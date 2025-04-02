Val Kilmer, star of ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Batman Forever,’ ‘The Doors,’ dead at 65

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Val Kilmer, the star of ’80s and ’90s blockbusters including Top Gun, Batman Forever and Tombstone, has died, according to The Associated Press. He was 65.

The actor’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the death, saying he died Tuesday in Los Angeles of pneumonia, the AP reported. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, but recovered after two tracheotomies.

Kilmer, born in LA, was a graduate of the Juilliard School’s drama division. He began his career as a theater actor in off-Broadway plays before finding Hollywood fame in the early 1980s with roles in the spy spoof Top Secret! and the cult comedy Real Genius.

Kilmer became a major star when he landed the role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise. The film made $344 million at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the decade. 

He followed the success of Top Gun with a string of well-received roles throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s: as dashing swordsman Madmartigan in Ron Howard‘s fantasy film Willow; as rock icon Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone‘s The Doors; and as gunslinger Doc Holliday in the western drama Tombstone, alongside Kurt Russell.

In 1995, Kilmer stepped into the role of the Caped Crusader, replacing Michael Keaton in Joel Schumacher‘s Batman Forever. While the film was a massive box-office success, Kilmer opted not to reprise the role for the next installment.

In Val, the 2021 documentary about his life, Kilmer said he found the Batsuit limiting, saying, “Whatever boyhood excitement I had was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit … Yes, every boy wants to be Batman. They actually want to be him … not necessarily play him in a movie.”

Kilmer returned as “Iceman” in the 2022 sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick — it was his final film role.

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Gene Hackman
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday, where he paid tribute to his “dear friend” Gene Hackman.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman began, noting the two worked on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. “Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” he said.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,’” Freeman said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Morgan’s speech kicked off the in memoriam, which honored those in Hollywood who passed away in the last year. Actors Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, John Amos, Bill CobbsJoan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Earl Jones and more were included in the segment.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. He was 95 years old.

In brief: Ke Huy Quan, Lili Reinhart to star in horror film ‘Bad Boy’ and more
A star-studded cast has been gathered for the new comedy Old Pals. Henry Winkler, Brian Cox, Emma Roberts and Evan Rachel Wood will star in the film, Deadline reports. The movie comes from director Wendey Stanzler and writer Rick Cisario, and follows two recent widowers, played by Winkler and Cox, who are forced to become friends when their daughters, played by Roberts and Wood, conspire to bring them together …

Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart are set to star in Bad Boy, a horror film about a woman’s fight to escape a serial killer told through the eyes of the killer’s faithful pet dog. Deadline first reported the news of the project being underway from Dave Caplan, the producer of Longlegs. Jacob Chase will direct the movie from a script by Travis Braun. Casting is still underway for the dog, which will likely be a terrier. The film begins production in August …

Robert De Niro will star in an adaptation of the Alex North novel The Whisper Man, Deadline reports. The film, which will be made for Netflix and AGBO, will come from director James Ashcroft and producers Joe and Anthony Russo. The Whisper Man follows a widowed crime writer who looks to his estranged father, a retired police detective, for help after his young son is abducted …

‘Flight Risk’ soars to the top of the box office
Courtesy of Lionsgate

A new film took off and landed at the top of the box office this weekend.

Flight Risk, the action thriller directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg as a hitman sent to kill an accountant before he can testify against a mob boss, was #1 at the box office, with a total gross of $12 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film easily beat the second place finisher, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which took in $8.7 million in its sixth week in theaters.  Last week’s #1, the Keke Palmer comedy One of Them Days, slipped to #3, taking in $8 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remained in fourth place, followed by Moana 2 in fifth place.

The new supernatural thriller Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, debuted at #6 with $3.4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Flight Risk – $12 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $.8.7 million
3. One of Them Days – $8 million
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 –  $5.5 million 
5. Moana 2 – $4.3 million
6. Presence – $3.42 million
7. Wolf Man – $3.40 million
8. A Complete Unknown – $3.1 million
9. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – $3 million
10. The Brutalist – $2.8 million

