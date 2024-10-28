‘Venom: The Last Dance’ struts to $51 million debut

©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Venom: The Last Dance debuted with an estimated $51 million at the domestic box office — nearly $15 million below expectations.

The third and final chapter of the Venom trilogy, starring Tom Hardy as the titular alien symbiote, also opened much lower than its predecessors, 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with $80 million and $90 million, respectively.

The news was much better overseas, where The Last Dance grabbed an estimated $124 million, bringing its global tally to a respectable $175 million.

Smile 2 finished in second place, earning an estimated $9.4 million at the North American box office, for a two-week total of $40.7 million and $83.7 million worldwide.

Third place was a dead heat between Conclave, the new mystery thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, and the animated adventure The Wild Robot, each earning an estimated $6.5 million. The Wild Robot, in its fifth week of release, has grossed $111.4 million domestically and $232.3 million globally.

We Live in Time took fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million, bringing its three-week North American tally to $11.8 million and $12.4 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was Terrifier 3, which delivered $4.3 million, bringing its three-week domestic total to $43.1 million. The film has collected $53 million globally.

At Ewan McGregor’s Walk of Fame induction, Hayden Christensen salutes “best Jedi Master ever”
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Ewan McGregor was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his Star Wars prequels and Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Hayden Christensen didn’t let a little dismembering stop him from praising his “dear friend.” 

Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker, the student of McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, recalled first meeting the Scottish actor and “coolest person on the planet” on the set of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

“[H]e exclaims my name with more enthusiasm than I think I’d ever heard it spoken with before,” Christensen reminisced. “He just gives me the biggest hug. Like, just the most disarmingly warm embrace.”

He “immediately” knew he was “meeting someone truly special … and that I was meeting a friend.” 

He deadpanned, “A friend who would later go on to chop off both my legs and leave me for dead on the side of a volcano, but I guess I kind of had that coming,” drawing a huge laugh from McGregor and the assembled crowd.

At the climax of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Kenobi dismembered Anakin in a lightsaber duel after his student turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader.

Christensen closed by calling McGregor the “best Jedi Master ever,” saying, “It’s been an honor and a thrill to get to work with you, and swing a lightsaber with you, and … call you my friend. I love you, brother.”

The pair embraced after the tribute.

McGregor said he was touched that his star — the 2,789th such plaque — was mere feet from that of another Star Wars legend. “I’m so moved that I’m close to my old friend Carrie Fisher,” he said. “That means a great deal to me too.”

Barbra Streisand pays tribute to her ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Kris Kristofferson
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” she wrote on Instagram. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

The pair starred in the 1976 version of the film, with Babs noting that in the movie he sang the film’s love theme “Evergreen,” which she co-wrote with Paul Williams. Streisand’s version of the song went to #1 and the song went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You,’” she continued. “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Finally she noted, “My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Kristofferson’s death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Only money in the building: Selena Gomez is now a billionaire
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Sure, Selena Gomez is a world-famous actress and singer, but it’s her makeup line that has made her a billionaire.

Bloomberg reports that the star of Only Murders In the Building is one of the country’s youngest self-made female billionaires. According to the publication’s Billionaires Index, she’s worth $1.3 billion, and most of that — $1.1 billion — comes from Rare Beauty Brands Inc., her 5-year-old makeup brand. 

Selena isn’t the first pop star to become a billionaire based on a makeup line: Rihanna hit that milestone in 2021 thanks to her line, Fenty Beauty.

Selena’s other income comes from brand partnerships, acting, music sales, streaming and her interest in her mental health start-up company, Wondermind, according to Bloomberg. Her past multimillion-dollar brand partnerships include Coach, Louis Vuitton and Puma SE. And she makes at least $6 million per season from Only Murders.

Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of LA-based branding company Hollywood Branded, tells Bloomberg Selena is “a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”

Brent Saunders, the CEO of Bausch + Lomb Corp, and an investor in Wondermind, tells Bloomberg that in Selena, “You’ve got a real role model of how a celebrity can use their influence and expertise to both do good and create good business.”

