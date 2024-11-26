‘Vanderpump Rules’ to return for season 12 with new cast

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 12, but it is going to look a little different.

Bravo announced the renewal news on Tuesday, also confirming that the new season of the show will be a reboot of sorts. An entire new cast will make up the servers, hosts and bartenders, with Lisa Vanderpump returning to oversee it all.

According to a press release, season 12 will be made up of a new group of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.” While it will look different, the release promises “plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

Vanderpump commented on the new changes, saying, “[T]he last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.”

She thanked the former cast for all they have brought to the show.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules,” Vanderpump said.

In brief: ‘Virgin River’ gets season 6 premiere date and more
Virgin River will return for season 6 on Dec. 19, Netflix has revealed. The series follows the complicated love story of Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, and Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River. Season 6 will take place a few months after season 5’s Christmas-themed episodes, with Mel and Jack advancing “on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum. “Since spring is known as a period of growth and change, there will be plenty of surprises ahead for our favorite characters,” according to the synopsis …

The trailer for the third and final season of Somebody Somewhere has dropped. The HBO series, based on the life of executive producer and star Bridget Everett, centers on a Kansas native struggling to fit in. Through singing, she discovers “finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.” “In season three, we see growth against all odds,” reads the tag line for the new season, kicking off Oct. 27 …

Nicole Kidman is reteaming with her Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers partners on a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty‘s new novel Here One Moment, according to Deadline. Here One Moment follows passengers on a plane journey, one of whom “makes predictions about how and when everyone on board will die. Some dismiss her. Others will do everything they can to make sure her prophecies do not come to pass. All of them will be forever changed,” according to the official synopsis …

In brief: ‘Industry’ gets a fourth season at HBO and more
Starz has revealed the premiere date for its new dark comedy Sweatpea, along with the official trailer. The six-part series stars YellowjacketsElla Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis. Sweatpea launches Oct. 10 on Starz …

The trailer for season 2 of the Paramount+ spy thriller Lioness dropped on Thursday. Based on a real-life CIA program, Taylor Sheridan‘s espionage thriller follows Laysla De Oliveira as a new Lioness operative helping bring down a terrorist organization from within, according to the streaming service. Genesis Rodriguez and Morgan Freeman have been added to the season 2 cast, joining returning stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Michael Kelly. The second season of Lioness premieres with two episodes on Oct. 27 …

Ahead of Industry‘s penultimate episode of season 3, airing Sunday, HBO announced it has given the drama series a fourth season. In season 3, Yasmin, Robert and Eric — played respectively by Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Ken Leung — are “front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi,” a green tech energy company, led by Kit Harington‘s Sir Henry Muck, per the premium cable channel. Meanwhile, Myha’la‘s Harper “is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig” — played by Sarah Goldberg. Industry‘s third season concludes Sept. 29 …

Brett Goldstein on joining ‘Shrinking’: ‘If Jason Segel tells you to do something, I suggest you do it’
courtesy of Apple TV+

(SPOILER ALERT) After being a writer on season 1 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, former Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein joined the cast for season 2, and he tells ABC Audio it wasn’t something he ever expected to do.

“I was very happy just writing,” he says. He had, however, considered doing a cameo, “just so I can walk past Harrison Ford or something.”

In the end, it was star Jason Segel’s idea to get him in front of the camera, with Goldstein joking, “If Jason Segel tells you to do something, I suggest you do it.”

Goldstein plays Louis in the series, the drunk driver who killed the wife of Segel’s character, Jimmy. The role is certainly a departure from his Ted Lasso character of grumpy Roy Kent, which he says was part of the appeal. His look is a lot different, as well — Goldstein shaved off his beard and mustache for the role — something he thinks made sense for the character. 

“He’s hanging on. He’s an open wound of a man, barely existing and not really knowing what to do,” Goldstein says. “The shaving was kind of like almost like a penitence … like, ‘Well, I will at least make the effort to clean up every day.'”

Wednesday’s episode features an important scene in which Louis has a very emotional conversation with Lukita Maxwell, who plays Jimmy’s daughter, Alice, and Michael Urie, who plays family friend Brian. Goldstein says filming the scene “felt very special.”

“We all knew this is the big, like, this is the kind of mid-peak of the season,” he says. “Sometimes it feels very special and like magic to make something, and that was one of those examples where it felt like everyone (was) leaning in and, like, let’s get this.” 

