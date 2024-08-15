Vance to head to Hamptons for high-dollar fundraiser next weekend
(WASHINGTON) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is set to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in the Hamptons next weekend, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by ABC News.
The event is set to be hosted by a number of big-name Trump donors, including billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson and Omeed Malik, the president of the investment firm 1789 Capital.
Trump’s former secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, is also listed as a host for the fundraiser, which is billed as an “afternoon event with next Vice President of the United States.”
The fundraiser is set to be held in Southampton, New York, next Sunday, the invite said. Tickets to the roundtable event cost $25,000, with an “attendee” ticket going for $5,000. Inclusion in the host committee costs $50,000 per person, the invite said.
A person familiar with the event said it is expected to raise somewhere in the millions.
Notably, the event is also set to be cohosted by two former George W. Bush appointees. Cliff Sobel was the ambassador to the Netherlands under Bush, as well as ambassador to Brazil under the Bush and Obama administrations. Jeffrey served as Under Secretary, Economic, Energy and Agricultural Affairs after being nominated by Bush in 2007.
The event comes as both Trump and Vance have been on an aggressive fundraising blitz in recent weeks, with under three months to go until the election. Vance has been crisscrossing the country, raising money in California, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.
Trump’s fundraiser at the home of billionaire financier Howard Lutnick’s home in Bridgehampton, New York, earlier this month was similarly backed by wealthy allies including Malik, Paulson and Richard Kurtz. Lutnick said that event brought in $15 million for the campaign and the Republican Party.
Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee’s joint fundraising operation together raised a total of $138.7 million in the month of July — an uptick from their June fundraising total — and entered August with $327 million in cash on hand, the campaign said.
It trailed the $310 million the Harris campaign said it raised in July, as they entered August with $377 million cash on hand. That haul was buoyed by the $200 million the campaign said it raised within a week of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.
It’s unclear how much the operation had raised before Harris took over the campaign. The money was raised by the Biden and Harris campaigns, the Democratic National Committee, and their joint fundraising committees.
(SAGINAW, Mich.) — For many in Saginaw, Michigan, a town less than two hours north of Detroit, the once-thriving hub for the auto industry is now a shell of itself.
After several major factories closed in the county, the local economy has struggled to fully recover.
“Some of the things that have plagued us are the lack of good jobs, the ones that can take care of a family,” Hurley Coleman III, executive director of Saginaw County Community Action Center, told ABC News’ “Nightline.”
Coleman’s organization helps to provide low-income and elderly Saginaw residents with resources like food and housing assistance.
While the U.S. unemployment rate is at 4%, dropping to historic lows during the Biden administration’s first term, Black unemployment in Michigan is roughly 50% higher than the national average, hovering over 6.1%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“My concern personally is our Black community and our men and our women, being able to have the opportunity to go into homes, financial literacy, education, opportunities to advance,” Coleman said.
In this county, which is roughly 45% Black, according to the U.S. Census, voters have looked to both parties in recent elections in hopes of change.
In 2008 and 2012, Saginaw voted for former President Barack Obama. Trump won the county in 2016, but Biden took a close victory in 2020 by just 303 votes.
In a battleground like Michigan, a key state needed to win the Oval Office, Saginaw is a pivotal county.
Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have made stops in Saginaw, focusing on making sharp contrasts to one another in their vision for rebuilding the economy.
“I’m going to turn it around. I’ll bring you the car industry back to Michigan,” Trump said to voters during a campaign stop on May 1.
Biden met with Coleman during his visit to Saginaw on March 14.
“We talked about inflation and what it feels like to go to the grocery store. To pull out $25 and figure out how far that $25 can stretch,” Coleman told “Nightline.”
“I believe in what President Biden is trying to accomplish and I will be standing with him,” Coleman added.
First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have also made campaign stops in Saginaw, visiting Baldwin’s Smokehouse BBQ, a Black-owned business in East Saginaw.
The owner of the restaurant, Roy Baldwin, 69, told ABC News he voted for Biden in 2020 and plans to do so again in November, but he remains worried about the economy, as he struggles to bounce back from inflation.
“I don’t think either one could make a big difference in the economy. I think things just got to level out. I don’t think a president really has much power to change any of that,” Baldwin said, noting that he thinks division in Congress has stalled policies that would benefit him.
Despite his worries, he says he’s committed to casting a ballot in November.
“My motivation in voting goes back to being a child. When my parents and other Blacks were not allowed to vote, and saw the struggle of at least having a voice,” Baldwin said. “We fought for it. We died to have a right and a voice.”
But not everyone is convinced.
At a gathering hosted by Coleman’s organization, a group of fathers brainstormed ways to improve their community for their children.
Among them was Antonio Brooks, a 47-year-old community organizer who grew up in Saginaw and watched the area transform after multiple factory closures caused a rise in poverty.
Brooks tells ABC News that he has voted Democrat in every election for more than two decades, a political stance he says he was taught to follow in the Black community he was raised in. But this election cycle, for the first time, he is considering not voting at all.
“I have the right to stand firm in my own beliefs and what I believe is they’re [Trump and Biden] not good candidates for the people,” Brooks said.
Brooks voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, hoping to see the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, reform the president and other Democrats advocated for to prevent and remedy racial profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.
However, several attempts to pass police reform ultimately have failed in Congress, never making it to Biden’s desk during his first term.
“All we do is go in and just vote for a straight ticket. We don’t really vet the ballots and we don’t really vet the candidates. We just vote Democrat. So we’re not holding them accountable. We’re just giving them our vote,” Brooks said. “I feel like you don’t deserve it, I’m not giving it to you anymore. I keep it to myself.”
While the Black community still overwhelmingly supports Democrats, some of that support could be eroded. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that some Black people may have moved away from President Joe Biden.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, a prominent Black conservative and a vice presidential contender, has been actively courting undecided Black voters in hopes of getting them to vote for Trump. The congressman most recently moderated a roundtable discussion with Trump at a church in Detroit on June 15.
In the last three presidential election cycles, Black men were more likely than Black women to vote Republican, according to ABC News analysis of exit polling data.
“I believe that voters in our country are shifting underneath the feet of the political parties,” Donalds told ABC News Chief National Correspondent and “Nightline” Co-Anchor Byron Pitts.
“I think there’s a frustration with the American people just with politics overall. I think people are somewhat tired of politics being the first, or fifth, topic in every room they walk into. And at the end of the day, I think the American people just want common sense policies that work,” Donalds said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Sunday repeated calls for national unity in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
“Last night I spoke with Donald Trump. I am sincerely grateful that he’s doing well, and recovering. We had a short but good conversation. Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers,” he said, speaking about the assassination aftermath before reporters gathered the White House Roosevelt Room.
“An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as — as a nation, everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not American. And we cannot allow this to happen,” he continued.
“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is important than that right now, unity. We’ll debate and we’ll disagree, it’s not– that’s not going to change. But it’s going to — we’re going to not lose sight of the fact who we are as Americans,” he said.
He cautioned against speculation about the shooter’s motive, saying it wasn’t yet known.
And he said he had ordered an independent review of how security was handled at the political rally in Pennsylvania and would be speaking to the nation Sunday night. The White House said his address from the Oval Office would be at 8 p.m. ET.
Biden, who was flanked by Garland, Mayorkas and Vice President Kamala Harris, did not take questions.
He had been briefed shortly before in the White House Situation Room by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle.
Biden has had to tread carefully since news of the Trump shooting first broke because not only is he president — but also a candidate and Donald Trump’s political opponent.
He must show he’s in command of the crisis as well amid growing questions about his mental and physical fitness for the job.
Informed shortly after the shooting happened, he initially put out a statement — after some basic facts became known — saying he was “grateful” that Trump was “safe.”
He then made hastily arranged remarks to reporters and the nation on live television — saying he had tried to phone the former president — whom he notably called “Donald” — condemning the attack and calling for unity.
“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country,” he said.
“But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of, it’s just not appropriate. We – everybody, everybody must condemn it,” he said.
He then quickly changed plans and flew back from Delaware to the White House.
When he arrived at Joint Base Andrews, it was notable how close Biden’s top Secret Service agent was to him as he stepped off Air Force One, staying just a few steps away as the president walked down the steps.
Typically, Biden makes it to the bottom of those steps before his security detail steps off the plane.
Lafayette Park, directly in front of the White House, remained closed Sunday morning as the Secret Service posture was notably heightened around the White House.
Sunday afternoon, the White House said said Biden was rescheduling his planned Monday trip to Austin, Texas, where he was set to deliver the keynote address at a commemoration for the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library.
(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump’s top advisers are planning to overhaul and shorten the Republican Party’s platform so that it will be “in line” with the former president’s “vision for America’s future,” according to a memo sent to the party’s platform committee that was obtained by ABC News.
The memo comes as some more socially conservative RNC members — along with some anti-abortion groups — have expressed concern that the platform this cycle might adopt Trump’s stance on reproductive rights, which would lift the call for a 20-week federal abortion ban that is part of the current platform’s language.
Trump has been clear about his opposition to a federal ban and his preference for this issue to be left up to the states.
This memo did not specifically mention abortion or reproductive rights but doubled down on the notion that the new platform will reflect Trump’s political stances.
“For decades, Republicans have published textbook-long platforms that are scrutinized and intentionally misrepresented by our political opponents. The mainstream media uses their bully pulpit to perpetuate lies and misrepresentations, and the voters are often left believing we stand for something different than we actually do,” the memo, sent by Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, says.
The RNC’s 2016 platform, which was approved again in 2020 – both times with Trump at the helm of the party – is over 60 pages long.
“Publishing an unnecessarily verbose treatise will provide more fuel for our opponent’s fire of misinformation and misrepresentation to voters. It is with that recognition that we will present a streamlined platform in line with President Trump’s principled and popular vision for America’s future,” the memo states.
The memo was sent to Platform Committee members on Thursday.
The committee begins convening in Milwaukee on the evening of July 7, and has meetings scheduled on July 8 and 9, ahead of the RNC’s convention.
Draft language for a new platform has not yet been circulated to most Platform Committee members or general RNC members yet, according to several people with the process, though a number of conversations and lobbying on the issues with Trump allies have been ongoing among leaders of key advocacy groups and with some individuals.
“The talk of changing the Republican party’s pro-life platform is deeply concerning for pro-life Americans across the country. There has only been one party that is the defender of life, and if Republicans back away from this fight, there will be no one to carry on this battle,” said Tim Chapman, the incoming president of former Vice President Mike Pence’s nonprofit political advocacy group.
“Our expectation is that the GOP platform will continue to unequivocally call for national protections for unborn children, rooted in the 14th Amendment. Watering down the GOP platform’s stance on life would entail an abandonment of its defense of the human dignity of all people,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in a statement to ABC News.
ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd contributed to this report.