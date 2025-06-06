Vance stands by Trump amid feud with Musk but silent on Musk’s accusations

Vance stands by Trump amid feud with Musk but silent on Musk’s accusations
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance on Friday continued to stand by President Donald Trump during his public feud with Elon Musk, but is notably not criticizing the Tesla billionaire directly.

Vance first weighed in hours after the explosive exchange began on Thursday, offering only a brief post on X.

“President Trump has done more than anyone in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I am proud to stand beside him,” Vance wrote.

On Friday morning, Vance turned his attention to the news media while still staying silent on Musk’s accusations against the president.

“There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous,” Vance wrote on X. Musk on Thursday had not made any claims about Trump being “impulsive” or “short-tempered.”

Musk lobbied for Vance to be Trump’s 2024 running mate. Back in late February, Musk had posted to X that Vance was the “Best VP ever and our future President.”

Tensions between Trump and Musk, largely stemming from Musk’s relentless criticism in recent days of Trump’s signature legislation, reached a fever pitch on Thursday.

Trump in the Oval Office offered his harshest words yet for his former close adviser, saying he was “disappointed” in Musk. Musk hit back in real time, going on a X rampage that included suggesting Trump would have lost the 2024 election without him and even claiming Trump was “in” the Epstein files regarding the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors.

At one point, he agreed with one user calling for Trump to be impeached and replaced with Vance. Vance has not responded to that, either.

Trump hit back on his own conservative social media platform, claiming Musk had gone “CRAZY” and floated the possibility of ending Musk’s government contracts.

The president told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl on Friday morning that Musk “has lost his mind” and that he was “not particularly” interested in talking to him right now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump frustrated by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, other Supreme Court picks: Sources
Trump frustrated by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, other Supreme Court picks: Sources
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has privately expressed frustration about the Supreme Court justices he appointed, mostly complaining about Justice Amy Coney Barrett, three people familiar with the conversations told ABC News.

Those sources said the president conveyed that the justices he appointed could do more to back his agenda.

Several Trump allies have also taken their complaints about Barrett directly to the president, labeling her as “weak.”

Others have expressed their viewpoints publicly, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Conservative lawyer Mike Davis recently said on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “She’s a rattled law professor with her head up her a–.” Davis, a Trump ally, is in frequent communication with the president, sources have told ABC News.

Justice Barrett has not commented on brewing right-wing criticism of her votes from the bench nor would she be expected to: members of the court almost never engage directly, much less in the moment, with political critiques.

A senior administration official and additional sources familiar with Trump’s thinking tell ABC News the president is looking to nominate judges in the mold of Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and late Antonin Scalia.

Barrett is a former Scalia law clerk, which Trump and Barrett both highlighted when he announced her as his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020.

“Particularly poignant to me was her long and deep friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia, my own mentor,” Barrett said in the White House Rose Garden at the time. Maureen Scalia was also in the audience.

In a statement to ABC News, principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields stated: “President Trump will always stand with the U.S. Supreme Court, unlike the Democrat Party, which, if given the opportunity, would pack the court, ultimately undermining its integrity. The president may disagree with the Court and some of its rulings, but he will always respect its foundational role.”

CNN was first reported Trump’s private frustration with Barret Tuesday.

While the president has privately complained about Barrett, it is notable that he has not attacked her publicly.

Trump defended her after she sided with the court’s liberal justices ruling the Trump administration must unfreeze foreign aid payment.

“She’s a very good woman. She’s very smart, and I don’t know about people attacking her, I really don’t know,” Trump told reporters.

However, Trump recently attacked Federalist Society leader Leonard Leo, who advised him on judicial nominations during his first term, calling him a ‘sleazebag.’

“I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous judicial nominations,” Trump wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Extreme alarm’: Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm
‘Extreme alarm’: Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top Senate Democrats from national security committees wrote a letter to President Donald Trump seeking more information about reports that members of his cabinet used the Signal app to convene a group chat to “coordinate and share classified information about sensitive military planning operations” and mistakenly included The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeff Goldberg.

“We write to you with extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment shown by your Cabinet and national security advisors,” the senators wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ABC News. “You have long advocated for accountability and transparency in the government, particularly as it relates to the handling of classified information, national security, and the safety of American servicemembers. As such, it is imperative that you address this breach with the seriousness and diligence that it demands.”

Committees “have serious questions about this incident, and members need a full accounting to ensure it never happens again,” the letter said. The authors requested a “complete and unredacted” transcript of the Signal chat for the appropriate committees to review in a secure setting.

The senators also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to carry out a thorough investigation of the matter, citing concerns that “willful or negligent disclosure of classified or sensitive national security information may constitute a criminal violation of the Espionage Act or other laws.”

The letter asked Trump to preserve the chat in question, along with any other discussions of government business occurring on any messaging application, citing concerns that the Signal messages — which are set to automatically disappear after a fixed period of time — could violate both Federal Records Act and the Presidential Records Act.

“You and your Cabinet are responsible for the safety and security of the American people, as well as our military servicemembers and intelligence personnel in the field. We expect your Administration to address this dangerous lapse in security protocol—whether intended or not—with the utmost seriousness, and to uphold the ethic of accountability that our nation holds sacred,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dick Durbin, Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed, Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense ranking member Chris Coons, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ranking member Gary Peters. It therefore represents a joint statement from the top Democrats across the committees dealing with national security matters.

In their letter to Trump, the Senators asked for answers to 10 specific questions related to the reported Signal chat, including a full list of its participants.

Those included inquiries about whether any other individuals were mistakenly added to the chat, whether any individual used a personal device to access the chat, whether anyone was out of the country while accessing the chat and whether any classified documents were transferred to unclassified systems. The senators also sought a response on whether the intelligence community has done a damage assessment of the matter.

The senators further requested an answer about whether any cabinet or White House officials are using Signal or other commercial products to discuss classified or sensitive information, or any communications subject to statutory recordkeeping requirements. If so, they asked the White House to provide details on how it is meeting record-keeping requirements.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump DOJ files civil suit against Maine in standoff over transgender athletes in women’s sports
Trump DOJ files civil suit against Maine in standoff over transgender athletes in women’s sports
Attorney General Pam Bondi ; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has filed suit against Maine in an effort to challenge the state’s policy regarding transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges Maine’s policy violates Title IX and stems from a broader effort by the Trump administration to spotlight an issue that they see as politically damaging for Democrats.

“The State of Maine, through its Department of Education, is openly and defiantly flouting federal anti-discrimination law by enforcing policies that require girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions designated exclusively for girls,” the lawsuit said. “By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine’s policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm.”

Bondi announced the lawsuit alongside anti-trans activist Riley Gaines and other parents and students from Maine who have objected to the state’s policies regarding transgender athletes.

“The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports. This is about sports. This is also about these young women’s personal safety,” Bondi said in remarks at DOJ. “I met many of these women throughout the past weeks and months, and what they have been through is horrific.”

The lawsuit is likely just the first in a series of legal challenges brought by the Trump administration, after Bondi previously sent warning letters in February to state officials in Maine, California and Minnesota ordering them to “comply with federal anti-discrimination laws that require them to keep men out of women’s sports.”

Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has blasted the Trump administration’s efforts to strip federal funding from Maine as executive overreach.

“For decades — first as a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor — I have fought tirelessly for the rights of women and girls, for the health and well-being of children and families, and defending the Constitution of Maine and the Constitution of the United States,” Mills responded in a statement Wednesday. “My Administration and Maine’s Attorney General will vigorously defend our state against the action announced today from the Department of Justice,” she said.

Earlier, she downplayed the issue of transgender athletes participating in girls’ and women’s sporting events.

“Because there are two, maybe two, trans athletes competing in Maine schools right now, they decided to shut off funding for the school nutrition program, the school lunch program, entirely,” Mills said in an interview this week on CBS affiliate WGME. “The law says if you don’t like what a state is doing over here, you can’t just take the funds away over here.”

In February, meeting with the nation’s governors at the White House, Trump discussed his executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and asked Mills directly, “Are you not going to comply with that?”

She responded that she would comply with state and federal laws.

“Well, I’m — we are the federal law,” Trump said, adding, “Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”

Mills responded: “See you in court.”

“Good,” Trump replied. “I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be an easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.