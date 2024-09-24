‘Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting
Amy Sussman/Getty Images FILE

Ian Somerhalder is opening up about his reasons for stepping away from acting.

After starring in high-profile shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries — shows that celebrate their 20th and 15th anniversaries this year, respectively — the actor opened up in a new interview with People about why he left show business to focus on his passion projects and to raise his family.

“August 19th makes five years since I was professionally on camera as an actor/producer,” Somerhalder told the outlet. “I stepped away from that after V Wars to build these companies, launch films like Kiss the GroundCommon Ground and Ground Swell and raise my kids.”

The actor has focused on environmental activism-themed documentaries in the years since leaving Hollywood behind and shares two children with wife Nikki Reed, from the Twilight franchise.

Somerhalder said he recalled telling his management he was walking away from acting “at this sort of peak” where he “could have gone and done anything,” but that the things he’s pursuing today “mean way more to me.”

“I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth,” he said. “I don’t need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself.”

All that said, Somerhalder said he looks back fondly on shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries, which have garnered even bigger audiences in recent years thanks to streaming, and said he has “enormous gratitude” for them.

“That path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ reunion drama, ‘RHOSLC’ season 5 trailer and more
Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ reunion drama, ‘RHOSLC’ season 5 trailer and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
JaNa Craig came prepared with four pages of receipts to the Love Island USA season 6 reunion, which aired Monday on Peacock. Unfortunately, she feels as though the cast did not get the closure they needed from the experience. “I personally don’t like the way it ended. Lots of emotion, lots of tears, lots of yelling, lots of hurt,” she told US Weekly. “I don’t think it left off on a good note. I wish other people could get closure and we just used to be a really big happy family. It doesn’t feel like that anymore, so it sucks.”

Speaking of Love Island USA season 6, islanders Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky called their relationship quits after the reunion episode aired. They made the announcement in separate Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday night. “It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship,” Kendall shared in his post.

House of Villains (E!)
Get ready for more from your favorite reality show villains very shortly. The trailer for season 2 of House of Villains is available to watch now. This season starts with a 75-minute premiere episode on Oct. 9 that’ll air on E!, Bravo, Syfy and USA simultaneously.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
Receipts, proof, timeline, new season! The women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are returning to TV screens oh so soon. Bravo released the season 5 trailer for the reality show, which returns on Sep. 18 and promises lots of drama between cast members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“He died happy”: Richard Simmons’ housekeeper speaks out for first time
“He died happy”: Richard Simmons’ housekeeper speaks out for first time
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Richard Simmons‘ housekeeper of over three decades has spoken out for the first time since Simmons’ death.

In an interview with People published Monday, Teresa Reveles, who began working with Simmons in 1986 after finding the job through an agency, opened up about her bond with the late fitness guru and how she wants to honor him.

“I want to celebrate Richard. He always celebrated everyone else,” Reveles said of her former boss and friend, who died July 13, at the age of 76.

Reveles, who said she discovered Simmons in his bedroom after he died, said, “I still can’t believe what happened,” adding, “He died happy.”

Despite the public thinking that Simmons had “disappeared” and had become “reclusive,” Reveles said the reality was the opposite, and that Simmons spent his days outside of his house all the time.

Reveles said Simmons decided to step away from his public life due to his health, among other reasons.

“He could not exercise,” she explained. “He could not teach his class. [He said,] ‘Teresa, my knees hurt… I think it’s time for me to stop.'”

Reveles also said Simmons told her at one point that he did not like the way he looked.

“I don’t want people to see me. I don’t look that beautiful anymore, Teresa,” she recalled him saying, despite her belief that Simmons always “looked the same.”

Reveles said in the interview that she has come to terms with the loss and believes Simmons had found his peace at the end.

“Everything happened the way he wanted,” she said, adding, “I’m very happy because Richard was really very happy. He died very happy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“Absolute devastation”: ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza recalls fatal on-set shooting
“Absolute devastation”: ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza recalls fatal on-set shooting

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair, Joel Souza, the director of the Western Rust, went into detail about the fatal 2021 on-set shooting that left him injured and took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Of the many details in the piece, Souza says it’s “glaring” that the Western is about “a boy who accidentally shoots someone. That is inescapable. When people hear that, they are very taken aback.”

Souza explained the live round that was fired from the weapon aimed by Alec Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and lodged in his shoulder, penetrating so deep it nearly hit his spine. 

He said they were rehearsing a shot with Baldwin when the gun discharged. “I got in behind [Halyna]. When I tried to get a look, that’s when the gun fired. And then … yeah, all hell broke loose.”

He said, “It felt like a horse kicked me in the shoulder or someone hit me with a bat. The whole right side of my body went … completely numb, but it also hurt excruciatingly at the same time.”

He also recalled being “furious at that moment. I remember looking up and they were lowering Halyna … and there was blood coming through her white shirt.”

He found out Hutchins had died when he was in the emergency room. He called that “crushing in a way that is difficult to put into words” and “absolute devastation.”

Souza said the incident “ruined” him. “[I]nternally, the person I was just went away.”

When asked if he was grateful to be alive after the shooting, he said, “Not really.”

The 51-year-old director, who reluctantly returned to finish the film, said he “didn’t want to wake up” after the incident and he’s been plagued with nightmares since. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.