current progress of such storms, including the ability to identify the exact center of the weather system for use in creating forecast models.

Other weather satellites use visible and infrared imagery, which can only capture surface-level details of the cloud tops of such storms, rather than what’s happening inside of them. These satellites also are ineffective after sunset, when it’s too dark to see and when direct observations over open water are scarce. Because the SSMIS system doesn’t have these limitations, forecasters rely on the data it collects during such periods.

Weather forecast models are sensitive to initial weather conditions and rely on multiple sources of accurate weather data for forecasting. Any degradation or discontinuity in the data, whether in terms of quality or quantity, could negatively affect the model’s forecasting skill, scientists warn.

