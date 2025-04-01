Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador despite order barring removal to third countries

Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador despite order barring removal to third countries
Zudin via Getty Images

(GUANTANAMO BAY) — Attorneys representing at least one of 17 alleged Venezuelan gang members who were deported Sunday to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison say the men were sent there two days after a federal judge issued an order prohibiting such deportations.

A federal judge on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy allowing the deportation of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them a chance to argue their removal in immigration court — although it’s unclear whether those deported on Sunday would have been protected by the order.

In his ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy blocked the removal of any individual subject to a final order of removal from the United States to a third country other than the country designated for removal in immigration proceedings unless they are given written notice and the opportunity to “submit an application for protection.”

The ruling was issued two days before the Trump administration sent 17 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

Among the 17 alleged gang members sent to El Salvador was Maiker Espinoza Escalona, who was being held in the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo after being deported from the U.S.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the ACLU, told ABC News he has serious concerns about what he called the government’s “sudden allegations” against Escalona that precipitated Escalona’s being sent to CECOT.

“He and others being sent to the Salvadoran prison must be given due process to test the government’s assertions,” Gelernt said.

A White House official told ABC News that the 17 alleged gang members who were deported to El Salvador were not deported under the Alien Enemies Act that was used to send more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvador last this month, but under different authorities, including Title 8.

The announcement of the “counter-terrorism operation” from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, included no mention of the authority the administration used to deport the 17 individuals.

“DHS’ routine failure to provide meaningful notice and opportunity to present a fear-based claim prior to deportation to a third country has led to hundreds of unlawful deportations, placing individuals at serious risk of persecution, torture, and/or death,” attorneys for the detainees said in a complaint last week.

Escalona, who entered the U.S. on May 14 and requested asylum, filed a sworn declaration in early March in which he stated that he was not a gang member and asked the government not to send him to Guantanamo.

“I believe that I am at risk of being transferred because I have a final order of deportation and am from Venezuela,” Escalona said in the sworn declaration. “I also believe that I am going to be transferred to Guantanamo because of my tattoos, even though they have nothing to do with gangs. I have twenty tattoos.”

Authorities have said they use tattoos to help identify gang members. Escalona, who said in his declaration that he had been in immigration detention in El Paso, Texas, since May 22, listed his tattoos that he said include a cross, a crown, the ghost icon for the social media app Snapchat, his niece’s name, and the word “Faith” in Spanish.

“I do not want to be transferred to or detained at Guantanamo. I am afraid of what will happen to me when I get there,” Escalona said in the declaration. “I want access to an attorney to help me get out of detention and figure out what options I have in my immigration case.”

“If I am transferred to Guantanamo, I will be separated from my family,” he said.

The government opposed Escalona’s request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting his deportation to Guantanano, Gelernt told ABC News.

“The government opposed our request for TRO on the ground that he was not in imminent danger of being sent from the U.S. to Guantanamo, but told the Court they would alert it within 2 business days if he or other Plaintiffs were transferred to Guantanamo,” Gelernt said. “The government has apparently chosen to use a loophole and transfer him on a Friday night, thereby avoiding notice to the Court at this point. He has apparently now been transferred to the notorious Salvadoran prison.”

According to Escalona’s sworn declaration and the ACLU, his partner is currently detained in El Paso and his 2-year-old daughter is under the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

This story has been updated.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Philadelphia EMS response
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Philadelphia EMS response
The Igwe Firm

(PHILADELPHIA) — A Philadelphia man who requested medical help died after emergency services personnel responded to his home but left without attempting to forcibly enter it, a new lawsuit alleges.

Roberto Santiago Sr., 57, activated a medical device requesting EMS to respond to his home in the early hours of April 24, 2024, while in medical distress, according to a complaint filed this week against the city of Philadelphia.

When EMS personnel arrived around 2:55 a.m. that day, a neighbor on the second floor of the residence informed them Santiago was home and directed them to his residence, according to the Igwe Firm, which filed the complaint on behalf of Santiago’s family.

EMS personnel knocked on his door at 3:01 a.m. but there was no response because Santiago was incapacitated, according to the law firm. They left several minutes later without attempting to forcibly enter his home, the Igwe Firm said.

Santiago died due to cardiac arrest, according to the law firm. His son, Roberto Santiago Jr., said he discovered his father’s body on the floor of his home later that day, still holding onto the medical device.

“There’s no price you can put on a life, there really isn’t, and especially someone like my dad,” Santiago Jr. said during a press event at the Igwe Firm office on Tuesday. “That was like my best friend. I loved him to death, I really did. I was with him all the time, he knew everything about me.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence and wrongful death, claiming that Santiago Sr.’s death “was caused solely by the negligence and carelessness” of the city. It is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The family began investigating his death after the neighbor told them that EMS had arrived but then left, the law firm said. Surveillance footage captured EMS personnel knocking on his door and then leaving when he didn’t answer, according to the law firm.

The family is calling on the city to conduct an investigation into its EMS protocols for when there is a failure to provide aid. The law firm said it is hoping to learn more about the city’s EMS protocols through its litigation and any potential city investigation. ABC News has reached out to the state’s health department for more information regarding EMS protocols.

“We all pay for these services, and to simply walk away without trying to do any lifesaving procedures, without trying to gain forceful entry, for people who are more than likely incapacitated due to their medical distress, is simply unacceptable,” Emeka Igwe, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, said at the press event.

Santiago Jr. said he would like an apology and “some change to be had, something where this doesn’t happen to no one else.”

This is the second such lawsuit filed by Igwe against the city this month over an EMS response alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Geneva Mackrides, 74, activated her Life Alert medical device while experiencing a medical emergency in her apartment on Dec. 23, 2023, according to a complaint filed earlier this month. Philadelphia EMS personnel responded to her apartment building but left after several attempts to reach her, the complaint alleges.

Several hours later, her son received a call from Life Alert that his mother had activated her emergency distress signal but there had been no follow-up, according to the complaint. He checked a Ring camera in her home and, after seeing his mother lying on her kitchen floor, contacted Life Alert to dispatch EMS personnel again, though she was dead, according to the complaint.

The city of Philadelphia declined to comment on both lawsuits because they remain active, a spokesperson for the city’s law department told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Malibu, California: USGS
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Malibu, California: USGS
Dimas Ardian/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Southern California was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Malibu, California, on Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred just after 8:15 p.m. PT over 7 miles west-northwest of Malibu at a depth of 14 kilometers — or approximately 8.5 miles deep.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude as 4.0.

Southern California residents in Malibu, parts of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities and Long Beach reported feeling the tremor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 people arrested with fire truck while impersonating firefighters at LA wildfires: Police
2 people arrested with fire truck while impersonating firefighters at LA wildfires: Police
Jason Ryan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Two people from Oregon were arrested for posing as firefighters in the Pacific Palisades area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Los Angeles Police Department unit was patrolling through the evacuation zones on Saturday, when they discovered a fire truck that “did not appear to be legitimate,” according to the sheriff’s department. They approached the vehicle and questioned the two people inside, Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, the sheriff’s department said.

The two wore fire gear, with Cal Fire shirts underneath, along with helmets and radios, according to the sheriff. When the LAPD unit questioned where the two came from, they said they were with the “Roaring River Fire Department” in Oregon, authorities said in a statement.

The deputies conducted research and found that the fire department did not exist, and that the fire truck was bought at an auction, the sheriff’s department said.

The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were arrested for impersonating firefighters and entering an evacuation zone.

Dustin Nehl has a previous criminal record of criminal mischief and arson, authorities said. The two will be charged on Tuesday, when the case is presented to LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Other threats of looting and burglary loom over Los Angeles County, after disastrous fires have devastated communities. With 200,000 people initially under mandatory evacuations, homes were empty, allowing criminals the opportunity to steal valuables.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.