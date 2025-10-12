Vance confirms to ABC that Hamas has 20 living hostages, expected release in next 24 hours
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance confirmed to ABC “This Week” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos that Hamas has said they are holding 20 living hostages, and that those hostages are expected to be released in the next 24 hours as President Donald Trump was headed to the region later Sunday to mark the occasion.
“Well, they’ve been confirmed, George. Of course you don’t know until you see these people alive. But thank God we expect to see them alive here in the next 24 hours, probably early tomorrow morning, U.S. time, which will be later in the day, of course, in Israel,” Vance said.
“We are on the cusp of true peace in the Middle East. Really, for the first time in my lifetime, certainly these 20 hostages are going to come home to their families, George. I think this is a great moment for our country. Our country should be proud of our diplomats who made this happen. It’s really a great moment for the world, too, which is why the president’s going to go over there and celebrate with these hostages. But it’s a great thing, and I’m very excited about it,” he said.
Trump is scheduled to leave for his visit to Israel and Egypt on Sunday afternoon and will meet with hostage families at the Israeli Knesset on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Hamas’ confirmation of the 20 living hostages.
With the U.S. Central Command establishing a coordination center in Israel to support and monitor the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Vance said it was “misreported” that additional members of the U.S. military were being sent to the region — claiming that “We already have troops at Central Command.”
A U.S. official told ABC News that 200 troops are being sent to Israel, however, to specialize in transportation, planning, logistics, security and engineering. Vance also repeated claims from top officials that no U.S. troops are intended to go into Gaza.
“So, that story is actually misreported. We already have troops at Central Command. We’ve had them for decades in this country. They’re going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. That’s everything from ensuring that the Israeli troops are at the agreed upon line, ensuring that Hamas is not attacking innocent Israelis, doing everything that they can to ensure the peace that we’ve created, actually sustains and endures,” Vance said.
“But the idea that we’re going to have troops on the ground in Gaza, in Israel, that that is not our intention, that is not our plan. There was a bit of a misreporting there, but we are going to monitor this peace to ensure that it endures,” he added.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he and his administration are considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
Trump told reporters that it was early in the process but that he hoped to make a decision on the matter within the coming weeks.
“We’re looking at reclassification and we’ll make a determination over the next — I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one. It’s very complicated subject,” Trump said as he held a news conference in the White House briefing room.
Trump was in the briefing room to announce a federal takeover of Washington’s police force and deployment of the National Guard to deal, he said, with the city’s crime and homelessness. He was asked at the news conference if reclassifying marijuana would send mixed messages as his administration says it wants to “clean up” crime in the nation’s capital and potentially other cities.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump was weighing rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug to a Schedule 3 drug.
Classified as a Schedule 1 drug, marijuana is listed alongside heroin and LSD as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
By contrast, Schedule 3 drugs are define as those with “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence” and include ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.
During the final year of the Biden administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it supported recommending the reclassification of marijuana.
Reclassifying marijuana would allow for more research into the drug and provide tax benefits to the cannabis industry.
Trump on Monday said he’s heard good and bad things regarding the drug.
“I’ve heard great things having to do with medical, and I’ve had bad things having to do with just about everything else. But medical, and, you know, for pain and various things,” Trump said.
“Some people like it, some people hate it,” the president said.
(WASHINGTON) — Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez on Wednesday said she was fired by President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for “holding the line on scientific integrity.”
Monarez gave a detailed timeline before the Senate’s Health committee on the chain of events that she said led to her abrupt ousting.
A pivotal moment, she said, was an August meeting in which she said Kennedy told her to preemptively accept recommendations from a CDC vaccine advisory panel and to fire career officials overseeing vaccine policy.
“I would not commit to that, and I believe it is the true reason I was fired,” Monarez said. Monarez said Kennedy was “very upset” when she pushed back in the meeting.
Kennedy, in a hearing before a different Senate panel earlier this month, disputed Monarez’s version of events. He denied telling Monarez to accept vaccine recommendations without scientific evidence, and claimed she was fired in part because she told him she was untrustworthy.
“I told her that she had to resign because I asked her, ‘Are you a trustworthy person?’ And she said, ‘No,'” Kennedy replied. “If you had an employee who told you they weren’t trustworthy, would you ask them to resign, Senator?” Kennedy had told Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a fiery exchange at that hearing.
Republican senators pressed Monarez on Wednesday on that point. “Did you tell the secretary you were untrustworthy?” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, asked Monarez.
“He told me he could not trust me because I had shared information related to our conversation beyond his staff. I told him, if you cannot trust me, then you can fire me,” Monarez replied.
Monarez was referring to her outreach to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, the chair of the committee, whom she contacted in between meetings with Kennedy to alert him to the growing tension.
In one dramatic exchange, Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin accused Monarez of being dishonest in her characterization of her private conversation with Kennedy and claimed the meeting had been recorded.
Cassidy then requested if such materials had been provided to Mullin that they be made available to all of the senators on the committee. Cassidy also called on HHS to release a recording if it had one.
“If a recording does not exist, I ask Senator Mullin to retract his line of questions,” Cassidy said.
Moments later, Cassidy interrupted the hearing to say that there were reports that Mullin had told reporters he was “mistaken in saying that the RFK-Monarez meeting was recorded.”
“But in case he was mistaken that he was mistaken, if there is a recording, it should be released,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy, a doctor from Louisiana who was one of the key votes to confirm Kennedy, said Wednesday’s hearing was in the aim of “radical transparency.”
“Part of our responsibility today is to ask ourselves, if someone is fired 29 days after every Republican votes for her, the Senate confirms her, the secretary said in her swearing in that she has ‘unimpeachable scientific credentials’ and the president called her an incredible mother and dedicated public servant — like what happened? Did we fail? Was there something we should have done differently?” Cassidy said.
Cassidy told Monarez and Deb Houry, the former chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science at the CDC who also sat for testimony, that “the onus is upon you to prove that the criticisms leveled by the secretary are not true.”
Houry was one of four top CDC officials who resigned in protest after Monarez was ousted. The high-profile departures raised alarm over Kennedy’s vaccine policy agenda, which the public health officials said they were being asked to endorse without adequate science.
“How did Dr. Monarez go from being a public health expert with unimpeachable scientific credentials, who had the full confidence of Secretary Kennedy into being a liar and untrustworthy in less than a month. That is quite a transformation. Well, I think the answer is fairly obvious. Dr. Monarez was fired because she refused to act as a rubber stamp to implement Secretary Kennedy’s dangerous agenda to substantially limit the use of safe and effective vaccines that would endanger the lives of the American people and people throughout the world,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, said on Wednesday.
Kennedy stood by the recent shakeups at CDC, saying they were “absolutely necessary adjustments to restore the agency to its role as the world’s gold standard public health agency with a central mission of protecting Americans from infectious disease.”
Monarez on Wednesday expressed concern on Kennedy’s changes to HHS, including his replacement of all members on the CDC vaccine advisory committee.
The CDC advisory committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss vaccine recommendations more broadly, including the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
“Based on what I observed during my tenure, there is real risk that recommendations could be made restricting access to vaccines for children and others in need without rigorous scientific review. With no permanent CDC director in place, those recommendations could be adopted,” Monarez said.
According to Monarez, Kennedy told her the childhood vaccine schedule would be changing in September and “I needed to be on board with it.”
“To be clear, he said there was not science or data, but that he still expected you to change the schedule?” Sen. Cassidy asked.
“Correct,” Monarez said.
HHS officials pushed back against Monarez’s testimony Wednesday, saying it contained “factual inaccuracies and left out important details.”
In a statement, a spokesperson also accused her of acting “maliciously to undermine the President’s agenda,” alleging that she limited badge access for Trump’s political appointees and removed one of Kennedy’s appointees without telling anyone.
ABC News has asked for more details about the specific allegations.
(WASHINGTON) — Facing uproar from his MAGA base over the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump has called for Attorney General Pam Bondi “to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval” related to the case.
Bondi responded on social media Thursday evening, saying, “We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”
It’s not immediately clear from the social media postings how extensive the administration’s request to unseal the transcripts would be.
The release of any grand jury materials, which are secret, would be subject to a legal process and the approval of a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, where Epstein was charged before he died by suicide in 2019.
A judge would likely consider the impact of the release on victims, which courts have gone to great lengths to protect, as well as any parties who may be implicated in the case and want the information to remain secret.
Crucially, the 2019 case pertains to allegations against Epstein and his alleged sex crimes, not the broader questions posed by many of Trump’s supporters about who else, if anyone, might have been involved.
The DOJ and FBI have numerous other unclassified records in the case that they said they will not disclose, despite vowing in February to “release the remaining documents upon review and redaction to protect the identities of Epstein’s victims.”
An “evidence list” released in February offers a roadmap to some of these unreleased records, including visitor records to Epstein’s private island as well as wiretap records for his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Earlier this month, the DOJ and FBI released a memo stating no further records in the case would be released, saying “much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing” and that the agencies “will not permit the release of child pornography” or sensitive details pertaining to the victims.
The agencies found no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list” of associates or that he blackmailed any prominent individuals and concluded no investigation into uncharged third party was warranted.
The brief memo put out by the DOJ and FBI stoked furor among Trump’s diehard supporters after years of prominent right-wing figures pushing accusations about Epstein and the “deep state” that’s protecting elites.
Trump’s since sought various ways to put out the political firestorm, coming to Bondi’s defense while also saying she should release what she deems “credible.”
Shifting explanation from Trump
In Trump’s call for Bondi to produce the grand jury testimony, he said it was a “SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats,” and that it “should end, right now!”
This is a shift from his previous statement of calling the Epstein files a “hoax” and those Republican supporters who are questioning his administration’s handling of it as “stupid” and “foolish.”
Trump, in a phone interview with “Just the News” on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday night, alleged without providing evidence that Democrats and former officials doctored files relating to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.
The comments came when Trump was asked if he wanted one prosecutor to look into the broad subject of political prosecution.
“Well, I think it’s in the case of Epstein, they’ve already looked at it, and they are looking at it, and I think all they have to do is put out anything credible,” Trump said.
“But you know, that was run by the Biden administration for four years. I can imagine what they put into files, just like they did with the others,” Trump continued. “I mean, the Steele dossier was a total fake, right? It took two years to figure that out for the people, and all of the things that you mentioned were fake.”
“So I would imagine if they were run by Chris Wray and they were run by Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they’ve been running these files, and so much of the things that we found were fake with me,” Trump said.
Despite Trump’s claims that Democrats “put” things in the files, many documents relating to Epstein, including those that mention Trump and several prominent Democrats, have been public for years.
No special prosecutor
And the White House on Thursday shut down the idea of appointing a special prosecutor in the Epstein case.
“The idea was floated from someone in the media to the president. The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the briefing.
Asked to clarify what part of the Epstein saga is a “hoax” as Trump claimed, Leavitt only continued to criticize Democrats.
“The president is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make,” she said. “The Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years, and they didn’t do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes.”
Epstein was arrested in 2019 and died in prison by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges while Trump was president.
“Some of the naive Republicans fall right into line, like they always do,” the president said on “Just the News.”
Calls for transparency
Calls for transparency on Epstein came from several Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. And Trump’s own former vice president, Mike Pence, called for the administration to “release all of the files” regarding the Epstein investigation.
Leavitt on Thursday defended the administration’s handling of the Epstein files and attempted to distance Trump from further decision-making on the case.
Leavitt said it would be up to the Justice Department and Bondi to release any other “credible” evidence.
“In terms of redactions or grand jury seals, those are questions for the Department of Justice. Those are also questions for the judges who have that information under a seal. And that would have to be requested and judge would have to approve it. That’s out of the president’s control,” she said when asked why they wouldn’t release the files, with sensitive information redacted, in order to provide more transparency.