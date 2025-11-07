Vance, possible 2028 candidate, viewed by supporters as Trump’s ‘enforcer’ with midterm 1 year away

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — With almost a year as vice president — and one year until the midterm elections, JD Vance’s supporters say he is settling into his role in the Trump administration, being used as the president’s “fixer” and “enforcer,” a source familiar with their relationship told ABC News.

“Vance really has been an enforcer and fixer for the president and his administration, and he’s been able to do it on a wide variety of topics,” the source, someone familiar with the relationship between Vance and Trump, said. “Unlike past vice presidents who demanded a specific policy portfolio, Vance never did that, which allows the president to put JD in the game whenever he sees a need for him to be put in the game.”

This has allowed Trump to dispatch Vance to advance his agenda, the source said.

“I think that dynamic has benefited the president, the vice president and the entire administration,” the source added, saying trust between the two — and others in the administration with whom Vance has forged relationships for years — has led to Vance’s role.

Vance’s role in the Trump White House has sharpened as the 2026 midterm elections approach and his name has been floated as a possible 2028 presidential candidate — even by Trump himself.

Proponents of Vance say his role as the “enforcer” and “fixer” was on display last summer as the White House worked to push Trump’s massive tax and spending bill through Congress.

In the days leading up to the bill’s passage, Vance — who served as a senator from Ohio before becoming vice president — held a series of meetings with conservative and moderate holdouts and with Senate leadership to help move the bill forward.

“He was a big part of getting it across the finish line and then promoting it afterwards,” a former White House official told ABC News about Trump’s megabill.

When asked by ABC News how they view Vance’s role in the administration, White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement that Vance is Trump’s “trusted partner” who has helped deliver on Trump’s agenda.

“Vice President Vance is a trusted partner to President Trump and has played a critical role in helping the President keep all of the promises he made to the American people including delivering the largest tax cut in history for middle and working class Americans, securing the border, and putting American workers first,” Huston said.

Vance also took the lead in facilitating the TikTok framework that would transfer majority ownership of the app to Americans, but the deal has not been fully solidified. Vance was heavily involved in developing a strategy to reach the TikTok framework leading up to the U.S.-China summit in Madrid, where officials discussed the matter and joined Trump in the Oval Office when he signed the executive order on the framework.

A critical moment for Vance during this past year was his angry exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office where he chastised the world leader for not being thankful for the support the U.S. has provided to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said to Zelenskyy in February. “Right now, you guys are going around enforcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

The eyebrow-raising exchange underscored Vance’s willingness to publicly defend Trump and the lengths he would go to do so. But Trump appeared to shut down Vance in the meeting: “But you see, I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on. I think it’s very important,” Trump said.

Vance and Trump have not always been aligned. In March of this past year, Vance showed a rare instance of appearing to break with Trump in a Signal group chat with other top US officials and questioned whether the president recognized that a unilateral U.S. attack on the Houthis to keep international shipping lanes open was at odds with his tough talk about European nations paying their share of such efforts.

Still, Vance’s skills as a communicator have been useful for the administration — especially during the ongoing government shutdown, the former White House officials said.

“I would say one thing there that sort of ties to where he’s been in general as a help in the administration, is that he’s a very good communicator, and like you saw when he took the podium at the beginning of the shutdown to talk about, you know, the White House’s position on it,” the official said.

Joel Goldstein, a vice-presidential scholar and former professor at Saint Louis University Law School, told ABC News that Vance follows the footprint of vice presidents as an administration spokesperson — but takes it even further.

“Vice presidents are generally spokespersons for the administration they serve, but Vice President Vance seems unusually active in this regard, including on social media, and more confrontational than most recent vice presidents in some of his rhetoric against political opponents and the discourse he uses or doesn’t rebuke,” Goldstein said. “He has also performed in visible diplomatic roles as have his predecessors, but has often been more confrontational towards traditional allies as he was at the Munich Security Summit and in the Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy.”

Republican political operatives said Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference was a breakout moment as vice president.

In February, Vance delivered a stinging message to European allies, saying that the biggest threat to Europe did not come from Russia or China, but from within Europe itself, and that he was concerned Europe was moving toward censorship and away from democracy.

Vance added another title under his portfolio when he became the Republican National Committee finance chair, a key fundraising role in the organization and the first time a sitting vice president has held the position.

In a statement to ABC News, RNC press secretary Kiersten Pels said that Vance will be critical for the national party heading into next year’s midterms — calling Vance a “fundraising powerhouse for the RNC.”

Vance has also been involved in trying to maintain Republicans’ slim majority in the House ahead of next year’s midterm elections. In August, Vance traveled to Indiana, where he made the pitch to Republican lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional map.

With a year until the midterm election, a source close to the vice president said Vance will be involved.

“I think you can probably expect, as we get closer to midterms, for the vice president to be a regular presence on the campaign trail for Trump-endorsed candidates across the country,” the source said.

Next year’s election will also be critical for Vance as he’s viewed as a possible 2028 candidate and someone who could take on the mantle of leading the MAGA movement once Trump leaves office.

In a recent interview with Pod Force One, Vance shared that during a private lunch at the White House six months ago, Trump floated the idea of him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the Republican ticket in 2028.

“It feels so premature, because we’re still so early. And what I always say to people is, if we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself,” Vance said to podcast host Miranda Devine.

Trump himself recently said Vance and Rubio would be “great” options as 2028 presidential candidates.

“I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two,” Trump said on Oct. 27 of Vance and Rubio. “I think if they ever formed a group it would be unstoppable.”

ABC

(NEW YORK) — Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City and a state assemblyman, said on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday — just days after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams left the race — he was not concerned over recent threats by President Donald Trump to withhold federal funding from New York City if he gets elected.

Trump wrote on Monday on his social media platform, “Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?”

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has emphasized — including on “The View” on Wednesday — that he does not identify as a communist.

“This is just one of the many threats that Donald Trump makes. Every day he wakes up, he makes another threat, a lot of the times about the city that he actually comes from,” Mamdani said.

“And what is angering to me is not what Donald Trump does, because we’ve come to expect that from him, but it’s the idea that we have to accept that as the law, the idea that we have to accept that as normal. We have to fight that because we know, not only is it an overreach from a federal administration, it’s an example of what he’s done elsewhere,” he added.

Asked about Trump’s more recent desire to use U.S. cities for military training and how he could stop him, Mamdani responded, “[Trump] wants to do a whole lot of things with this city, and we’re going to fight him every step of the way, as long as it is something that comes at the expense of this city.”

Separately, on why Democratic leaders who have have not yet endorsed him, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Mamdani downplayed the importance of endorsements more broadly.

He praised endorsements from figures such as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, but added, “but also the fact that I wouldn’t be sitting here with you if it was endorsements that made all the difference. It was the people of the city.”

Mamdani has faced pushback over some of his comments and stances on the Israel-Hamas war and Israel more broadly, including framing Israel’s conduct in the war as a “genocide” and declining to support Israel’s existence as a Jewish state, although he has said he supports Israel’s right to exist as a state. The Israeli government has pushed back against claims it is committing genocide.

Asked by co-host Sara Haines why should voters who see that as a moral red line should trust his clarity and judgment, Mamdani said that New York City would be the main focus of his administration.

“And also, millions of New Yorkers, myself included, care deeply about what’s happening in Israel and Palestine,” he added.

“And so, to be very, very clear, of course, I condemn Hamas. Of course I’ve called October 7 [the attack on Israel by Hamas] what it was, which is a horrific war crime. And of course, my belief in a universality in international law is also the same set of beliefs that have led me to describe what’s happening in Gaza as a genocide.”

He added soon after, “I can’t stop that as the mayor of the city. I can make clear my own values, my own commitments, and it is a value and a commitment to humanity, to safety, to justice for all people, that extends to everyone, Israelis, Palestinians, and everyone else.”

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The government shutdown on Wednesday entered its 36th day, officially becoming the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

That means the two longest shutdowns in American politics have occurred under President Donald Trump, with the previous 35-day record having been set during his first term in 2019.

There’s been little movement on Capitol Hill over the past five weeks as Republicans and Democrats blame one another for the stalemate. Democrats are keeping up their demand for an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, while Trump and Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.

Meanwhile, the impact on Americans is growing more painful by the day.

The 42 million Americans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are left vulnerable after funding lapsed and the administration committed to only partial payments.

ACA recipients saw their health insurance premiums spike as open enrollment began on Nov. 1, in some cases as much as 300%.

Airports across the country are experiencing delays amid staffing shortages, with thousands of air traffic controllers working without pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned “mass chaos” could be in store and some airspace might have to be closed if the shutdown continues.

How we got here
Here are key moments from the shutdown so far.

Oct. 1: The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. after Republican and Democratic proposals that would have funded the government failed in the Senate at the eleventh hour. The Democrat bill included extensions for health care subsidies under the ACA while the Republican bill would have funded the government at current levels until Nov. 1.

Oct. 10: The Trump administration begins to layoff thousands of federal workers. Agencies impacted include the Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Homeland Security and Treasury departments. Among those fired are substance abuse and mental health services employees, special education staff and more.

Oct. 14: Two weeks into the shutdown with virtually no progress, House Speaker Mike Johnson predicts they are headed toward “one of the longest shutdowns in American history.” The House has remained out of session the entire shutdown after Republican members passed a clean, seven-week funding bill in mid-September.

Oct. 15: The Pentagon says that troops have been paid and will not miss a paycheck due to the shutdown. The military did this by moving $8 billion from existing funds.

Oct. 24: More than 500,000 federal employees miss their first full paycheck. Just days later, the president of the country’s largest union representing federal workers called on lawmakers to pass a short-term spending bill to end the shutdown, a statement seized on by Republicans to ramp up pressure on Democrats.

Oct. 30: President Trump, back from a weeklong trip to Asia, reinserts himself in the shutdown drama by calling on Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster and unilaterally reopen the government. But his call is quickly rebuffed by Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Nov. 1: Funds run dry for SNAP benefits, leaving 42 million Americans vulnerable. (The Trump administration, after being ordered to do so by a federal judge, later says it will dip into contingency funds for benefits but those payments will only be partial ones.) Plus, open enrollment begins for Affordable Care Act recipients with prices for insurance premiums skyrocketing next year.

Nov. 4: The Senate fails for the 14th time to advance a clean, short-term funding bill. The record is tied for longest-shutdown in history.

What’s next?
A major question going forward is whether Trump will get more personally involved in trying to bring the shutdown to an end.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, asked that question on Tuesday, said Trump’s “making his position on it quite clear” as she reiterated his call for Republicans to nuke the filibuster. Thune has said he doesn’t believe enough Senate Republicans will go for changing the traditional Senate rule.

All Senate Republicans have been invited to the White House for a breakfast tomorrow morning, a White House official and two Congressional aides confirmed to ABC News. 

Behind the scenes, a small bipartisan group of rank-and-file senators are in conversation to try to find a way out of this shutdown. Some Senate Republicans told ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott they believed they could get some more moderate Democrats to their side after Tuesday’s elections — though Senate Democrats haven’t said as much.

The talking points made by leaders all shutdown long continued on Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in floor remarks on Tuesday, said there deserves to be a “serious negotiation” on health care and that Democrats “are going to keep pushing to get these tax credits extended.”

Thune said he hopes this is the week that Democrats “come to their senses” and vote to reopen the government. The Senate leader said he was “still at a loss as to what it is exactly they’re trying to get out of this.”

In the meantime, the clock is running out on the short-term funding measure that was passed by the House and put up 14 times by the Senate, as it would only fund the government until Nov. 21. Thune has said the date would have to be changed, adding in a new question of what the new date would be.

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is saying he’s sorry for the controversy that has surrounded his administration over the past year amid allegations of corruption against the mayor and his associates.

Adams’ tenure has been marked by some measurable achievements that he continues to tout, including a post-COVID recovery and declining crime rates; however, he’s had to deal with the fallout of a federal investigation into him and several separate probes surrounding his top officials over the years.

While the mayor has continued to maintain his innocence after the corruption case against him was dismissed, Adams told ABC News Tuesday that he understands the controversy that has defined his last year in office has been a distraction for New Yorkers.

“To those New Yorkers who have to pick up their paper and read this headline, all I can say is I’m sorry, and I’m committed to this city,” Adams said.

Adams was indicted last September on five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to what prosecutors said were improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions and an attempted cover-up.

The charges against the mayor — including counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, bribery and solicitation of a contribution from a foreign entity — were dropped against him in April by the U.S. Justice Department in what his critics claim was a quid pro quo with the Trump administration.

Adams and the Justice Department denied there was a quid pro quo involved in the dropping of the charges.

At least ten of his aides, associates, and appointees have been charged with crimes, and a string of top officials – including four deputy mayors, his school’s chancellor, and police commissioner – resigned ahead of Adams’ indictment last year.

Last week, his former chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin was indicted for allegedly profiting from her position in government. She has pleaded not guilty.

Adams, meanwhile, has sought to distance himself from the criminal cases that continue to follow some of his allies and aides.

“You know, we made mistakes. There are people that we brought in government that was probably not ready to go into government, but we must forge ahead,” Adams told ABC News when asked about the scandals involving his inner circle.

The latest controversy to hit the Adams administration came last week when Winnie Greco, a former aide and campaign volunteer, allegedly handed a reporter a bag of potato chips stuffed with cash. Greco resigned from her position in the Adams administration last year after the FBI searched her home.

She has not been charged and the FBI has not commented on the search at her home. Greco and her attorney said the incident with the chip bag was a misunderstanding.

When asked about the incident, Adams said Greco’s actions were “wrong.”

“I don’t know what happened there. It is not something that I believe one should do. It gives a false image. It’s the wrong thing that should be done,” Adams said, adding that Greco is no longer working as a campaign volunteer.

While legal issues continue to follow some of his aides, the criminal case against Adams himself was dismissed earlier this year following orders from top Department of Justice officials.

The decision to dismiss the case was made without considering the strength of the case against Adams, but rather because the charges ” unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime,” the Justice Department argued.

Adams dismissed concerns that if re-elected, he would be more beholden to the Trump administration because it didn’t pursue the indictment.

“The case was dropped with prejudice. That means to New York, to New Yorkers, that it won’t come back again,” Adams said, referencing how prosecutors are barred from bringing the same case against him if the Trump administration changes its position.

Adams continued to argue that the case against him was politically motivated.

“I didn’t spend all my life in law enforcement to break the law. I’ve never broke the law. I never did anything to violate the trust of the people of the city,” he said.

The mayor faces strong competition in the November election.

Progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani handily won the Democratic mayoral primary, and the 33-year-old Democratic socialist maintains his lead over both Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as a third-party candidate, in early polling.

Adams, who is running as an independent candidate, said he believes he remains a Democrat and said he offers a version of politics that appeals to a broader swath of voters than Mamdani.

“I’m a pragmatic moderate Democrat that believes in family, public safety, employment, pro-business, those things that make cities healthy,” Adams said.

